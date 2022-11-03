ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

electrek.co

Tesla is working on next-gen electric car platform for half the price

Elon Musk announced that Tesla’s engineering team had turned its focus on a next-generation electric car platform that will be half the price of the Model 3/Y platform. For years now, Tesla has been talking about making cheaper electric vehicles, but inflation and high demand for electric cars have led to prices going up instead.
Washington Examiner

Electric vehicle owner learns replacing a tail light costs over $4,000

The owner of a Hummer electric truck was shocked to learn replacing his tail lights is a rather expensive venture. “Had a shocker today,” the owner wrote in a Hummer EV Facebook group. “A new passenger side rear light for the Hummer EV; $4,040 just to buy it.”
teslarati.com

Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil

According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
freightwaves.com

Torc Robotics eyes future of autonomous trucks

This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The Impact of Autonomous Trucking on the Freight Network. DETAILS: FreightWaves 3PL market expert Mary O’Connell chats with...
TheStreet

Fisker CEO Wants His EVs To Be Better Than Tesla's

Henrik Fisker remembers exactly where he was when he learned that Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk had finally acquired Twitter (TWTR) . Fisker, founder, chairman and CEO of Fisker (FSR) , recalled that day in social media history during a Nov. 2 interview following release of the electric vehicle maker's third-quarter results.
insideevs.com

US: Ford More Than Doubled BEV Sales In October 2022

In October, the total sales of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the US decreased by 10% year-over-year to 158,327, as the company is still struggling to solve production constraints (demand remains strong). Ford sales: 151,131 (down 9.8%) and 1,468,705 (down 2.0%) Lincoln sales: 7,196 (down 13.8%) and 70,116 (down 5.6%)
CBS Detroit

General Motors to develop new EV battery separator

(CBS DETROIT) - General Motors is partnering with Microvast, a battery manufacturer, to develop special EV battery separator technology and build a plant in the U.S.A separator helps stop short circuits while still allowing for electrode transfer, which is how the vehicle is powered. The new plant, the location of which has yet to be announced, is expected to create hundreds of new jobs, according to GM.The companies are receiving a $200 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's Battery Materials Processing and Battery Manufacturing initiative to help with the development of the technology.According to GM, the companies are hoping the new technology will help improve electric vehicle safety, charging, and battery life.
Carscoops

Volkswagen Has More Than 20,000 Orders For The All-Electric ID. Buzz

More than 20,000 orders have been placed for the all-electric ID. Buzz in Europe despite the van yet to reach dealership showrooms. The ID. Buzz is currently only offered in Europe with an 82 kWh battery pack and rear-wheel drive in either commercial guise or in a passenger version. “Even...
NBC Connecticut

Jeep-Maker Stellantis Expects Raw Material Inflation to Ease Next Year

Automaker Stellantis expects inflation costs on raw materials to subside next year following significant increases during the coronavirus pandemic. But CFO Richard Palmer said any gains of lower raw material costs could be offset by higher inflation on other elements. The spiking costs of raw materials have been largely offset...
Business Insider

Tesla's Cybertruck is finally getting built next year. Here's everything Elon Musk has let slip about the controversial pickup and Tesla's other future vehicles.

The long-delayed Tesla Cybertruck will finally go into mass production in late 2023, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The pickup truck is one of several models that Tesla fans are patiently waiting on, including a semi-truck, a supercar, and a self-driving taxi. Elon Musk has also floated the possibility of a cheaper vehicle, an ATV, and a van.
freightwaves.com

Broker Echo ups global freight forwarding game in latest deal

Echo Global Logistics announced Thursday the acquisition of fellow Chicago-based freight broker Fastmore Logistics. The deal provides Echo competence in selling domestic transportation services to international freight forwarders. Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. Echo was taken private by private equity firm The Jordan Company in a $1.3...
freightwaves.com

DHL Express hikes US tariff rates 7.9%

DHL Express, the international air express unit of German conglomerate Deutsche Post DHL (NASDAQ: DPSGY), said Friday it will raise tariff rates by 7.9% on all U.S. shipments, effective Jan. 1. The increase will apply to all international shipments to and from the U.S. that are billed to U.S. accounts,...
freightwaves.com

New TradeLens CEO Kim Spalding shares vision for company

New TradeLens CEO Kim Spalding said her goal is “to help drive digitization in the supply chain industry.”. TradeLens, a neutral supply chain platform, utilizes blockchain technology to provide secure tracking and sharing of vital trade information in real time. Spalding spoke with FreightWaves recently about her background and...

