Salem, OR

Chris Hoy appointed Salem's new mayor

By Whitney Woodworth, Salem Statesman Journal
 3 days ago
Following a vote to accept former mayor Chuck Bennett's resignation and appoint his replacement, Salem now has a new mayor.

Mayor Chris Hoy was appointed during a special Salem City Council meeting Wednesday night.

Hoy, who previously served as council president and represented Ward 6, won the May primary for the mayoral office and had been set to be sworn in in January. But Bennett's early resignation triggered a series of votes that put Hoy and councilor-elect Julie Hoy into their seats early.

Bennett announced last year that he would not be running for re-election after almost six years as mayor and nine as a city councilor. On Oct. 18, Bennett announced he would be resigning early to move to Ohio to be closer to his family, saying his house sold more quickly than expected.

Previous coverage:Salem Mayor Chuck Bennett resigns

Councilor Virginia Stapleton brought forth the motion to appoint Hoy. She said because voters picked Hoy to lead the city in the May election, it was only fitting he serve in the position.

His fellow councilors congratulated Hoy as they unanimously voted in favor of his appointment.

"Thank you very much," Hoy said. "It's my great honor to be serving as mayor of this great city. I am looking forward to working with all of you in this new capacity, and I will do my best as the mayor of Salem."

Following the vote, he was sworn in over Zoom. City staff said they expect to hold a ceremonial swearing-in when the council meets in person again in January.

The appointment opened up the Ward 6 council seat, leading the council to vote to appoint Julie Hoy, who won the May primary, to her spot early as well. She is not related to the mayor.

Council also voted to appoint Stapleton as the new council president.

On the ballot:East Salem council race draws restaurant owner, occupational therapist

Chris Hoy has represented Ward 6 since winning a special election for the spot in 2017. He won re-election in 2018.

Hoy, who also currently serves as a state representative, is a retired undersheriff with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. He was appointed to serve as a state representative until the end of 2022.

With the mayoral race leaving no Ward 6 incumbent, Julie Hoy ran for and won a spot on the council. She owns Geppetto's Italian Restaurant and has lived in east Salem for more than 30 years.

Councilor Vanessa Nordyke welcomed Julie Hoy to the council and said they would appreciate having her perspective as a small business owner.

"You represent an important group of folks who are an economic engine in our city," Nordyke said. "I look forward to hearing from you and your perspective and learned experience."

Her appointment, along with the early appointment of Ward 8 Councilor Micki Varney and Ward 2 Councilor Linda Nishioka, means only one new face will be joining the council when the new term starts in January.

The new council to represent Ward 4 is set to be decided in Tuesday's runoff election between Deanna Gwyn and Dynee Medlock.

For questions, comments and news tips, email reporter Whitney Woodworth at wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com, call 503-910-6616 or follow on Twitter @wmwoodworth

