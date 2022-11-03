Read full article on original website
Florida Man Allegedly Gunned Down 4 People As Children Hid Under Blankets
One of the victims was a four-year-old child.
fox35orlando.com
Trail of blood leads neighbor, dog to Brevard County burglary suspect
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man and his dog were taking their morning walk when they discovered a man had broken into their neighbor's home — leaving a bloody trail behind. The man told Brevard County Deputies that he noticed a smashed window and what appeared to be blood on the front door of his neighbor's house on Tuesday.
Action News Jax
Deputies find 4 bodies after wounded woman flees house in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies found the bodies of four people inside a central Florida home early Friday after a woman who was shot there went to a neighbor’s house seeking help, authorities said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The neighbor called 911 and the woman was...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-4 in Orange County: FHP
WINTER PARK, Fla. - A Deltona woman is dead after her car was struck by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 4 in Orange County early Sunday, according to troopers. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 2 a.m. on I-4 West at Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park. Authorities...
Man found guilty of robbing 3 banks throughout Orange County faces up to 80 years in federal prison
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A federal jury has found a man accused of robbing two Winter Park banks earlier this year, guilty, according to the Department of Justice. LaTavis Deyonta MacKroy, 28, faces a maximum penalty of 80 years in federal prison after he was arrested by Winter Park police as the suspect involved in two bank robberies back in April.
click orlando
Deltona woman, 27, dies after crash with wrong-way driver on I-4 in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old Deltona woman died Sunday after a crash with a driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 4 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. at mile marker 87 (Fairbanks Avenue), troopers said. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch:...
click orlando
4-year-old, 3 women shot dead in Orange County home; 2 children survive by hiding
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 4-year-old girl and three women were found shot to death in an Orange County home early Friday after another woman ran to a neighbor’s house for help, according to the sheriff. The bodies were found just after 4 a.m. at a home on Myers...
click orlando
Man arrested in connection with Orlando postal worker attack in March
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man in Orlando is facing federal charges in connection with the March attack of an Orlando postal worker and several subsequent mail thefts. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said Tarick Jean Charles was involved in a conspiracy to steal a special key from a postal worker, then recruit others to steal mail, alter stolen checks, and deposit them into bank accounts at branches around town.
Kissimmee man dead in motorcycle crash
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man has died in Kissimmee after a motorcycle crash, Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened right after 7:45 this morning on Palm Parkway and Grapefruit Cove. FHP said that the driver lost control of his bike, which caused him to hit a curb. He...
WESH
Man killed 3 women, 4-year-old before turning gun on self, Orange County sheriff says
ORLANDO, Fla. — Four people were found dead inside an Orlando home Friday morning. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatch received a call at about 4 a.m. about a woman who had been shot in a home on Myers Drive and ran to a neighbor’s house for help.
Watch suspect lead police on chase across Brevard County in stolen truck
A man from Titusville led authorities on a cross-county chase after crashing into several cars, including some law enforcement vehicles in Brevard. As seen on chopper cam video, the man drove a white truck with a missing tire that authorities claim was stolen across State Road 520 and stopped once before continuing to crash into other vehicles. That was one small part of a much-larger chase.
fox35orlando.com
Crash causing backups on I-4 East in Volusia County
LAKE HELEN, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a crash that's causing traffic backups on Interstate 4 in Volusia County Sunday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on I-4 East near State Road 472 in Lake Helen. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in...
click orlando
Hurricane Ian victims from Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee relocated again
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Ray Rodríguez arrived at Westgate Towers resort in Kissimmee after living at a Red Lion hotel for more than a month. “I’m very excited to be here,” Rodríguez said. “I think it’s gonna be better here, better than Good Samaritan.”
fox35orlando.com
More videos released of dangerous bikers causing chaos in Orange, Seminole county streets
Casselberry - Another driver has reached out to FOX 35 News with a video of dangerous bikers, taking over Central Florida streets. And today the Seminole County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage of biker chaos from last weekend. Hundreds of bikers can be seen going through a red light after...
click orlando
Altamonte Springs sets up sandbag location ahead of potential tropical system
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The city of Altamonte Springs announced it will provide sand and bags ahead of a potential tropical system that could become a subtropical or tropical storm in the next couple of days. [TRENDING: ‘It is critical:’ Floridians urged by state to review storm prep plans...
Bowling in Lake County, Florida
I recently focused on a few great places to take kids in Lake County, Florida after parents mentioned not being able to find anything fun and inexpensive to do with their kids. A reader suggested in a comment that I consider including Mom & Pop type smaller establishments, and I thought that was a great idea. I appreciate your comments and suggestions, so please keep sending them! Here are a few more options for where to take your kids' bowling if they're looking to have some fun:
WESH
FHP: Seminole County deputy crashes into back of vehicle
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said two vehicles crashed in Lake County, and one of them was a patrol vehicle. In Mount Dora, the crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. on State Road 46 and U.S. Highway 441. A Seminole County deputy was driving north in...
click orlando
Kissimmee man, 32, dies after striking tree during motorcycle crash in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee man died Saturday after a motorcycle he was driving in Orange County struck a curb and he was thrown from it, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 7:48 a.m. on Palm Parkway at Grapefruit Cove, troopers said. [TRENDING: Tropical...
fox35orlando.com
Video: Pump catches fire as driver fills up at Orlando gas station
A terrifying new video shows an inferno breaking out at an Orlando gas station during rush hour. Authorities say a motorcyclist was filling up when the pump went up in flames.
villages-news.com
Accused groper free on bond frightens employee at local ice cream shop
An accused groper free on bond after alleged unwanted affection toward a Beef O’Brady’s server has been jailed after frightening an employee at a local ice cream shop. Larry William Rerick, 65, Fruitland Park, has been jailed without bond following his arrest Thursday night in an incident which began at the Sweet Lickz ice cream shop in Bushnell. The employee ran to the nearby I-75 Liquor store for help after an interaction with Rerick, who had been arrested last month after rubbing his hand on the thigh of a 17-year-old Beef O’Brady’s server.
