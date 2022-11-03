Read full article on original website
Runza hosts fundraiser to benefit United Way of Western Nebraska
Scottsbluff – Runza® Restaurants are teaming up with United Way of Western Nebraska to help make a difference in the communities they serve!. On Tuesday, November 8th, Runza® Restaurants in Alliance, Chadron, Gering and Scottsbluff will be donating 10% of their day’s sales to United Way. The dollars raised will help fund non-profit agencies and programs serving local families in the areas of health, education and financial stability, as well as allow United Way to continue community impact projects focusing on food insecurity, homeless prevention, providing basic needs for families in need and fighting poverty in the communities they serve.
Ag estate planning workshops to be held in Chadron, Rushville
Nebraska Extension has scheduled workshops in Chadron and Rushville on estate and transition planning for farmers and ranchers. Chadron - 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 7 at the office of Nebraska Extension in Dawes County, 250 Main St., Suite 8. Rushville - 1 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 7...
News Channel Nebraska
Potter crash injures driver Monday afternoon
POTTER - The Cheyenne County Sheriff's office is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Potter that resulted in one driver being transported to the hospital by medical helicopter Monday afternoon. Sheriff Adam Frerichs says Christy Fry, 53, of Potter, stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 30 and...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200979 14:05 TRAFFIC STOP : Traffic stop initiated on the 2200 block of Emerson Ave/Citation Issued/ Vehicle was towed/charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200980 06:13 10-44 : MVA NON INJURYA vehicle struck a power pole on the 1200 block of W 3RD Street. The vehicle collided with the pole while looking back at some equipment on the truck causing it to over turn and collide with the power pole. Power was shortly disabled to parts of town due to the accident. The matter was resolved. Closed - Resolved.
250 take part in Dawes County Trick-or-Trails event
Trick-or-treaters took an opportunity Sunday to get a head start on Halloween while doing something healthy during Trick-or-Trails, the Northwest Nebraska Trails Association’s (NNTA) annual Halloween hiking event. About 250 trick-or-treaters participated, an increase of approximately 100 participants from 2021. "This event was a big hit for a second...
Alliance dog park temporarily closed
Alliance – Due to the forecasted temperatures, the Alliance Dog Park will close at 1:00pm on Wednesday, November 2nd to allow for a fall application of herbicide. The park will re-open for use the morning on Thursday, November 3rd. For more information, please contact the Culture & Leisure Services...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Vehicle fire breaks out in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A vehicle fire breaks out in the area of 4th avenue and E Overland in Scottsbluff. Mechanical failure caused the fire as the 2001 Ford F-150 is deemed a total loss. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes upon arrival and this happened at...
1 person transported to hospital following Scottsbluff accident
At approximately 9:56 a.m. today Scottsbluff police officers were called to the intersection of Highway 26 and Avenue I to an accident. A 92-year-old woman from Scottsbluff was westbound in a Chevrolet Equinox. The woman failed to yield to an eastbound semi-truck that was hauling sugar beets. The woman was...
The interesting Chimney Rock formation in Nebraska is a U.S. National Historic Site and first seen in the mid-1800s
Chimney Rock in Morrill County, Nebraska.Mike Tigas from Columbia, MO, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Chimney Rock in Nebraska is one of the most interesting rock formations I've seen. Years ago, I used to live in Omaha on a small Air Force Base radar squadron and never heard about this formation then, so it's interesting to learn about it now. The formation is in Morrill County in western Nebraska.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Explore how animal use different senses at Elks Shelter in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Educators from Bird Conservancy will host a free family event this weekend. On November 5th from 10:00am-11:30am different games and educational activities will take place, teaching those who attend how animals use different senses around their surroundings. This free event will be located at Elks Shelter...
Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department to hold appreciation night
The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department will hold their "appreciation night" on Nov. 5 starting at 5 p.m. with happy hour and the meal beginning at 6:30 p.m. An auction will follow the dinner.
capecod.com
Divers called to Hyannis docks after report of person in the water
HYANNIS – Divers were requested to the School Street docks in Hyannis after reports of a person in the water late Saturday afternoon. The Barnstable County regional dive team was requested to the scene about 4 PM. The victim was located about 4:45 PM and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital in unknown condition. Further details were not immediately available.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Holiday Craft Fair set to take place at Gering Civic Center
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Holiday season is upon us, and the Gering Civic Center is hosting their Holiday Craft Fair. This event is set to begin Friday, November 4th from 5:30pm-8:00pm and if you are unable to make it then Saturday is your final chance!. The craft fair begins...
NCAP, RSVP to hold mobile food pantry in Alliance
Alliance – Box Butte County RSVP will be hosting a mobile food pantry in conjunction with Northwest Community Action Partnership and Food bank for the Heartland on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. This is a free program which distributes food to families in Alliance, serving one distribution per car.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Passing of Hall of Fame Broadcaster: Jerry Dishong
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Jerry Dishong has served the Scottsbluff-Hay Springs area for 51 years before he retired in 2018. We are sad to announce the passing of Mr. Dishong, he grew up in Gordon, NE and attended Chadron State College and started as a Broadcaster for KDUH in Hay Springs in 1966.
North Platte Telegraph
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska Penitentiary
A 26-year-old inmate died Saturday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Phillip M. Garcia was serving a sentence of 26 to 46 years for felony theft, use of a knife to commit a felony and assault on a law enforcement officer. A spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections said the cause of death is under investigation.
foxnebraska.com
Scottsbluff man behind bars for assaulting police officer dies
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Scottsbluff man convicted of attacking a police officer has died in prison. State prisons officials said Phillip Garcia, 26, died on Saturday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. They said in 2018, Garcia was sentenced to 26 to 46 years in prison for assault on a...
Box Butte Co. Sheriff's Office warning residents of scam
Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry is warning local residents of another telephone scam. Sheriff Mowry says that scammers are calling residents as Representatives of Publishers Clearing House. "They're asking folks for money to process their winnings," Mowry said. This is a scam. Mowry said don't ever give out personal...
Alliance Arts Council announce 2022-2023 line-up
The Alliance Arts Council will begin their 2022-2023 season on Friday, November 18. The season opening act will be CHRIS FUNK – The Wonderist. Funk has traveled the world sharing his style of magic that can only be described as refreshingly different. It’s a magic show with live music!
Christmas dinner returning to Fort Robinson
Fort Robinson State Park’s historical Christmas dinner is roaring back with a theme from the Roaring ’20s. The dinner is set to return Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. after a two-year hiatus because of COVID concerns. The event’s theme is that of 100 years prior: 1922, not long...
