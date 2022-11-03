Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Unique and Possibly Quirky Places of Interest in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
UPDATE: State issues health warning for marijuana sold in Colorado SpringsMatt WhittakerColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
How Rate Hikes are Impacting Colorado Springs Real EstateJoe BoylanColorado Springs, CO
This Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week ChampColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
KKTV
Driver in stolen truck hits 2 Springs police cruisers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Keep your eyes peeled for a silver Dodge Ram with Colorado license plate 626PIR!. Springs police say that vehicle rammed two cruisers after officers cornered it Saturday night. Officers spotted the pickup just before 10 p.m. near the corner of North Academy and Bijou. Three...
KKTV
Family grieving man killed in Pueblo shooting
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Family members of a Pueblo man they said was killed Friday night are grieving the man they described as a light to all. Leo Leonardo’s family told 11 News he was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Constitution Road, off of Troy Avenue on the northeast side of Pueblo.
COLD CASE: Where is Clinton Sutton?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to search for a man who was reported missing by a family member in December 2014. Clinton John Anthony Sutton was last seen on Nov. 6, 2014, when he was dropped off at the Sun Spring Motel on S. Nevada Avenue, according to police. Sutton […]
Man threatened with baseball bat and gun in Downtown Colorado Springs hotel
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was threatened with a baseball bat and a gun by a man and woman who broke into his hotel room late Saturday night in Downtown Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said officers responded to a hotel in the 1000 block of S. Nevada The post Man threatened with baseball bat and gun in Downtown Colorado Springs hotel appeared first on KRDO.
Man dead, homicide investigation underway in Pueblo after reported drive by shooting
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Pueblo early Sunday morning, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Police said they responded to the 3200 block of Nuckolls Ave. just after 1 a.m. for the report of a drive by shooting. Once on scene, The post Man dead, homicide investigation underway in Pueblo after reported drive by shooting appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
One charged in crash that left almost 200 without power
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is being charged with DUI after a fire in northern Colorado Springs left almost 200 people without power Sunday afternoon. This was in the Briargate area, near Chapel Hills drive and Mulligan drive. Colorado Springs firefighters say a vehicle hit a transformer in the area right before the outage.
1 dead, 1 injured in Pueblo homicide
One person died and another was rushed to a hospital after a car crashed into a tree around 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Nuckolls Avenue, Pueblo police said. The call came in as a drive-by shooting, and police said they were investigating the incident as a homicide.
Police investigating overnight shooting off Garden of the Gods Road
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police said they are investigating a shooting that happened around 2 a.m. Saturday off Garden of the Gods Road. Police said two people are shot and in the hospital but no arrests have been made at this time. The post Police investigating overnight shooting off Garden of the Gods Road appeared first on KRDO.
Police investigating homicide in Pueblo, 22nd this year
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is dead and a homicide investigation is underway in Pueblo Saturday morning on the northeast side of town, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Police said they responded to the 1700 block of Constitution Road around 10 p.m. Friday for a shooting. They found a man dead once on The post Police investigating homicide in Pueblo, 22nd this year appeared first on KRDO.
95% of suspects featured on Pueblo’s ‘Safe Streets’ list have been arrested
PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO) -- One program in Pueblo is seeing major success in catching criminals. Pueblo Police says since its inception in 2016, their Safe Streets Program has arrested 95 percent of the suspects featured. The Safe Streets Task Force, which includes Pueblo Police, Pueblo County Sheriff, and the FBI decide together what wanted suspects The post 95% of suspects featured on Pueblo’s ‘Safe Streets’ list have been arrested appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Pueblo police arrest man suspected of tampering with voting station
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -Police arrested a man on Thursday suspected of tampering with a voting station earlier this year. Police said they were made aware of a potential breach to a local voting station back in June during the primary election. Detectives from the department’s High-Tech Crime Unit said after investigating, they identified Richard Patton, 31, as the suspect that attempted to tamper with the station.
KKTV
One dead after reported shooting in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are investigating a homicide after one person was found dead late Friday night. Police said they responded to a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Constitution Road. When they arrived on scene, officers located a dead man.
Colorado Springs man caught in undercover sting accused of trying to meet up with underage girls
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was taken into custody after investigators caught him trying to have sex with minors and offering to give them drugs. On Oct. 28, detectives from the Strategic Investigations Unit and the Intel Unit of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were working undercover on social media. The post Colorado Springs man caught in undercover sting accused of trying to meet up with underage girls appeared first on KRDO.
Rings stolen from Colorado assisted living center returned on victim's birthday
Trudie Preiss almost always wears her rings, so imagine the shock she felt when she realized they were missing from the desk in her room.
KKTV
WATCH: New fire station opens in Colorado Springs
WATCH - D49 Board member posts Hitler quote, Board President responds. A Southern Colorado School District Board member is facing criticism after a post to her Facebook page. Katie Pelton talks with AARP ElderWatch about Cryptocurrency scams. About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver. Updated: 23 hours ago. About...
Woman found dead after shooting in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman is dead after a shooting that happened late Thursday, Nov. 4 near Old Colorado City, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said around 11:30 p.m. officers were called to the 1200 block of West Colorado Avenue about an urgent call for service. Officers found a dead woman […]
KKTV
Ft. Carson Soldier accused of Homicide
Fountain, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say Robert Kristo, a Fort Carson soldier, committed the first homicide in Fountain this year. According to the arrest affidavit, Kristo and the victim, Brandon Hart got into an altercation following a game of darts at the Corner Pocket Bar in Fountain. After the altercation ended, Hart allegedly went outside to smoke a cigarette. According to the documents, Kristo followed him outside and shot him twice, killing him.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police investigating after woman found dead near Old Colorado City
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs near Old Colorado City Thursday night. Police said they initially received a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of West Colorado Avenue around 11:25 p.m. They said the call was requesting urgent help.
Mom of 5 died after ketamine injection by a paramedic, family alleges in wrongful death suit
DENVER — The family of a woman who died four years ago shortly after a paramedic injected her with the powerful sedative ketamine have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the health care worker and the ambulance company. Jerica LaCour, 29, a Black woman who had been drinking alcohol...
Stabbing at Dorchester Park, homicide unit investigating
FRIDAY 11/3/2022 6:35 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said that a man was found dead on the scene, the Homicide/Assault Unit has responded and the investigation is ongoing. THURSDAY 11/3/2022 11 p.m. The Homicide Unit of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded Thursday evening, Nov. 3, to a reported stabbing on the south end […]
Comments / 2