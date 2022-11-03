Payton Douglas Borden: September 27, 2007 – October 31, 2022. We lost Payton Douglas Borden on October 31, 2022. Payton was born September 27, 2007, in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was the shining light in his family with a smile that never ended. Even when he was in trouble, that nervous smile never faded, it often got bigger. His sarcasm was point on, and if you didn’t get it then it was your loss; his humor was unmatched. His siblings and nephews looked up to him and he loved this the most. Payton had the biggest heart and was always helpful to family, friends, and strangers. He loved his family and is loved greatly by them.

