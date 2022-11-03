20 Visionary Korean Tech Companies Successfully Showcased at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022--

TechCrunch Disrupt resumed its in-person event in San Francisco from Oct. 18 th -20 th, 2022 after 3 years due to COVID-19. The conference’s purpose is to bring together the global startup community to collaborate and celebrate achievements from each founder’s journey.

A total of 20 great Korean tech companies actively sought suitable investors and local partners and tried to find an opportunity to build references in the U.S market at the TechCrunch Disrupt 2022. Korean tech companies demonstrated their innovative products and services at Korea Pavilion, co-hosted by KOTRA and KITRI. Along with their passion and efforts, the Korea Pavilion’s journey was successfully completed. Here is the program book containing a description of all 20 companies that may be viewed.

To prepare for the event, KOTRA and AI Yangjae Hub provided a mentoring program and an ‘Online Demo Day’ for the participating companies. Additionally, KOTRA and AI Yangjae Hub held a networking event with a total of 200 people including Korean tech companies, local investors, and invited attendees of TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 on the last day of Disrupt 2022. This event was held with the purpose of building a network between companies, investors and visitors to the Korea Pavilion. At the networking event, people connected and built relationships in a much softer atmosphere than a formal business meeting.

In addition to these activities, Korean tech companies held the Live Pitch Session hosted by Korea Pavilion in the morning of Oct. 18 th and 20 th. In the first Live Pitch Session delivered on the 18 th, the Top 7 companies selected by judges from the Online Demo Day held in advance had a live pitch for 3 minutes about their technology and achievements. In the second session on the 20 th, 6 companies also introduced their solutions during the live, fast-pitch session. Investors and related industry professionals who participated in the session showed their interest. After the session, they came to the companies’ booth to ask questions and many meaningful meetings were held successfully.

The summary and key content of each company’s presentation are as follows.

Live Pitch Session #1 by Korea Pavilion (October 18 th )

BANF (Real time tire diagnostic system, Sensor & SaaS for autonomous trucks)

Business Canvas_‘Typed’ (Document platform that redesigns document files from folders and searches for knowledge networks with recent growth)

Cochl (Sound AI platform specialized in ambient sound recognition)

Nalbi (AI virtual full-body human live-streaming product using 3D motion capture works in real-time on a mobile device)

Nuvilab (Developing AI food scanners that can analyze the type and amount of food to reduce food waste and food material cost)

SiliconArts (Real-time ray tracing which is a photo-realistic 3D graphics rendering GPU Technology for Servers, Workstations, PCs, Mobile and VR/AR headsets)

Willog (Cloud-based Real-time logistics monitoring solutions based on a sensor device & a visibility platform that logs temperature, humidity, light, and shock data during package transportation)

Live Pitch Session #2 by Korea Pavilion (October 20 th )

ALI (AI question-answering system that can learn any document content with low data dependency)

Fliption (AI-driven face engine software developing virtual face synthesis)

Platfarm ‘GALL3RY 3’ (A Dapp that automatically converts the crypto assets owned by NFT collectors to share on social media platform)

Nota AI (AI model optimization SaaS Platform to develop a lightweight AI model and optimize it for the target device)

VisualCamp (Lightweight algorithm AI based eye tracking software solution that has no hardware requirement and is available for commercial apps)

Z-EMOTION (Provide one-stop real time 3D design solution that can be used in 3D fashion design, E-commerce for brands, and the metaverse)

For more information, or to schedule a meeting with one of the Korean exhibitors, contact Sungwoo Park at swpark@kotrasv.org

About KOTRA

KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency) serves as a global business platform that facilitates trade and investment with 128 branches globally.

About KITRI

KITRI (Korea International Trade Research Institute) aims to create new paradigms in international trade through publications and pursuing academic activities.

About AI Yangjae Hub

AI Yangjae Hub is a specialized organization for nurturing AI startups to develop Yangjae as the center of artificial intelligence industry by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in Korea.

