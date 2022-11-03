Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS News
Suspect in custody for attempted murder charge of elderly man
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office have a suspect in custody for an attempted murder charge. According to reports, on November 1, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 4000 block of Copper Canyon Blvd. in Valrico after receiving a call from a woman advising that her husband had been attacked. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim lying in the bedroom with severe upper-body trauma.
Citrus County Man Gets Life After Ramming Into Deputy, Drug Charges In 2019
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – On Monday, Johnny Travis Wilson, 42, was sentenced to three life sentences by Citrus County Court Judge Richard Howard for charges he racked up on November 19, 2019. The 42-year-old Crystal River resident began his trial in August, where he openly
St. Pete man suspected of killing his mother after body found during welfare check
St. Petersburg police are investigating a suspicious death as a homicide.
Man found dead at Tampa underpass, police say
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a body that was found early Sunday morning.
Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing-Runaway 13-Year-Old Joshua Morris
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Joshua Morris, a missing-runaway 13-year-old. Deputies say Morris is 6 ft., around 180 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Morris was last seen on Nov. 3 around 2:30 p.m., walking westbound on Roseland
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Woman faces drug charges after traffic stop
A routine traffic stop on Oct. 29 over a broken license plate light resulted in an arrest of an Inverness woman now facing five counts of possessing a controlled substance and one for drug paraphernalia. The events that led to the arrest of Kimberly Diane Eno, 46, began when the...
Valrico man arrested after attempted murder of elderly man, HCSO says
A man was arrested on an attempted murder charge after he allegedly broke into an elderly man's Valrico home and attacked him, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
Tampa man sentenced after cyberstalking victims, saying he ‘can’t wait to murder’ them
A Tampa man was sentenced to over three years in prison for stalking people and threatening to kill them, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
wufe967.com
Florida man arrested for allegedly shooting two dogs, killing one, during attempted robbery: 'Cold hearted'
Police in Florida have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing another man’s dog during an attempted robbery last week. Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor said during a Thursday press conference that 17-year-old Jayden Harris was arrested for the shooting that occurred last Friday during a robbery in which both of the victims’ dachshunds were shot and one was killed, WTVT-TV reported.
2 women shot in New Port Richey while in car with children, police say
New Port Richey police said they are investigating a shooting that injured two women Friday afternoon.
Missing Hillsborough County teen dies after being found in pond
A missing 17-year-old died Friday night after being found in a pond, according to Hillsborough County deputies.
Payroll specialist stole over $10K from employee paychecks, St. Pete police say
St. Petersburg police arrested a man who they say allegedly stole thousands of dollars from employee paychecks while working at two different businesses in 2018 and 2022.
hernandosun.com
2021 murder attributed to Latin Kings
Five men are facing murder charges in connection with the 2021 killing of a man who was allegedly attempting to resign from the Latin Kings street gang. All of the accused men are alleged members of that gang. The Latin Kings gang was founded in Chicago, in the mid 20th...
2nd suspect arrested for beating death of Clearwater man
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
Pasco Sheriff’s Office, DEA Collect 349 Pounds Of Medication At Prescription Take Back Event
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office partnered with the DEA for a Prescription Take Back Day event last Saturday, Oct. 29. Citizens dropped off their unused and expired medication to be properly disposed of and kept out of the wrong hands. Pasco Sheriff’s
Transient trick-or-treater charged with battery, Clearwater police say
A 38-year-old transient man from Pinellas County was arrested on battery charges Monday after he attempted to take candy from a store on Halloween, according to authorities.
fox13news.com
'Cold-hearted': Tampa police arrest suspect accused of shooting, killing victim's dog during robbery
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police have arrested a suspect who they say shot and killed a victim's dog during an attempted armed robbery last week. Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced during a Thursday afternoon press conference that officers had arrested 17-year-old Jayden Harris in the shooting, which happened in the 2600 block of W. Powhatan Avenue around 7 p.m. last Friday.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police seek help identifying two fraud suspects
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify two suspects in a recent case involving multiple fraudulent purchases. In a social media post, OPD provided photos of the man and woman who are suspected of committing the fraudulent transactions, along with the white pickup truck that they were seen traveling in.
Man dead in overnight crash in Hernando County
A man is dead after a crash overnight on CR-572, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Oct. 28 to 31
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Oct. 28. Daniel Kenneth Baldner, 53, Inverness, arrested Oct. 28 for grand theft ($10,000 or more but less than $20,000). Bond $5,000.
