Third ‘28 Days Later’ Film Creeps Closer as Danny Boyle, Cillian Murphy Praise Script Idea: ‘It’s Very Appealing’

Sydney Sweeney ‘Was a Little Nervous’ to Work With Dakota Johnson on ‘Madame Web’: ‘She’s So Hot’
On the carpet of the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday, Sydney Sweeney revealed working with co-star Dakota Johnson on Sony’s upcoming Marvel film “Madame Web” was initially a nerve-wracking experience. “I was a little nervous,” Sweeney told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the event,...
Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry review – the one with the rich and famous addict
Not long before he won the life-changing role of Chandler Bing in the global sitcom phenomenon Friends, Matthew Perry prayed: “God, you can do whatever you want to me. Just please make me famous.” In this memoir, Perry talks about achieving that mammoth success and fame: at its peak, the series’ cast members were each earning more than a million dollars an episode. But his book is chiefly about the titular “Big Terrible Thing”: Perry’s alcoholism and painkiller/opioid addiction (OxyContin, Vicodin, Dilaudid, to name a few) that led to him spending more than half his life in rehab and treatment centres, detoxing more than 65 times, and paying upwards of $9m trying to get sober.
Rian Johnson Receives ‘Visionary’ Director at Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards
It’s rare for sequels to make a big splash on the awards circuit; only two have ever won best picture – “The Godfather II” and “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King.” But director Rian Johnson’s star-studded feature “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is also proving to be an exception, with the 48-year-old filmmaker taking home the Visionary Award for his work on the upcoming whodunnit movie at this year’s 12th annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards.
Missy Elliot on Patrón, the Creative Heights of Her Career, and Looking Out for the Next ‘Superstar’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Weeks after Missy Elliot tweeted advice to young artists on how to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump on their second album, the Grammy Award-winning artist is getting introspective on the legacy of her own work for her new Patrón partnership. It’s a year full of both anniversaries and firsts for Elliot — anniversaries for both Under Construction and Supa Dupa Fly, a brand new Madame Tussaud’s wax figure, and a recent hometown honor with a street being named after her in Portsmouth, VA. There’s a lot to celebrate, so the music superstar teamed up with the tequila brand for her first live performance since the start of the pandemic, and popped a few bottles of Patrón’s latest expression.
A new start after 60: catatonic depression left me unable to walk or talk. Now I teach cookery – with laughter
In her 50s, Zeenat Fayyaz lost three years of her life to a breakdown. Her recovery began with electroconvulsive therapy – and continues with the classes she runs at a community cafe. Many of us would agree that laughter and good food make life worth living, and Zeenat Fayyaz...
Bradley Cooper, Tom Cruise and Chris Pratt Among Celebrities Telling Stories of U.S. Military Heroes in ‘American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes’
“American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes” is returning to U.S. airwaves on Veterans Day — Nov. 11 — with Emmy nominee Rob Riggle reprising as this year’s host. The multitalented actor is a Marine Corps veteran with credits in film and television ranging from 2022’s “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” to the adult comedy series “American Dad!”
Korea Box Office: ‘Confession’ Holds Top Spot as Weekend Business Struggles
Local crime thriller “Confession” held on to top spot at the Korean box office over the latest weekend, with “Black Adam” again taking third place. The weekend’s overall performance, however, was the weakest in months. “Confession” earned a little changed $1.27 million between Friday and...
'The Crown’ returns to blur the line between royals, fiction
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When “The Crown” returns Wednesday after a two-year absence, the splintering marriage of Charles and Diana and more woes for Queen Elizabeth II are in the drama’s elegant but intrusive spotlight. There’s swirling off-stage drama as well for the Netflix series that...
