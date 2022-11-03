Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Newswest9.com
No, it doesn’t cost between $25-30K to replace most electric vehicle batteries
Electric vehicles are growing in popularity worldwide, with sales doubling in 2021 to a new record of 6.6 million, the International Energy Agency said in May. But some research has shown that it’s more costly to repair an electric vehicle than a gas-powered one. VERIFY reader Donald wants to...
Nio Vs. Tesla: Nio CEO Says Tesla 'Will Quickly Be Pushed Out Of The Market,' Calls Out Elon Musk's Dance Moves
Chinese electric vehicle company Nio Inc - ADR NIO is ramping up international expansion and has its eyes set on the U.S. market. Here’s how Nio’s CEO saw the company’s position gaining in the U.S. and what he thought about rival Tesla Inc TSLA. What Happened: Nio...
electrek.co
BMW electric sales double YOY, soaring EV demand and ‘compelling products’ boost Q3 earnings beat
Despite lingering supply chain bottlenecks disrupting the global auto industry, the BMW Group achieved record revenue in Q3 as sales and demand for its electric vehicles continue propelling the German luxury automaker forward. BMW sees rising demand for electric vehicles. “Compelling products are the best answer to a challenging environment,”...
electrek.co
Tesla is working on next-gen electric car platform for half the price
Elon Musk announced that Tesla’s engineering team had turned its focus on a next-generation electric car platform that will be half the price of the Model 3/Y platform. For years now, Tesla has been talking about making cheaper electric vehicles, but inflation and high demand for electric cars have led to prices going up instead.
Washington Examiner
Electric vehicle owner learns replacing a tail light costs over $4,000
The owner of a Hummer electric truck was shocked to learn replacing his tail lights is a rather expensive venture. “Had a shocker today,” the owner wrote in a Hummer EV Facebook group. “A new passenger side rear light for the Hummer EV; $4,040 just to buy it.”
teslarati.com
Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil
According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
I drove electric SUVs from Tesla and Hyundai — and I'd pick the $41,000 Ioniq 5 for its super-fast charging and futuristic looks
The Tesla Model Y has better range and cargo space, but the Hyundai charges faster, is simpler to use, and is $25,000 cheaper.
freightwaves.com
Torc Robotics eyes future of autonomous trucks
This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The Impact of Autonomous Trucking on the Freight Network. DETAILS: FreightWaves 3PL market expert Mary O’Connell chats with...
Fisker CEO Wants His EVs To Be Better Than Tesla's
Henrik Fisker remembers exactly where he was when he learned that Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk had finally acquired Twitter (TWTR) . Fisker, founder, chairman and CEO of Fisker (FSR) , recalled that day in social media history during a Nov. 2 interview following release of the electric vehicle maker's third-quarter results.
insideevs.com
US: Ford More Than Doubled BEV Sales In October 2022
In October, the total sales of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the US decreased by 10% year-over-year to 158,327, as the company is still struggling to solve production constraints (demand remains strong). Ford sales: 151,131 (down 9.8%) and 1,468,705 (down 2.0%) Lincoln sales: 7,196 (down 13.8%) and 70,116 (down 5.6%)
General Motors to develop new EV battery separator
(CBS DETROIT) - General Motors is partnering with Microvast, a battery manufacturer, to develop special EV battery separator technology and build a plant in the U.S.A separator helps stop short circuits while still allowing for electrode transfer, which is how the vehicle is powered. The new plant, the location of which has yet to be announced, is expected to create hundreds of new jobs, according to GM.The companies are receiving a $200 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's Battery Materials Processing and Battery Manufacturing initiative to help with the development of the technology.According to GM, the companies are hoping the new technology will help improve electric vehicle safety, charging, and battery life.
Carscoops
Volkswagen Has More Than 20,000 Orders For The All-Electric ID. Buzz
More than 20,000 orders have been placed for the all-electric ID. Buzz in Europe despite the van yet to reach dealership showrooms. The ID. Buzz is currently only offered in Europe with an 82 kWh battery pack and rear-wheel drive in either commercial guise or in a passenger version. “Even...
Tesla's California EV market share slips as rivals step up
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Tesla's (TSLA.O) dominant market share of the electric vehicle market in California slipped again this year, according to Reuters' calculations based on government data from January to September, as rivals up their game.
NBC Connecticut
Jeep-Maker Stellantis Expects Raw Material Inflation to Ease Next Year
Automaker Stellantis expects inflation costs on raw materials to subside next year following significant increases during the coronavirus pandemic. But CFO Richard Palmer said any gains of lower raw material costs could be offset by higher inflation on other elements. The spiking costs of raw materials have been largely offset...
Tesla's Cybertruck is finally getting built next year. Here's everything Elon Musk has let slip about the controversial pickup and Tesla's other future vehicles.
The long-delayed Tesla Cybertruck will finally go into mass production in late 2023, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The pickup truck is one of several models that Tesla fans are patiently waiting on, including a semi-truck, a supercar, and a self-driving taxi. Elon Musk has also floated the possibility of a cheaper vehicle, an ATV, and a van.
freightwaves.com
Broker Echo ups global freight forwarding game in latest deal
Echo Global Logistics announced Thursday the acquisition of fellow Chicago-based freight broker Fastmore Logistics. The deal provides Echo competence in selling domestic transportation services to international freight forwarders. Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. Echo was taken private by private equity firm The Jordan Company in a $1.3...
freightwaves.com
DHL Express hikes US tariff rates 7.9%
DHL Express, the international air express unit of German conglomerate Deutsche Post DHL (NASDAQ: DPSGY), said Friday it will raise tariff rates by 7.9% on all U.S. shipments, effective Jan. 1. The increase will apply to all international shipments to and from the U.S. that are billed to U.S. accounts,...
Apple: China's COVID-19 restrictions impacting iPhone shipments
Tech giant Apple is warning potential customers that it is reducing shipments of its higher end iPhone 14 models due to COVID-19 restrictions at its Chinese production facility.
freightwaves.com
New TradeLens CEO Kim Spalding shares vision for company
New TradeLens CEO Kim Spalding said her goal is “to help drive digitization in the supply chain industry.”. TradeLens, a neutral supply chain platform, utilizes blockchain technology to provide secure tracking and sharing of vital trade information in real time. Spalding spoke with FreightWaves recently about her background and...
