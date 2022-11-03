Read full article on original website
12 Restaurants Around Boston That Are Great for Groups
Whether it’s a birthday dinner, family coming into town, a work gathering, or just a regular weekend out with friends, everyone finds themselves in a situation that calls for the perfect restaurant for a group. Here’s a collection of excellent options for planning, with great food and a variety of vibes.
Austin Food & Wine Cancels New Sausage Event Because of Bad Weather
Austin Food & Wine Festival, which is taking place this weekend, had to cancel its brand-new event, the Wurst Weekend Kick-Off, because of forecasted bad weather slated for tonight, including rain and bad winds. The event was supposed to involve chefs Tim Love and Jesse Herman of Austin biergarten Koko’s Bavarian cooking up sausages, bratwursts, and pork. The festival organizers posted that people who bought all-in or VIP tickets will get partial refunds. The rest of the festival, including the main chef’s showcase and the Rock Your Taco competition, is slated to still happen on Saturday and Sunday. The only other times the entire festival was canceled were in 2016 because of potential rain storms and in 2021 because of the pandemic.
Over-the-Top Doughnut Shop Gourdough’s Is Closing South Lamar Restaurant
Doughnut-slinging Gourdough’s is closing its physical restaurant this weekend. Gourdough’s Public House’s last day on 2700 South Lamar Boulevard in the Zilker neighborhood will be on Sunday, November 6. The reason the restaurant is closing, according to co-owner Ryan Palmer in a press release: It’s a bittersweet...
Lettuce Entertain You Says Goodbye to All-You-Can-Eat Crab and Burgers
Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises is shutting down its Lincoln Park restaurant known for its all-you-can-eat crab leg and burger special, along with the sibling restaurant and bar within the same building. Quality Crab and Oyster Bah will close on Saturday, December 3 after seven years at 1962 N. Halsted Street...
This Is the Only Place to Get Boutique Cinnamon Buns and Personal Pizzas in San Francisco
At the corner of Market and Castro streets, a lively intersection depending on when you happen to encounter it, there’s a shop selling one-of-a-kind San Francisco delicacies. Teeny-tiny bakery and pizza place Chadwick’s is the kind of business that can only come from San Francisco: overtly queer food, high-quality products, and a cast of characters as colorful as the city is gray. Importantly, San Franciscans in the know flock to the little shop of treats for its “fun buns” (in actuality, iced cinnamon buns) and “dough boys” (personal pizzas with focaccia crusts) amongst other singular offerings.
Here’s What Happened in the London Restaurant World This Week
November arrives with London’s restaurants, pubs, cafes, and bars under extraordinary pressure — a situation many of them are familiar with after the events of 2020 and 2021. This time, older issues like staffing and the impact of Brexit are rubbing shoulders with skyrocketing energy bills, but —...
Downtown Chicago’s Only Winery Opens on Saturday
CORRECTION: Liva will open on Saturday, November 5. The restaurant mistakenly left its reservation portal open and accepting reservations for Friday, November 4 until late into the afternoon. The story has been updated. The eagerly anticipated River North restaurant from a pedigreed Chicago chef is on the cusp of a...
Josh Groban’s Go-To Date-Night Dinner Includes a ‘Nice, Big Glass’ of Cabernet
In addition to being an actor and Grammy winner who’s sold more than 25 million records, musician Josh Groban is also a bit of a wine nerd. Over the past several years, Groban has traveled across the globe — both literally and figuratively — in pursuit of learning all about wine and how it’s produced. And when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and everyone was at home, he also spent a ton of time learning how to cook food to pair with his favorite bottles.
A Greenwich Village Oyster Bar Is Out After 25 Years — And More Closings
More than two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 1,000 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
Baby Blues Luncheonette Opens With Greek Diner Food and Sprinkles of Nostalgia
Baby Blues Luncheonette, a new modern Greek diner, opens at 97 Montrose, between Leonard Street and Manhattan Avenue, in East Williamsburg, tomorrow, Saturday, November 5. The charming new hangout comes from first-time restaurant owners Costa Damaskos and Jake Marsiglia, who have several years in New York City food service between them.
Charleston Staple Nana’s Seafood & Soul to Close November 20
Mother and son team Carolyn and Kenyatta McNeil have served Gullah Geechee classics at Nana’s Seafood & Soul (5117 Dorchester Road, North Charleston) since July 2011, but now it’s time for a break. “Twelve years is a long time,” says Kenyatta, “I think we are going to just live a regular life for a little bit.”
