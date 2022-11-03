The pandemic-born breakfast concept EggBred has signed deals with five franchisees to expand throughout Southern California, including Long Beach, located at 777 E Ocean Blvd. The new Long Beach location will be owned and operated by Goldie Bolden and her husband, Zach. Goldie tells What Now Los Angeles they hope to open this location in the first quarter of 2023. The other pair of franchisees, Daniel and Jackie Hernandez, are currently looking for a site for their first EggBred, hoping to land in either Whittier, Downy, or Pico Rivera, according to CEO Albert Shim. Daniel Hernandez is also a local franchisee of a Nektar Juice Bar in Whittier.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO