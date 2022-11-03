ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Errors found on mail-in ballots in Central Florida

With vote-by-mail well underway, some counties have received hundreds of ballots with errors. Some ballots came in without signatures, and some had mismatched signatures. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
$479M paid in homeowner assistance relief after Ian, Florida DEO secretary says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle said roughly 25,000 Florida residents have received financial assistance from the Homeowner Assistance Fund so far — $479 million — topping “California, Pennsylvania Texas and New York combined” as swaths of the state continue to recover from Hurricane Ian.
Tropical moisture could reach Central Florida by Election Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Conditions into next week will continue to become more unsettled as a low-pressure system over the southwestern Atlantic approaches the Florida east coast by mid-week. However, confidence is increasing in the potential for coastal flooding, beach erosion, heavy rainfall, gusty winds and rough surf. By Monday,...
Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system

ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it’s November, but the tropics are still popping. In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The system is forecast...
A few more showers possible in Central Florida ahead of time change

ORLANDO, Fla. – A weak boundary slowly moves onshore from the Atlantic on Saturday morning, enhancing our low-level moisture along our coast. A few more showers will hold together through the morning and then weaken as they push inland. For the weekend, steady easterly flow Saturday will maintain an...
Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate's Phoenix office

PHOENIX – Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were no...
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma

POWDERLY, Texas – Residents in northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after tornadoes tore through the region, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Shelbie Villalpando, 27, of Powderly, Texas, said...
