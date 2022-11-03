ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clinical Newcastle top finish-challenged Southampton with another multi-goal win

High-flying Newcastle United won its fourth-straight match to extend its Premier League unbeaten run to nine with a 4-1 defeat of Southampton at St. Mary’s on Sunday. The Magpies were clinical in finishing but the match was in the balance when Che Adams missed a golden chance to tie at 1 early in the second half.
Newcastle continues outstanding run with win at Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Newcastle secured a sixth win in its last seven games by beating Southampton 4-1 in the Premier League on Sunday. Eddie Howe's team is emerging as a serious contender for Champions League qualification and possibly more after its outstanding start to the season. The win...
Ever Wonder why Liverpool owes their existence to Everton?

That’s right, the historic home of Liverpool Football Club was home to Everton long before LFC were formed. Mind. Blown. Everton moved to Anfield because they were kicked out of their previous home due to rowdy scenes in a cup win, as they rented the stadium from local brewers, the Orrell Brothers, who then donated it to the local Stanley Hospital.
Fran Kirby replaced by Jess Park for England double-header

Jess Park has been called up to the England squad for this month’s friendlies with Japan and Norway.The 21-year-old forward, who is on loan at Everton from Manchester City, replaces Chelsea’s Fran Kirby in Sarina Wiegman’s 25-player squad.Kirby has a viral infection and will remain with her club to complete her recovery.Kirby had been named in the initial squad on Tuesday despite missing four of Chelsea’s last five games.Head coach Wiegman said at the time: “She’s being assessed right now and then hopefully she’ll progress this week and she’s ready to come in for camp.”Wiegman’s squad will travel to Spain next week to take on Japan and Norway in Murcia.The European champions face Japan on 11 November and Norway four days later. Read More Trump tells rally he will ‘probably’ run for president – liveRussia leaving Kherson to make way for ‘street battles’ - latest
Monday's gossip: Hasenhuttl, Hazard, Gordon, Mudryk, Nkunku, Saliba, Gakpo

Southampton have decided to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday left the club in the relegation zone. (Athletic - subscription required) Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in bringing Real Madrid's Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 31, back to the Premier League. (El Nacional - in Spanish)
Arsenal v Leicester confirmed team news, Line-up and Score Prediction (Women)

Eidevall updates on Williamson, Souza, Little and Miedema ahead of Leicester clash By Michelle. Our Gunners are away to Leicester City this afternoon, playing at the King Power Stadium. Our Manager Jonas Eidevall held his usual press conference ahead of the fixture. You can see everything he said about Arsenal v Leicester in this article…
Chelsea vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Chelsea host Arsenal in a huge London derby at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as the Blues aim to slow down the Gunners. Graham Potter’s Chelsea will be looking to respond to their humbling 4-1 defeat at Brighton last weekend as the Blues are struggling for consistency with formations, personnel and results all very unpredictable. They did beat Dinamo Zagreb in midweek at home as Potter once again shuffled his pack but injuries are becoming a real concern. Chelsea sit 10 points behind Arsenal heading into this derby.
Michael Carrick considering loan move for Manchester United youngster at Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick could look to his former club, Manchester United, for reinforcements in January. Carrick took on the challenge of his first permanent managerial role at the end of October when Middlesbrough acquired his services. The Englishman had completed a short spell as caretaker manager at United, following...
Merthyr Town eyeing FA Cup 'opportunity' - Ricardo Rees

FA Cup - Buxton v Merthyr Town. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time:15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales Sport. Merthyr Town striker Ricardo Rees believes the side are capable of advancing in the FA Cup and secure a lucrative tie against an EFL team in the second round. Southern...

