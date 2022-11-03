Read full article on original website
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
In Search of the Best Pumpkin Pies in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
If you've ever hosted a Thanksgiving dinner, you know the struggle is real. You're trying to find time between your family's festivities, handle some last-minute cooking and errands, and make sure everyone has a place to sit.
Everything You Should Eat, Drink and Do in LA’s Arts District
Breweries, New Restaurants and Trendy Shops: Here’s What We’re Loving in the Arts District of LA. LA’s bustling Arts District neighborhood is home to a plethora of innovative restaurants, businesses and bars. Located on the eastern edge of DTLA, the Arts District has been a haven for creatives since the 1970s. Nowadays, this hip neighborhood caters to every kind of Angeleno through its vibrant culinary scene, casual craft breweries and inspiring shops and galleries. If you’re looking to spend a weekend in this historical part of the city, we’ve got you covered with the ultimate guide to LA’s Arts District.
Filming Shuts Down Traffic in Beverly Hills
Traffic was shut down along Wilshire Boulevard for more than 12 hours on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 as a film crew descended on the major West L.A. thoroughfare to film scenes from “Beverly Hills Cop 4,” the latest installment in the popular series about the antics of Detective Axel Foley, played by Eddie Murphy.
WeHo Chamber of Commerce: My fish out-of-water story
I recently learned at a comedy workshop that fish out of water scenarios are one of the major tropes used in joke writing and reflecting on my own fish out of water experience, it’s not difficult to see why it works. No person who knows me would ever have...
Places to Visit in Southern California to Run Away from the Cold
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. So what do you do when the temperature drops and you can’t bare the thought of another day in your apartment, cooped up with blankets, hot beverages and Netflix? You run away from the cold by packing your bags and heading South to sunny California!
Power outage in WeHo affects 3,800 customers
Over 3,800 SoCal Edison customers were without power in West Hollywood on Thursday evening. Technicians are trying to determine the extent of the damage and are hoping to restore power soon. The outage was first reported just before 8:10 p.m. and is affecting residents living near Santa Monica Boulevard east...
Holiday Shopping, 'Son Of A Vet' Style in El Sereno
El Sereno -- When my daughter announces that she’s seen an Instagram post for a “50%-off-everything” sale, we eagerly pile into our van and. We tootle over to the Son of a Vet thrift store on Huntington Drive, excited to explore a new place to bargain shop.
EggBred Expansion in the Works
CEO Albert Shim has struck deals with five franchisees to expand EggBred in both the Orange County and Los Angeles markets.
Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean
The $32.5 million project will turn the western portion of Marina Vista Park into a tidal channel connecting Colorado Lagoon to Marine Stadium, a move that could improve water quality and restore marine habitats. The post Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Bruno’s legacy to live on post retirement
Pantaleone Bruno came to California from Italy in 1975 as a young man with a dream of being a chef and creating his own restaurant. In 1986 he did just that, opening Bruno’s Italian Restaurant, just blocks from the Santa Monica Pier. 36 years and countless hand-made pizzas later, Bruno is taking off his apron and retiring.
Sabra Beirut Mix Closed In El Segundo
A popular Mediterranean dining option has vacated its location in the shopping center at 400 N Sepulveda Blvd in El Segundo. Sabra Beirut Mix has closed, and the space is currently being gutted. Not sure what happened, but as you know, El Segundo is an important lunch dining scene for the local aerospace and military workers so I’ll keep my eye on the address to see what may develop,
Best Of L.A. Cannabis 2022: Brand Spotlight
From the dankest flower to the drippiest oil to the best smoking accessories and the coolest THC and CBD products, you’ll find everything you need and more in this year’s Best Of L.A. Cannabis 2022 by LA Weekly! If you’re looking for the good smoke and want to save some coin ahead of the holidays, be sure to check these out:
Spanish Revival architectural gem in Eagle Rock(David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group) Let me take you into the heart of Eagle Rock’s modern history, homes, must-haves, art culture, and vibrant real estate market!
EggBred Opening Several New Franchise-Owned Locations in 2023
The pandemic-born breakfast concept EggBred has signed deals with five franchisees to expand throughout Southern California, including Long Beach, located at 777 E Ocean Blvd. The new Long Beach location will be owned and operated by Goldie Bolden and her husband, Zach. Goldie tells What Now Los Angeles they hope to open this location in the first quarter of 2023. The other pair of franchisees, Daniel and Jackie Hernandez, are currently looking for a site for their first EggBred, hoping to land in either Whittier, Downy, or Pico Rivera, according to CEO Albert Shim. Daniel Hernandez is also a local franchisee of a Nektar Juice Bar in Whittier.
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller
Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
Physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson to speak at Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center
World-renowned astrophysicist, and leading space commentator Neil deGrasse Tyson will address Distinguished Speaker Series subscribers at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, November 14 at 8 p.m. deGrasse Tyson will discuss recent developments at NASA, the U.S. Space Force, space tourism, and the effects physics have on everyday...
Malibu Joins Los Angeles County and Santa Monica Mountains Communities in Introducing the Community to the County’s New Official Disaster Response and Evacuation Zones
The City of Malibu joins Los Angeles County public safety agencies, County Board of Supervisors District 3, and the Cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and Westlake Village in introducing the community to the County’s newly established official disaster response and evacuation zones and the County’s new Zonehaven AWARE online tool.
11 Best Restaurants In Marina Del Rey, CA
California has beaches, boardwalks, and marinas all up and down its sunny coastline. One of the best is Marina Del Rey, known as L.A.’s playground and where the iconic Venice Beach Boardwalk begins. You’ll find plenty of outdoor adventures in Marina Del Rey, from every watersport imaginable to coastal...
In L.A., a colossal synagogue addition
Igrew up at Congregation B’nai B’rith, the oldest Jewish congregation in Los Angeles, founded in 1862. Having erected its third home, on Wilshire Boulevard, in 1929, at a cost of $1.4 million, it has been known ever since as the Wilshire Boulevard Temple. Its domed sanctuary, built in a historical revival style, makes it an architectural cousin to Providence’s Temple Emanu-El, which was dedicated two years earlier.
WeHo pool set to re-open Monday
The City of West Hollywood will reopen the West Hollywood Aquatic Center pools at the Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC) at West Hollywood Park on Monday, November 7, 2022. The temporary closure began on October 10, 2022 and was necessary to complete final construction tasks for the newly opened swimming facilities.
