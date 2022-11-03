ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Gibbs faces consequences for wrecking way into title race

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M0lRC_0ixgV5fL00

PHOENIX (AP) — Ty Gibbs knew his teammate had to win the final regular-season race to qualify for the Xfinity Series championship.

And yet Gibbs still spun Brandon Jones out of the lead on the final lap last week at Martinsville Speedway as Gibbs picked up his sixth win of the season.

Had he just settled for second place, Gibbs and Jones would have both advanced to Saturday’s title race to give Joe Gibbs Racing a pair of Toyotas in the winner-take-all four-driver championship finale at Phoenix Raceway.

So why did he do it?

“It comes down to just caught in the moment, and you know, selfish actions led to that,” Gibbs said Thursday at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The 20-year-old Gibbs — whose grandfather, Joe Gibbs, is a Hall of Famer in both NASCAR and the NFL and the owner of one of NASCAR’s top organizations — has had a miserable week in preparation of racing for his first national championship. He created it himself by preventing Jones from winning at Martinsville, where the crowd chanted “Thank You, Grandpa” as Gibbs celebrated the win.

Then after the race, Gibbs in an interview compared himself to Jesus when asked about being NASCAR’s newest villain. “I always go back to the same verse, that Jesus was hated first and among all the people.”

Gibbs said Thursday he regrets the comment and said he didn’t deliver the line the way he intended. But he regrets just about everything from last Saturday and has been on an apology tour at JGR, with Jones and with Toyota, which is furious one of its cars was knocked from the championship.

Because of Gibbs’ action, the title race comes down to one Toyota driver and three Chevrolets from the JR Motorsports trio of Noah Gragson, Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier. Drivers from every series — including Gibbs’ veteran teammates at JGR — have criticized Gibbs for Martinsville and his rivals are piling on headed into the finale.

“He doesn’t care. He lives in fantasyland,” Gragson said Thursday. “I have no clue honestly what goes through his mind. It’s got to be badass to live in the kind of world where you just have no real consequences or anything.”

His grandfather, however, insisted this week there would be consequences for his grandson. Ty Gibbs said Thursday he doesn’t know what they will be, but will accept any punishment headed his way.

He’s expected to be named the replacement for Kyle Busch in the No. 18 Toyota in the Cup Series — one of the top rides in NASCAR — and Gibbs doesn’t know if Martinsville has changed that.

“When tough things happen, and certainly nobody wanted that to happen, I said, ‘Now there’s consequences,’ and so we’re trying to walk through those with him,” Joe Gibbs said. “Ty is walking through it, I’m walking through it, and we’re still in that process. It was something that was heat of the battle. Everything is taking place. There was so much going on.”

Complicating the situation is that Jones is leaving JGR after Saturday’s race to drive for JR Motorsports next season and has no reason to help Gibbs win the championship. In fact, he could actively prevent him from the title by working with his future JRM teammates out of spite.

Additionally, Jones’ father, J.R., is an executive chairman at Rheem, which is a major sponsor of Christopher Bell at JGR. Bell will race for the Cup title on Sunday, and Rheem has given no indication it will take punitive action against the organization for Jones’ disappointing end with the team.

Ty Gibbs is a successful young driver: He won his NASCAR debut in 2021 and has 10 wins in 50 starts. He won the ARCA championship last season and has been doing double duty since July as the injury replacement in the Cup Series for concussed driver Kurt Busch. Gibbs will make his 16th Cup start the day after he races for the Xfinity championship.

But Gibbs has also been an aggressive driver — he even used the word “dirty” on Thursday to describe some of his on-track actions — and has been lambasted for multiple incidents even before Martinsville. He got in a fight on pit road with Sam Mayer in which Gibbs, while wearing his helmet, began throwing punches at Mayer. And NASCAR fined Gibbs $75,000 for a pit road incident in the Cup Series in which he nearly forced a competitor’s car into personnel.

Coy Gibbs is the vice chairman at JGR and Ty is his son. He’s defended him in the past, and while admitting the Martinsville race was “disappointing,” Coy Gibbs still had his son’s back.

“Look, he’s my kid. I appreciate his aggression. But sometimes you got to pull back a little bit. This is a place where we need to pull back some,” Coy Gibbs said. “Just talked to him and explained to him that doing that affects not just him, it affects our whole company, all our sponsors, all the people we deal with, Toyota, obviously affected Brandon.

“Those are things maybe you’re not thinking of in that split second, but hopefully we can get with him and educate him on those things.”

Gibbs has a long way to go to change the perception he’s created for himself, particularly as he’s poised to move into the tougher Cup Series next season. He certainly seemed humbled Thursday, but knows he’s got to prove himself on the track to change opinions and earn the respect of his rivals and JGR teammates.

“I have to face the fact that I made a mistake and I have to do the hardest of work to fix these issues,” Gibbs said. “I put myself in this position, I didn’t have to make it such a hard week. And it really hurts me because it’s my family’s team, and we’re one big family. All their hurt and anger affects me. I’ve gone over the scenario millions of times. If I could redo it, I definitely would.”

