The second of two victims shot and killed at a house party in Covina was identified by authorities Friday. Investigators continued their efforts to find two suspects in the shooting. Two other men were injured. Deputies were sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday found 20-year-old Ronnie Benitez of Covina dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.A vigil for the young man included dozens of flowers and pictures outside his family's home Friday. Paramedics rushed three other men to hospitals, where one was later pronounced dead. On Friday, the Los...

COVINA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO