Menomonee Falls, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa police pursuit, arrest near 60th and Dixon

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - An arrest was made at a home near 60th and Dixon after a Wauwatosa police pursuit that started near 59th and Vliet Sunday, Nov. 6. Wauwatosa police said near 65th and Dixon, the driver ran from the vehicle, going into a home near 60th and Dixon. That...
WAUWATOSA, WI
WISN

Man shot and killed in Milwaukee overnight

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting. According to MPD, a 35-year-old man was shot near 21st Street and Keefe Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said the man died from his injuries in the hospital. Police did not say if they currently have anyone in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kohl's merchandise theft: Menomonee Falls police seek to ID woman

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who they say left a Kohl's Department Store without paying for $565 in merchandise. Officials say the woman entered the Kohl's on Appleton Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. She selected...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Milwaukee shooting, man wounded

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A man, 44, was shot in West Milwaukee early Sunday, Nov. 6 near 50th and National. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Police said the man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released. West Milwaukee...
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Germantown resident finds dead woman in his car

GERMANTOWN, Wis. – Germantown resident finds a woman dead from apparent gunshot wound in his car, according to police. Officers respond to the scene pronouncing the woman dead from what appears to be a shooting. Police say it seems to be a targeted attack and that the public is...
GERMANTOWN, WI
Fox 32 Chicago

5 women stole $9,500 worth of merchandise from Kohl's, attempted to flee police: prosecutors

WOODRIDGE, Ill. - Bond has been set for five women accused of stealing merchandise from the Kohl's store in Woodridge. Aalayah Allen, 25, of Milwaukee, Navora Brashear, 21, of Avondale, Arizona, Kenyuanna Gunby, of Milwaukee, Ahnamarie Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, and Makayla Jones-Spencer, 21, of Milwaukee, have all been charged with one count of burglary and one count of misdemeanor mob action.
WOODRIDGE, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Germantown homicide; woman's body found in vehicle

GERMANTOWN, Wis. - A homicide investigation is underway in Germantown after a woman's body was found in a vehicle on Thursday, Nov. 3. According to police, around 2:18 p.m. officers were called to the area of Lovers Lane and Pleasant View Road after a resident reported finding a woman in his vehicle who appeared to be dead.
GERMANTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Boy found on Milwaukee's south side reunited with family, police say

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: A boy found on Milwaukee's south side has been reunited with his family Saturday night, Nov. 5. The original information from MPD is available below. The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for the family of a boy found Saturday night, Nov. 5 on the city's south side.
MILWAUKEE, WI
discoverhometown.com

Germantown Police begin investigation after woman found dead in car

Germantown (WI) Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in a vehicle on Nov. 3 with a fatal gunshot wound. According to a statement from Germantown Police, at 2:18 p.m. Nov. 3 a Germantown resident contacted the Germantown Police Department Communication Center to report finding a female in a vehicle who appeared to be deceased. The resident said he could see what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The Germantown Police Department and Fire and Rescue Department responded. Officers on scene determined the woman in the vehicle was deceased and did appear to be the victim of a shooting.
GERMANTOWN, WI
discoverhometown.com

Menomonee Falls Police Blotter

The following information was obtained from the Menomonee Falls Police Department. An apartment in the W13800 block of Main Street was entered between 7 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Items were removed from the apartment without the consent of the owner. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated. A 23-year-old Menomonee Falls person...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
marquette.edu

Safety Alert: Nov. 5, 2022 | 6:18 p.m.

The Marquette University Police Department is investigating the incident below. If you have more information, please contact MUPD immediately at (414) 288-6800. Approximate time: 6:18 p.m. Victims: None. Physical injuries: None. At approximately 6:18 p.m., the Marquette University Police Department responded to a call of shots fired near the 900...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gun pulled on Whitefish Bay trick-or-treaters, man arrested

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A Whitefish Bay man is accused of pulling out a gun during trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 30. Police reports say before he pulled a gun, he told a group of kids to "get out of my neighborhood." FOX6 News is not naming the man arrested because...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
discoverhometown.com

Germantown Police Blotter

The following report was taken from records at the Germantown Police Department. Police responded to a disorderly conduct incident in the N11000 block of Shadow Wood, at 6:06 p.m. Oct. 16. Police responded to a disorderly conduct incident in the W15000 block of Vienna Court at 10:23 p.m. Oct. 15.
GERMANTOWN, WI