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 240

Michael Lankford
3d ago

that's what rich spoiled brats do whatever the hell they want whenever they want can't wait until next year when he gets what's coming to him the older drivers will teach him a lesson the hard way

Reply(1)
140
Save America Vote Red!
3d ago

What a blow to the Gibbs name. All those years of hard work and money spent blasted in one move by a spoiled punk. He needs to take a 5 year vacation.

Reply
110
Antoinette Bates
3d ago

Nope..Not accepting the excuse of being caught up in the moment. He was looking out for Him and Him alone..not his team..not his sponsers..not his Grandfather.

Reply
108
Related
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Hailie Deegan in 2023

With her current team switching to Toyota, Hailie Deegan’s NASCAR career is set to see a change. What are some possible options for her in 2023?. Hailie Deegan will see a change in her NASCAR career in 2023. After spending the last two seasons driving the #1 Ford full-time for David Gilliand Racing, the team have rebranded as TRICON Garage, a Toyota Racing Development (TRD) team.
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 things fans want to see happen with Ty Gibbs

There are three unique scenarios which could unfold in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season finale that would please fans as it pertains to Ty Gibbs. Ty Gibbs and controversy have gone hand in hand throughout the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, and it appears that this will remain the case until the very end.
The Spun

NASCAR Legend Makes Opinion On Danica Patrick Clear

Danica Patrick has been a bit of a polarizing figure in the racing world for years now. The former IndyCar and NASCAR star broke barriers over the course of her career, now working as an analyst for the sport on television. But how do the sport's legends really feel about...
FanSided

NASCAR: Are we watching the downfall of Joe Gibbs Racing?

Joe Gibbs Racing have experienced a hectic 2022 NASCAR season. Will this offseason be the downfall of the premier Toyota organization?. Joe Gibbs Racing’s 2022 NASCAR season hasn’t exactly gone according to plan. While Christopher Bell is in the Cup Series Championship 4 and Ty Gibbs is in the Xfinity Series Championship 4, the team will see their most successful driver leave for greener pastures and be replaced by a driver who may already be public enemy number one in the sport.
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world shocked by death of team owner

The NASCAR world was shocked by news Sunday that Coy Gibbs has died. According to a Joe Gibbs Racing tweet, the team’s co-owner died in his sleep overnight. He was 49. In addition to his role as the team’s co-owner with his father, Joe Gibbs, Coy also served as COO and vice chairman.
The Spun

Dale Jr. Reveals What He Told Noah Gragson Following His Loss

Noah Gragson came in second at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Sunday, losing a hard-fought race to Ty Gibbs. While Gragson may be bummed about losing to Gibbs, who does not appear to be a fan favorite, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is encouraged by what he saw from the young driver this season.
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts as Chase Elliott’s championship bid hits wall

Chase Elliott’s pursuit of the NASCAR Cup Series championship ended in unexpected fashion Sunday. Elliott found himself in great shape for a restart on Lap 200 of the 312-lap event. He restarted fifth, the highest position of any of the four championship contenders. But on the restart, Elliott dove low on the track and made contact with fellow championship contender Ross Chastain. The bump sent Elliott spinning into the inside wall at Phoenix Raceway.
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Praying For Gibbs Family Today

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joining the NASCAR world in praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, 23XI Racing announced that Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will not race in the Cup Series event, due to a family emergency. "Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not...
PHOENIX, AZ
Racing News

Coy Gibbs has passed; NASCAR team issues statement

Former NASCAR driver and current team co-owner Coy Gibbs passed in his sleep last night. He was 49 years old. Just hours before, his son, Ty Gibbs drove to victory at Phoenix Raceway. He also claimed the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. Coy was a former NASCAR driver with his...
The Associated Press

Kyle Busch Motorsports switching to Chevy in Truck Series

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Busch Motorsports is switching from Toyota to Chevrolet for its two new drivers in the NASCAR Truck Series. Chase Purdy will drive the No. 4 full-time and Jack Wood will have at least 10 races in the No. 51 while sharing it with Busch, other Cup and Xfinity drivers. Busch even teased seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson might get a start in his truck. Busch, the all-time wins leader in the Truck Series, is eligible to run five races as a Cup driver under NASCAR rules. He signed to drive the Richard Childress Racing No. 8 car in September. KBM also announced Friday it is forming a technical alliance with Rev Racing for an entry in the Truck Series with Nick Sanchez driving the No. 2.
The Associated Press

Gibbs wins first NASCAR Xfinity Series title with late pass

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ty Gibbs felt like he embarrassed himself and, more importantly, his family by wrecking a teammate on the final lap last week. The only way to make up for it would be winning a championship with a clean, aggressive race. Gibbs pulled it off, wiping away some of the tarnish with a shiny new trophy. Gibbs took the lead with 21 laps left and held off rival Noah Gragson for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday night.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy