foxla.com

Rancho Cucamonga teen arrested for making threats against high school

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Officials said a 14-year-old student at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga has been arrested for making criminal threats against the school. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, investigators with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department said two students at the school received threatening text messages. Detectives quickly determined the threats made against the school were not credible.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Deputies Respond To Santa Clarita Overdose Near Bouquet Canyon Park

On Thursday afternoon, paramedics responded to an Santa Clarita overdose in a residential neighborhood near Bouquet Canyon Park. At around 3 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a male overdosing on Newbird Drive, a residential street in Santa Clarita, according to Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “He was transported ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two of three suspects in Covina shooting turns themselves in to authorities

COVINA, Calif. – Two of the three suspects wanted in connection with a house party shooting in Covina that killed two men turned themselves in to authorities Saturday. Homicide Investigators coordinated with the attorneys for 19-year-old Brian Thomas Ramos and 18-year-old Adrian Joseph Robles, and they turned themselves in, according to sheriff’s officials.
COVINA, CA
KTLA

5 dead in fiery collision near Point Mugu in Ventura County

Authorities are investigating the cause of a head-on collision that killed five people on the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County early Sunday morning. According to the California Highway Patrol, a blue Subaru WRX driven by a man in his 30s and an SUV with four occupants collided around 4:30 a.m. near Mugu Rock. Both […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Long Beach roads closed due to suspicious device

A suspicious device has been rendered safe in Long Beach after its discovery shut down roads on Saturday afternoon. A bomb squad was dispatched to the 6400 block of Marina Drive around 3:24 p.m. to investigate the suspicious device, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The device has been “rendered safe” and the area […]
LONG BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Robbery witness interrupts crime, suspect leaves with nothing

A robbery suspect left with nothing after a witness interrupted the alleged crime at a CVS on the 25800 block of McBean Parkway in Valencia on Sunday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Deputies responded to the CVS at approximately 6:30 p.m. and,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Local Teen Missing Since Halloween

A search is underway for Andrew Wright, an 18-year-old Palisades High School student, who has been missing since Monday. He was last seen in West Los Angeles on Federal Avenue. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Wright was last seen on October 31 around 6 p.m. on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Gravel from Overturned Truck Causes Vehicle to Lose Control on 210 Freeway

La Verne, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi with an overturned gravel truck involved a vehicle on the 210 Freeway early Saturday morning, Nov. 5, around 4:53 a.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with an overturned semi and one vehicle that was facing the wrong way on the westbound 210 Freeway at Foothill Boulevard in the city of La Verne.
LA VERNE, CA
CBS LA

Second victim in deadly Covina shooting identified, two suspects at large

The second of two victims shot and killed at a house party in Covina was identified by authorities Friday. Investigators continued their efforts to find two suspects in the shooting. Two other men were injured. Deputies were sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday found 20-year-old Ronnie Benitez of Covina dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.A vigil for the young man included dozens of flowers and pictures outside his family's home Friday. Paramedics rushed three other men to hospitals, where one was later pronounced dead. On Friday, the Los...
COVINA, CA
signalscv.com

One suspect arrested in connection to Tuesday night mall robbery

One suspect in a group of four from Tuesday night’s robbery at Macy’s in Valencia has been arrested, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, an altercation that took place at the department store in the Westfield Valencia Town Center sometime around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday between three of the robbery suspects and at least one loss prevention officer resulted in one suspect leaving behind a key FOB to a vehicle.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

