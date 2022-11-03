ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Trail of blood leads neighbor, dog to Brevard County burglary suspect

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man and his dog were taking their morning walk when they discovered a man had broken into their neighbor's home — leaving a bloody trail behind. The man told Brevard County Deputies that he noticed a smashed window and what appeared to be blood on the front door of his neighbor's house on Tuesday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man found guilty of robbing 3 banks throughout Orange County faces up to 80 years in federal prison

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A federal jury has found a man accused of robbing two Winter Park banks earlier this year, guilty, according to the Department of Justice. LaTavis Deyonta MacKroy, 28, faces a maximum penalty of 80 years in federal prison after he was arrested by Winter Park police as the suspect involved in two bank robberies back in April.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man arrested in connection with Orlando postal worker attack in March

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man in Orlando is facing federal charges in connection with the March attack of an Orlando postal worker and several subsequent mail thefts. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said Tarick Jean Charles was involved in a conspiracy to steal a special key from a postal worker, then recruit others to steal mail, alter stolen checks, and deposit them into bank accounts at branches around town.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Kissimmee man dead in motorcycle crash

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man has died in Kissimmee after a motorcycle crash, Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened right after 7:45 this morning on Palm Parkway and Grapefruit Cove. FHP said that the driver lost control of his bike, which caused him to hit a curb. He...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Orlando Weekly

Watch suspect lead police on chase across Brevard County in stolen truck

A man from Titusville led authorities on a cross-county chase after crashing into several cars, including some law enforcement vehicles in Brevard.   As seen on chopper cam video, the man drove a white truck with a missing tire  that authorities claim was stolen across State Road 520 and stopped once before continuing to crash into other vehicles. That was one small part of a much-larger chase.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Crash causing backups on I-4 East in Volusia County

LAKE HELEN, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a crash that's causing traffic backups on Interstate 4 in Volusia County Sunday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on I-4 East near State Road 472 in Lake Helen. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Bowling in Lake County, Florida

I recently focused on a few great places to take kids in Lake County, Florida after parents mentioned not being able to find anything fun and inexpensive to do with their kids. A reader suggested in a comment that I consider including Mom & Pop type smaller establishments, and I thought that was a great idea. I appreciate your comments and suggestions, so please keep sending them! Here are a few more options for where to take your kids' bowling if they're looking to have some fun:
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: Seminole County deputy crashes into back of vehicle

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said two vehicles crashed in Lake County, and one of them was a patrol vehicle. In Mount Dora, the crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. on State Road 46 and U.S. Highway 441. A Seminole County deputy was driving north in...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Accused groper free on bond frightens employee at local ice cream shop

An accused groper free on bond after alleged unwanted affection toward a Beef O’Brady’s server has been jailed after frightening an employee at a local ice cream shop. Larry William Rerick, 65, Fruitland Park, has been jailed without bond following his arrest Thursday night in an incident which began at the Sweet Lickz ice cream shop in Bushnell. The employee ran to the nearby I-75 Liquor store for help after an interaction with Rerick, who had been arrested last month after rubbing his hand on the thigh of a 17-year-old Beef O’Brady’s server.
BUSHNELL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy