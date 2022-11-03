Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PHOTOS: Semi Crash Shuts Down I-25 in Casper Near Wyoming Blvd Exit
A semi crash has shut down I-25 near the Wyoming Blvd exit in Casper on Sunday. Not much information is available at this time, but the semi truck was attempting to navigate through the various construction paths that have been happening in Casper all year. The path is difficult to...
oilcity.news
Casper police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle Tuesday evening being treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries
CASPER, Wyo. — A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle during the early evening hours on Tuesday, Nov. 1 sustained “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries,” the Casper Police Department said in a Thursday press release. The pedestrian was crossing a street near the intersection of 12th Street...
West Casper Fire Causes Kitchen Damage, Smoke Inhalation
A stovetop fire damaged a kitchen in the the River West area of Casper on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department onFriday. At 4 p.m. firefighters responded to a single-family home in the 3000 block of Cabin Creek Place for a report of a structure fire.
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/3/22 – 11/3/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
1 Dead After Pickup Rollover Near Casper on Saturday Night
On Saturday, October 29, at approximately 10:05 p.m. a man died in a pickup rollover near milepost 83. Daniel Griffitts, 65, was headed eastbound on WY 220 when the vehicle went off the road and to the right, according to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Ford...
oilcity.news
Mills police seek whereabouts of teen
CASPER, Wyo. —The Mills Police Department is asking for help locating 16-year-old Shelby Anderson, according to a release. Shelby Anderson was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a beanie of unknown color, and a plaid shirt with a white hoodie, the release said. She was wearing black-and-white tennis shoes and had a black backpack.
CASPER: Wind Almost Blows Heavy Light Post Into Apartments
Laurel Gardens Apartments, B Street, near city hall in Casper Wyoming. This Casper Wyoming upstairs apartment almost had a rude awakening this Saturday morning. Heavy Wyoming winds uprooted this metal light pole and sent it falling toward the building at about 8:30-ish in the morning. Lucky for the people living...
oilcity.news
Jury finds Vargas guilty of inflicting traumatic injury on infant
CASPER, Wyo. — A 12-person jury found Jarrett Gage Vargas guilty of aggravated child abuse after a three-day trial in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. The former Fremont County deputy sheriff was convicted of inflicting a traumatic brain injury on his three-month-old infant foster child on Oct. 15, 2021. He was found not guilty of a lesser included charge of child abuse related to a red mark found on the infant’s chest.
oilcity.news
Police say Casper man found credit card, racked up over $1,400 in purchases
CASPER, Wyo. — Police say a Casper man racked up over $1,400 in unauthorized purchases on a credit card he found while working at Burger King, according to circuit court documents. Barton Mayle, 43, heard a single count of felony theft at his initial appearance on Friday, Oct. 28....
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/3/22–11/4/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court from Nov. 3 through Nov. 4. All persons entering guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
Strong Winds Causing Travel Restrictions on Interstates 80 and 25
Extremely strong winds have prompted WYDOT to close stretches of Interstates 80 and 25 to light, high-profile vehicles today [Nov. 5]. That's according to the agency's Wyoming Road and Travel website. According to the website, as of 11 a.m. I-25 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado state line.
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!
4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
Dangerous Roads Between Waltman and Casper, WY 487 and Casper
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation several roads in and around Casper are moderately to highly dangerous. Impacts are high between Waltman and Casper and between WY 487 and Casper. Impacts are moderate on:. Casper Service Road. I-25 / US 87, US 20/26. US 20 / 26 / 87.
oilcity.news
St. Anthony’s closed on Friday as flu, strep spread through Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School is closed on Friday due to a high number of absent students suffering from illnesses. A school representative reached by phone early Friday declined to comment, but confirmed that school is closed today. According to an email that was sent to...
PHOTOS: Trick-or-treaters Hit the Streets in Casper on Halloween Night
Every year on October 31st, even on a school night, doorknobs and dogs sound the alarm. It was a BOO-tiful night in Natrona County. An army of little monsters was out and about collecting their dues. Other cities shift towards new traditions and less trick-or-treating, but not this one. Halloween...
Natrona County School Board Interviews: Michael Stedillie
This is the eighth article in a series of interviews on the 15 candidates running for the Natrona County School District (NCSD) Board of Trustees. Moved earth and heaven, that which we are, we are,. One equal temper of heroic hearts,. Made weak by time and fate, but strong in...
oilcity.news
Casper to see strong winds throughout Saturday, slight chance of snow on Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Residents of Casper and Natrona County will see strong winds today, with gusts reaching upwards of 60 mph, the National Weather Service reports. The westward wind will be at its strongest during the afternoon, with average speeds of around 40 mph during the day. Windspeeds will drop to 20–30 mph in the evening, though gusts will still be capable of reaching 40 mph.
A ‘New Winter Experience’ Is Coming To David Street Station
There is something big brewing in downtown Casper at David Street Station this holiday season. The official David Street Station Facebook shared the announcement with a picture and message that read:. ❄️👀COMING SOON👀❄️. We are excited to open the doors to a new winter experience at...
Friday Night Sleepover Ends in Structure Fire Near Kelly Walsh High School
The smell of smoke wafted through the air late Friday night, as multiple agencies responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Forest Drive. Deputy Chief Devin Garvin with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that firefighters were called to the area of South Forest Drive, a few blocks west of Kelly Walsh High School, with reports of a structure fire.
oilcity.news
Bridge to be dedicated to Marine Leo Sanchez ahead of Veterans Day ceremony in Evansville
CASPER, Wyo. — The bridge along Veterans Road in Evansville will be officially dedicated to Leo Sanchez during a ceremony set to begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Wyoming Military Department’s Public Affairs Office. Sanchez, who lived from 1935 to 2013, was a Casper...
Wake Up Wyoming
Casper, WY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wakeupwyo.com
Comments / 0