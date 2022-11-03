Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester City Vs Fulham; Erling Haaland Is Back On The Bench
The line-ups for the Manchester City game against Fulham have been announced and Pep Guardiola has some players back for the clash.
Who should England pick to replace Ben Chilwell in their World Cup squad?
The options to replace Ben Chilwell in England's World Cup squad.
Ben Chilwell reacts to shattered World Cup dream
Ben Chilwell reveals his extreme disappointment at missing England's 2022 World Cup campaign through injury.
New Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho, 18, mimics Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after scoring first goal
Manchester United's emerging star Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for the club in his side's 1-0 Europa League win against Real Sociedad on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Micah Richards sends Alexander-Arnold message Southgate can’t ignore ahead of World Cup squad selection
Micah Richards has explained that Trent Alexander-Arnold must start for England at the World Cup later this month. The Liverpool defender has received significant criticism this season for some of his performances for his club but with injuries to Kyle Walker and Reece James, the Reds No. 66 is now expected to be on the plane to Qatar.
Sunderland vs Cardiff City preview: Team News, Last Meeting, Recent Form, Referee and Opposition View
Sunderland host Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light this weekend looking to record back-to-back wins, and hopefully move into the top ten this weekend.
Cautious optimism surrounds Arsenal's resurgence with fans uniting behind Mikel Arteta
It's all looking very positive at Arsenal football club this season.
Patched-together Chelsea at odds with Graham Potter’s wizard eye for a bargain
Injury crisis is exposing a lack of co-ordinated recruitment for a manager whose success has come on a budget
NBC Sports
Clinical Newcastle top finish-challenged Southampton with another multi-goal win
High-flying Newcastle United won its fourth-straight match to extend its Premier League unbeaten run to nine with a 4-1 defeat of Southampton at St. Mary’s on Sunday. The Magpies were clinical in finishing but the match was in the balance when Che Adams missed a golden chance to tie at 1 early in the second half.
FOX Sports
Newcastle continues outstanding run with win at Southampton
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Newcastle secured a sixth win in its last seven games by beating Southampton 4-1 in the Premier League on Sunday. Eddie Howe's team is emerging as a serious contender for Champions League qualification and possibly more after its outstanding start to the season. The win...
Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Dusan Vlahovic
Manchester United are set to rival Chelsea for the signing of Dusan Vlahovic.
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Liverpool owes their existence to Everton?
That’s right, the historic home of Liverpool Football Club was home to Everton long before LFC were formed. Mind. Blown. Everton moved to Anfield because they were kicked out of their previous home due to rowdy scenes in a cup win, as they rented the stadium from local brewers, the Orrell Brothers, who then donated it to the local Stanley Hospital.
Fran Kirby replaced by Jess Park for England double-header
Jess Park has been called up to the England squad for this month’s friendlies with Japan and Norway.The 21-year-old forward, who is on loan at Everton from Manchester City, replaces Chelsea’s Fran Kirby in Sarina Wiegman’s 25-player squad.Kirby has a viral infection and will remain with her club to complete her recovery.Kirby had been named in the initial squad on Tuesday despite missing four of Chelsea’s last five games.Head coach Wiegman said at the time: “She’s being assessed right now and then hopefully she’ll progress this week and she’s ready to come in for camp.”Wiegman’s squad will travel to Spain next week to take on Japan and Norway in Murcia.The European champions face Japan on 11 November and Norway four days later. Read More Trump tells rally he will ‘probably’ run for president – liveRussia leaving Kherson to make way for ‘street battles’ - latest
Manchester City Go Top Of The Premier League On Day Full Of Late Goals
Erling Haaland struck a 95th-minute penalty to beat Fulham.
Report: Chelsea Have Been Monitoring Endrick For Months
Chelsea have been interested in Endrick for months and have been following his progression.
BBC
Monday's gossip: Hasenhuttl, Hazard, Gordon, Mudryk, Nkunku, Saliba, Gakpo
Southampton have decided to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday left the club in the relegation zone. (Athletic - subscription required) Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in bringing Real Madrid's Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 31, back to the Premier League. (El Nacional - in Spanish)
Yardbarker
Arsenal v Leicester confirmed team news, Line-up and Score Prediction (Women)
Eidevall updates on Williamson, Souza, Little and Miedema ahead of Leicester clash By Michelle. Our Gunners are away to Leicester City this afternoon, playing at the King Power Stadium. Our Manager Jonas Eidevall held his usual press conference ahead of the fixture. You can see everything he said about Arsenal v Leicester in this article…
NBC Sports
Chelsea vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Chelsea host Arsenal in a huge London derby at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as the Blues aim to slow down the Gunners. Graham Potter’s Chelsea will be looking to respond to their humbling 4-1 defeat at Brighton last weekend as the Blues are struggling for consistency with formations, personnel and results all very unpredictable. They did beat Dinamo Zagreb in midweek at home as Potter once again shuffled his pack but injuries are becoming a real concern. Chelsea sit 10 points behind Arsenal heading into this derby.
Yardbarker
Michael Carrick considering loan move for Manchester United youngster at Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick could look to his former club, Manchester United, for reinforcements in January. Carrick took on the challenge of his first permanent managerial role at the end of October when Middlesbrough acquired his services. The Englishman had completed a short spell as caretaker manager at United, following...
BBC
Merthyr Town eyeing FA Cup 'opportunity' - Ricardo Rees
FA Cup - Buxton v Merthyr Town. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time:15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales Sport. Merthyr Town striker Ricardo Rees believes the side are capable of advancing in the FA Cup and secure a lucrative tie against an EFL team in the second round. Southern...
Comments / 0