foxla.com
Rancho Cucamonga teen arrested for making threats against high school
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Officials said a 14-year-old student at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga has been arrested for making criminal threats against the school. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, investigators with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department said two students at the school received threatening text messages. Detectives quickly determined the threats made against the school were not credible.
2 suspects in deadly Covina Halloween party shooting turn themselves in, 1 remains at large
Two of the three suspects wanted in connection with a house party shooting in Covina that killed two men turned themselves in to authorities Saturday.
KTLA.com
Students watch in horror as female special needs student is beaten in class at Granada Hills Charter High School
Classmates at Granada Hills Charter High School on Monday watched in horror as a female student with special needs was brutally beaten during class by another student, a male senior at the high school. The student-on-student attack happened in Mr. Blanco’s fourth period Spanish class. “She had gotten up...
foxla.com
2 arrested for Covina Halloween party shooting that killed 2; LASD searching for 3rd suspect
COVINA, Calif. - Two murder suspects have turned themselves in as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate a shooting at a Halloween party in Covina from earlier this week. Brian Ramos and Adrian Robles turned themselves in to authorities Saturday, according to LASD. Ramos and Robles are...
Deputies Respond To Santa Clarita Overdose Near Bouquet Canyon Park
On Thursday afternoon, paramedics responded to an Santa Clarita overdose in a residential neighborhood near Bouquet Canyon Park. At around 3 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a male overdosing on Newbird Drive, a residential street in Santa Clarita, according to Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “He was transported ...
2urbangirls.com
Two of three suspects in Covina shooting turns themselves in to authorities
COVINA, Calif. – Two of the three suspects wanted in connection with a house party shooting in Covina that killed two men turned themselves in to authorities Saturday. Homicide Investigators coordinated with the attorneys for 19-year-old Brian Thomas Ramos and 18-year-old Adrian Joseph Robles, and they turned themselves in, according to sheriff’s officials.
Coroner IDs Biker Killed in Fiery Crash on Angeles Forest Highway
Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga.
5 dead in fiery collision near Point Mugu in Ventura County
Authorities are investigating the cause of a head-on collision that killed five people on the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County early Sunday morning. According to the California Highway Patrol, a blue Subaru WRX driven by a man in his 30s and an SUV with four occupants collided around 4:30 a.m. near Mugu Rock. Both […]
Dramatic bodycam footage shows two California teens being saved by Narcan
Los Angeles County deputies received a medical distress call on Wednesday of two 17-year-old boys who had stopped breathing inside a home in the city of Duarte.
Long Beach roads closed due to suspicious device
A suspicious device has been rendered safe in Long Beach after its discovery shut down roads on Saturday afternoon. A bomb squad was dispatched to the 6400 block of Marina Drive around 3:24 p.m. to investigate the suspicious device, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The device has been “rendered safe” and the area […]
Several People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)
The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred just outside Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. A teenage boy was shot at an apartment complex on Valle Del Oro. On the way to the hospital, the victim’s car struck another vehicle that was just outside the entrance to the hospital.
signalscv.com
Robbery witness interrupts crime, suspect leaves with nothing
A robbery suspect left with nothing after a witness interrupted the alleged crime at a CVS on the 25800 block of McBean Parkway in Valencia on Sunday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Deputies responded to the CVS at approximately 6:30 p.m. and,...
LASD bodycam video shows teens being given Narcan after being found unresponsive
Shocking body camera video shows two teens in Duarte being rescued by quick-thinking sheriff's deputies after they were found lying on a bedroom floor, unresponsive, after possibly ingesting fentanyl, authorities said.
Armed robbery victim struck by suspect’s vehicle in West Hollywood
A man was robbed at gunpoint in a West Hollywood parking lot Friday morning and struck by the suspect’s vehicle in an incident that was captured on video. The robbery occurred around 9 a.m. at 9030 W. Sunset Blvd., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Surveillance video shows a man stepping out of […]
Motorcyclist drives down wrong side of LA freeway, pops wheelies during police pursuit, footage shows
During the chase, the biker was seen performing stunts, like popping wheelies and standing on the seat, while patrol cars trailed closely behind, footage captured by KTLA shows.
Santa Monica Mirror
Local Teen Missing Since Halloween
A search is underway for Andrew Wright, an 18-year-old Palisades High School student, who has been missing since Monday. He was last seen in West Los Angeles on Federal Avenue. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Wright was last seen on October 31 around 6 p.m. on the...
Gravel from Overturned Truck Causes Vehicle to Lose Control on 210 Freeway
La Verne, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi with an overturned gravel truck involved a vehicle on the 210 Freeway early Saturday morning, Nov. 5, around 4:53 a.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with an overturned semi and one vehicle that was facing the wrong way on the westbound 210 Freeway at Foothill Boulevard in the city of La Verne.
Second victim in deadly Covina shooting identified, two suspects at large
The second of two victims shot and killed at a house party in Covina was identified by authorities Friday. Investigators continued their efforts to find two suspects in the shooting. Two other men were injured. Deputies were sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday found 20-year-old Ronnie Benitez of Covina dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.A vigil for the young man included dozens of flowers and pictures outside his family's home Friday. Paramedics rushed three other men to hospitals, where one was later pronounced dead. On Friday, the Los...
signalscv.com
One suspect arrested in connection to Tuesday night mall robbery
One suspect in a group of four from Tuesday night’s robbery at Macy’s in Valencia has been arrested, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, an altercation that took place at the department store in the Westfield Valencia Town Center sometime around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday between three of the robbery suspects and at least one loss prevention officer resulted in one suspect leaving behind a key FOB to a vehicle.
Man armed with ax dies after being shot by deputies in Compton, authorities say
The sheriff's department said a victim told deputies the suspect had attacked him with a hatchet.
