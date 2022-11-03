ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver in stolen truck hits 2 Springs police cruisers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Keep your eyes peeled for a silver Dodge Ram with Colorado license plate 626PIR!. Springs police say that vehicle rammed two cruisers after officers cornered it Saturday night. Officers spotted the pickup just before 10 p.m. near the corner of North Academy and Bijou. Three...
Family grieving man killed in Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Family members of a Pueblo man they said was killed Friday night are grieving the man they described as a light to all. Leo Leonardo’s family told 11 News he was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Constitution Road, off of Troy Avenue on the northeast side of Pueblo.
COLD CASE: Where is Clinton Sutton?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to search for a man who was reported missing by a family member in December 2014. Clinton John Anthony Sutton was last seen on Nov. 6, 2014, when he was dropped off at the Sun Spring Motel on S. Nevada Avenue, according to police. Sutton […]
Man threatened with baseball bat and gun in Downtown Colorado Springs hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was threatened with a baseball bat and a gun by a man and woman who broke into his hotel room late Saturday night in Downtown Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said officers responded to a hotel in the 1000 block of S. Nevada The post Man threatened with baseball bat and gun in Downtown Colorado Springs hotel appeared first on KRDO.
Man dead, homicide investigation underway in Pueblo after reported drive by shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Pueblo early Sunday morning, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Police said they responded to the 3200 block of Nuckolls Ave. just after 1 a.m. for the report of a drive by shooting. Once on scene, The post Man dead, homicide investigation underway in Pueblo after reported drive by shooting appeared first on KRDO.
One charged in crash that left almost 200 without power

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is being charged with DUI after a fire in northern Colorado Springs left almost 200 people without power Sunday afternoon. This was in the Briargate area, near Chapel Hills drive and Mulligan drive. Colorado Springs firefighters say a vehicle hit a transformer in the area right before the outage.
1 dead, 1 injured in Pueblo homicide

One person died and another was rushed to a hospital after a car crashed into a tree around 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Nuckolls Avenue, Pueblo police said. The call came in as a drive-by shooting, and police said they were investigating the incident as a homicide.
Police investigating homicide in Pueblo, 22nd this year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is dead and a homicide investigation is underway in Pueblo Saturday morning on the northeast side of town, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Police said they responded to the 1700 block of Constitution Road around 10 p.m. Friday for a shooting. They found a man dead once on The post Police investigating homicide in Pueblo, 22nd this year appeared first on KRDO.
95% of suspects featured on Pueblo’s ‘Safe Streets’ list have been arrested

PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO) -- One program in Pueblo is seeing major success in catching criminals. Pueblo Police says since its inception in 2016, their Safe Streets Program has arrested 95 percent of the suspects featured. The Safe Streets Task Force, which includes Pueblo Police, Pueblo County Sheriff, and the FBI decide together what wanted suspects The post 95% of suspects featured on Pueblo’s ‘Safe Streets’ list have been arrested appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo police arrest man suspected of tampering with voting station

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -Police arrested a man on Thursday suspected of tampering with a voting station earlier this year. Police said they were made aware of a potential breach to a local voting station back in June during the primary election. Detectives from the department’s High-Tech Crime Unit said after investigating, they identified Richard Patton, 31, as the suspect that attempted to tamper with the station.
One dead after reported shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are investigating a homicide after one person was found dead late Friday night. Police said they responded to a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Constitution Road. When they arrived on scene, officers located a dead man.
Colorado Springs man caught in undercover sting accused of trying to meet up with underage girls

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was taken into custody after investigators caught him trying to have sex with minors and offering to give them drugs. On Oct. 28, detectives from the Strategic Investigations Unit and the Intel Unit of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were working undercover on social media. The post Colorado Springs man caught in undercover sting accused of trying to meet up with underage girls appeared first on KRDO.
WATCH: New fire station opens in Colorado Springs

WATCH - D49 Board member posts Hitler quote, Board President responds. A Southern Colorado School District Board member is facing criticism after a post to her Facebook page. Katie Pelton talks with AARP ElderWatch about Cryptocurrency scams. About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver. Updated: 23 hours ago. About...
Woman found dead after shooting in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman is dead after a shooting that happened late Thursday, Nov. 4 near Old Colorado City, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said around 11:30 p.m. officers were called to the 1200 block of West Colorado Avenue about an urgent call for service. Officers found a dead woman […]
Ft. Carson Soldier accused of Homicide

Fountain, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say Robert Kristo, a Fort Carson soldier, committed the first homicide in Fountain this year. According to the arrest affidavit, Kristo and the victim, Brandon Hart got into an altercation following a game of darts at the Corner Pocket Bar in Fountain. After the altercation ended, Hart allegedly went outside to smoke a cigarette. According to the documents, Kristo followed him outside and shot him twice, killing him.
Stabbing at Dorchester Park, homicide unit investigating

FRIDAY 11/3/2022 6:35 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said that a man was found dead on the scene, the Homicide/Assault Unit has responded and the investigation is ongoing. THURSDAY 11/3/2022 11 p.m. The Homicide Unit of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded Thursday evening, Nov. 3, to a reported stabbing on the south end […]
