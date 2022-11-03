Austin Food & Wine Festival, which is taking place this weekend, had to cancel its brand-new event, the Wurst Weekend Kick-Off, because of forecasted bad weather slated for tonight, including rain and bad winds. The event was supposed to involve chefs Tim Love and Jesse Herman of Austin biergarten Koko’s Bavarian cooking up sausages, bratwursts, and pork. The festival organizers posted that people who bought all-in or VIP tickets will get partial refunds. The rest of the festival, including the main chef’s showcase and the Rock Your Taco competition, is slated to still happen on Saturday and Sunday. The only other times the entire festival was canceled were in 2016 because of potential rain storms and in 2021 because of the pandemic.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO