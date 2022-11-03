Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police pursuit, arrest near 60th and Dixon
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - An arrest was made at a home near 60th and Dixon after a Wauwatosa police pursuit that started near 59th and Vliet Sunday, Nov. 6. Wauwatosa police said near 65th and Dixon, the driver ran from the vehicle, going into a home near 60th and Dixon. That...
MPD investigating pair of early morning shootings
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a pair of early morning shootings on Sunday that happened roughly one hour apart.
WISN
Man shot and killed in Milwaukee overnight
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting. According to MPD, a 35-year-old man was shot near 21st Street and Keefe Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said the man died from his injuries in the hospital. Police did not say if they currently have anyone in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kohl's merchandise theft: Menomonee Falls police seek to ID woman
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who they say left a Kohl's Department Store without paying for $565 in merchandise. Officials say the woman entered the Kohl's on Appleton Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. She selected...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Milwaukee shooting, man wounded
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A man, 44, was shot in West Milwaukee early Sunday, Nov. 6 near 50th and National. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Police said the man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released. West Milwaukee...
wtmj.com
Germantown resident finds dead woman in his car
GERMANTOWN, Wis. – Germantown resident finds a woman dead from apparent gunshot wound in his car, according to police. Officers respond to the scene pronouncing the woman dead from what appears to be a shooting. Police say it seems to be a targeted attack and that the public is...
CBS 58
Police seek help in finding Woodman's retail theft suspect
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Menomonee Falls police are seeking help in finding the suspect involved in a retail theft at Woodman's Food Market that happened on Oct. 30 at 12:45 p.m. Police say the suspect is a male who stole $215.91 worth of items and left in a...
5 women stole $9,500 worth of merchandise from Kohl's, attempted to flee police: prosecutors
WOODRIDGE, Ill. - Bond has been set for five women accused of stealing merchandise from the Kohl's store in Woodridge. Aalayah Allen, 25, of Milwaukee, Navora Brashear, 21, of Avondale, Arizona, Kenyuanna Gunby, of Milwaukee, Ahnamarie Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, and Makayla Jones-Spencer, 21, of Milwaukee, have all been charged with one count of burglary and one count of misdemeanor mob action.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Germantown homicide; woman's body found in vehicle
GERMANTOWN, Wis. - A homicide investigation is underway in Germantown after a woman's body was found in a vehicle on Thursday, Nov. 3. According to police, around 2:18 p.m. officers were called to the area of Lovers Lane and Pleasant View Road after a resident reported finding a woman in his vehicle who appeared to be dead.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boy found on Milwaukee's south side reunited with family, police say
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: A boy found on Milwaukee's south side has been reunited with his family Saturday night, Nov. 5. The original information from MPD is available below. The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for the family of a boy found Saturday night, Nov. 5 on the city's south side.
discoverhometown.com
Germantown Police begin investigation after woman found dead in car
Germantown (WI) Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in a vehicle on Nov. 3 with a fatal gunshot wound. According to a statement from Germantown Police, at 2:18 p.m. Nov. 3 a Germantown resident contacted the Germantown Police Department Communication Center to report finding a female in a vehicle who appeared to be deceased. The resident said he could see what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The Germantown Police Department and Fire and Rescue Department responded. Officers on scene determined the woman in the vehicle was deceased and did appear to be the victim of a shooting.
discoverhometown.com
Menomonee Falls Police Blotter
The following information was obtained from the Menomonee Falls Police Department. An apartment in the W13800 block of Main Street was entered between 7 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Items were removed from the apartment without the consent of the owner. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated. A 23-year-old Menomonee Falls person...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Fleet Farm burglary suspect in custody, stolen guns and ammo recovered
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old Fond du Lac resident is in custody for allegedly breaking into and stealing firearms and ammunition from a Fleet Farm on October 28. The Fond du Lac Police Department says that the suspect was taken into custody without incident around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday during a traffic stop.
marquette.edu
Safety Alert: Nov. 5, 2022 | 6:18 p.m.
The Marquette University Police Department is investigating the incident below. If you have more information, please contact MUPD immediately at (414) 288-6800. Approximate time: 6:18 p.m. Victims: None. Physical injuries: None. At approximately 6:18 p.m., the Marquette University Police Department responded to a call of shots fired near the 900...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Gun pulled on Whitefish Bay trick-or-treaters, man arrested
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A Whitefish Bay man is accused of pulling out a gun during trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 30. Police reports say before he pulled a gun, he told a group of kids to "get out of my neighborhood." FOX6 News is not naming the man arrested because...
discoverhometown.com
Germantown Police Blotter
The following report was taken from records at the Germantown Police Department. Police responded to a disorderly conduct incident in the N11000 block of Shadow Wood, at 6:06 p.m. Oct. 16. Police responded to a disorderly conduct incident in the W15000 block of Vienna Court at 10:23 p.m. Oct. 15.
WISN
22-year-old Milwaukee man charged in Oak Creek movie theater stabbing
OAK CREEK, Wis. — A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with stabbing another man with a key during a fight inside the South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek. Police say they responded to the scene on Monday, November 1st, around 10:15 p.m. Mohamed Syafiq Mohamed-Hussin is charged with one...
Two teens arrested after armed robbery near 56th and North
Two teens were arrested after an armed robbery near 56th and North on Thursday. According to Milwaukee police, it happened around 5:30 p.m. at a business in the area.
Fatal Rock County car crash leaves three people dead, three hurt
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) – Three people are dead and three others are recovering from injuries following a car crash in Rock County Saturday night. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, a white Nissan Maxima failed to stop at West State Highway 11 while traveling southbound on North County Highway H in Center Township. […]
Comments / 2