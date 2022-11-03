ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

3 $100K, 9 $50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois

By Chip Brewster
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYdk6_0ixgUgwE00

ILLINOIS — Check your tickets! Though no one won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, 12 lucky Illinoisans can claim a nice chunk of change.

To have claimed the massive jackpot, players needed to have matched all five regular numbers plus the Powerball: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the red Powerball 23. The aforementioned 12 all missed it by one number, getting four of the five regular numbers plus the Powerball.

Here is where all 12 tickets were sold and their corresponding winnings:

$100,000 Jewel 1200 W Boughton Rd Bolingbrook, IL
$100,000 Metamora IGA 610 W. Mt. Vernon St. Metamora, IL
$100,000 Sunshine Food Mart 806 Wilcox St Joliet, IL
$50,000 Brookhaven MarketPlace 7516 S Cass Ave #30, Darien, IL
$50,000 Caseys 1228 E Dundee Rd Palatine, IL
$50,000 Circle K 111 N Capitol St, Pekin, IL
$50,000 Circle K 2010 87TH St, Woodridge, IL
$50,000 Circle K 65 S. Route 59 Aurora, IL
$50,000 Jewel 7036 Roosevelt Rd. Oak Park, IL
$50,000 Thornton Gas 9138 Cicero Ave. S. Oak Lawn, IL
$50,000 Thornton Gas 34225 N. US 45 Third Lake, IL
$50,000 Thornton Gas 101 Burwash Ave. Savoy, IL
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion after no one wins, 3rd-largest ever in US

The difference between the nine winners whose prize is $50,000 and the three who can claim a $100,000 prize? The “Power Play.” They each paid $1 more to multiply a potential non-jackpot winning ticket which, in the case of this drawing, doubled the amount.

No one has won the top Powerball prize since Aug. 3, making for 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.

What’s behind three months of lottery futility? It’s simple math. The odds of winning the jackpot are an abysmal 1 in 292.2 million.

The next drawing is set for Saturday with the current jackpot of $1.5 billion, though that could grow as tickets are sold.

