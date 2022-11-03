Read full article on original website
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through October 29
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license Oct. 23 through Oct. 29. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, November 6, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise of the Wind River Range was taken by Dave Bell of Pinedale, Wyoming. Dave writes: "Pink morning light dances on the peaks of the northern end of the Wind River Range. Gannett Peak, highest point in Wyoming, is in the center of the picture."
cowboystatedaily.com
Remote Wyoming Road A Winter Lifeline For Yellowstone Communities
When Chris Warren heard that Old Gardiner Road between Mammoth, Wyoming, and the North Entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Montana, had opened, the first thing he did was drive it. Twice. That's because the road is more than a...
wrrnetwork.com
Shoshoni gets through, Riverton falls in volleyball state tournament
The Wyoming High School State Volleyball Tournament started Thursday afternoon with two Fremont County teams, Shoshoni and Riverton, participating for a chance to win the big trophy at the end of Saturday’s matchups. Riverton floundered their first game against Laramie, losing in four sets (25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14), and...
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through Oct. 29
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 16 through Oct. 29. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Lawrence...
cowboystatedaily.com
100+MPH Winds Cause Mayhem And Chaos On Wyoming Highways
Driving across parts of Wyoming on Saturday resembled the Allstate Insurance commercial, where mayhem lurked around every corner, or every highway, that is. Winds in excess of 100 mph brought down semi-trucks and even flipped a 4,000-pound trailer like a tumbleweed.
18+ Things Locals LOVE to HATE About Wyoming Winters
Winter has arrived in Wyoming with gusto. The storm that hit yesterday brought a few inches of snow plus plenty of ice to create a traffic nightmare on Pershing here in Cheyenne, though other parts of the state only got a nice dusting. With the return of snow, I found...
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Snow Report: November 4, 2022
Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
Wyoming Makes Other States Look Wimpy On Snow Days
Not every region of the country knows how to handle snow. To be fair, not every region of the country sees winter events as we have out West. Let's give credit to the New England states. They get it. SNOW FLURRIES:. East Coast - Commute time Increases by 50%. The...
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!
4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
county17.com
Campbell County Commissioners Office cancels Nov. 14 Camporee public forum
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There will be no public forum on the International Pathfinder’s Camporee, the Campbell County Commissioners Office announced at 3:02 p.m. The event, which would have addressed questions concerning Camporee, was supposed to occur Nov. 14. “Due to many of the agencies invited not being able...
Pheasant hunter says AED saved his life in SD
The rancher from Lander, Wyoming, has hunted and guided for most of his life. As a kid, he would often see Joe Foss.
mybighornbasin.com
Broncs Blow by Buffalo, to Play for 3rd Straight State Title
Jackson Schroeder had 124 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns and the Cody Broncs ran past Buffalo Friday night to clinch a spot in the Class 3A State Championship game. Cody has advanced to the title game for the 3rd year in a row and 5th time in the last 9 years.
1 Dead After Semis Collide in Northeast Wyoming
A trucker was killed Thursday morning after two semis collided near the Wyoming-South Dakota border in northeast Crook County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 6 a.m. near mile marker 1 on U.S. Highway 212, southeast of Colony. The patrol says 74-year-old Connelly, North Carolina resident Gary...
Roadkill Is Becoming a Serious Issue For Wyoming Drivers
Wyoming has done a lot to bring down the number of vehicle vs. animal collisions in the state, including migration bridges. In some ways, these efforts have been very helpful. Yet, some numbers are, unfortunately, still on the rise. A new report by The Nature Conservancy of Wyoming shows wildlife-vehicle...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Nov., 4
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Nov. 3, Highway 59, GPD. Officers responded to the intersection of Highway...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody vs. Buffalo Playoff Scoreboard
Can’t make it to Spike Vannoy Stadium for the playoff game between the Cody Broncs and Buffalo Bison? We’ll we’ve got you covered. To listen to the game live just tune in your radio dial to KODI AM 1400 or 96.7FM. You can also listen online here: https://mybighornbasin.com/kodi-am-fm/
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Borden; Rice; Braun
Payton Douglas Borden: September 27, 2007 – October 31, 2022. We lost Payton Douglas Borden on October 31, 2022. Payton was born September 27, 2007, in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was the shining light in his family with a smile that never ended. Even when he was in trouble, that nervous smile never faded, it often got bigger. His sarcasm was point on, and if you didn’t get it then it was your loss; his humor was unmatched. His siblings and nephews looked up to him and he loved this the most. Payton had the biggest heart and was always helpful to family, friends, and strangers. He loved his family and is loved greatly by them.
county17.com
Campbell County Conservation District Board Candidate Questionnaire: John Daly
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
Cheyenne NWS: Atypical Wind Event To Batter SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour in wind-prone areas are possible through Saturday in southeast Wyoming. The agency on Friday morning issued an alert, sending out a message that includes the following:. High confidence in High Wind event set...
