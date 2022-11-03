ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

CBS News

Suspect in custody for attempted murder charge of elderly man

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office have a suspect in custody for an attempted murder charge. According to reports, on November 1, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 4000 block of Copper Canyon Blvd. in Valrico after receiving a call from a woman advising that her husband had been attacked. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim lying in the bedroom with severe upper-body trauma.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness Woman faces drug charges after traffic stop

A routine traffic stop on Oct. 29 over a broken license plate light resulted in an arrest of an Inverness woman now facing five counts of possessing a controlled substance and one for drug paraphernalia. The events that led to the arrest of Kimberly Diane Eno, 46, began when the...
INVERNESS, FL
wufe967.com

Florida man arrested for allegedly shooting two dogs, killing one, during attempted robbery: 'Cold hearted'

Police in Florida have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing another man’s dog during an attempted robbery last week. Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor said during a Thursday press conference that 17-year-old Jayden Harris was arrested for the shooting that occurred last Friday during a robbery in which both of the victims’ dachshunds were shot and one was killed, WTVT-TV reported.
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

2021 murder attributed to Latin Kings

Five men are facing murder charges in connection with the 2021 killing of a man who was allegedly attempting to resign from the Latin Kings street gang. All of the accused men are alleged members of that gang. The Latin Kings gang was founded in Chicago, in the mid 20th...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

ocala-news.com

Ocala police seek help identifying two fraud suspects

The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify two suspects in a recent case involving multiple fraudulent purchases. In a social media post, OPD provided photos of the man and woman who are suspected of committing the fraudulent transactions, along with the white pickup truck that they were seen traveling in.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Oct. 28 to 31

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Oct. 28. Daniel Kenneth Baldner, 53, Inverness, arrested Oct. 28 for grand theft ($10,000 or more but less than $20,000). Bond $5,000.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

