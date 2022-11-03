Read full article on original website
click orlando
Turnout increasing in some Central Florida counties as early voting set to end
ORLANDO, Fla. – Early voting is ending in Central Florida and Supervisor of Elections are reporting low turnouts thus far, but say they are hopeful more people are headed to the polls come election day. Chris Anderson, Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections said, “You have to get out and...
click orlando
Errors found on mail-in ballots in Central Florida
With vote-by-mail well underway, some counties have received hundreds of ballots with errors. Some ballots came in without signatures, and some had mismatched signatures. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
$479M paid in homeowner assistance relief after Ian, Florida DEO secretary says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle said roughly 25,000 Florida residents have received financial assistance from the Homeowner Assistance Fund so far — $479 million — topping “California, Pennsylvania Texas and New York combined” as swaths of the state continue to recover from Hurricane Ian.
click orlando
Ahead of midterm, Florida Election Crime Unit arrests woman accused of voting in 2 states
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 55-year-old Loxahatchee woman was arrested Friday by inspectors of the state’s Election Crime Unit, accused of casting ballots for the 2020 federal and state primary elections in Florida and Alaska, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. In addition to voting...
click orlando
Tropical moisture could reach Central Florida by Election Day
ORLANDO, Fla. – Conditions into next week will continue to become more unsettled as a low-pressure system over the southwestern Atlantic approaches the Florida east coast by mid-week. However, confidence is increasing in the potential for coastal flooding, beach erosion, heavy rainfall, gusty winds and rough surf. By Monday,...
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Development likely for area heading toward Florida’s east coast
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are keeping a close eye on a developing late-season area in the Tropics that could become a subtropical or tropical storm in the next couple of days. As it lifts from the Caribbean, models are coming to better agreement that it will bring significant impacts to east Central Florida by midweek.
click orlando
Volusia County woman claims $15M from winning Florida Lotto ticket
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County woman claimed $15 million from the Florida Lotto jackpot on Friday from a drawing made in July. The Florida Lottery said the drawing took place on July 23, 2022. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to...
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system
ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it’s November, but the tropics are still popping. In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The system is forecast...
click orlando
A few more showers possible in Central Florida ahead of time change
ORLANDO, Fla. – A weak boundary slowly moves onshore from the Atlantic on Saturday morning, enhancing our low-level moisture along our coast. A few more showers will hold together through the morning and then weaken as they push inland. For the weekend, steady easterly flow Saturday will maintain an...
click orlando
Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate's Phoenix office
PHOENIX – Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were no...
click orlando
Stay off the beach: Volusia, Flagler issue warning due to impending tropical disturbance
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Officials with Volusia and Flagler counties are warning beachgoers ahead of the weekend as a potential tropical system is expected to bring dangerous rip currents, rough seas, rain and beach erosion to the area. An area of low pressure across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and...
click orlando
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas – Residents in northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after tornadoes tore through the region, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Shelbie Villalpando, 27, of Powderly, Texas, said...
click orlando
Seminole County deputy involved in rear-end crash with pickup truck, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County deputy was involved in a crash with a pickup truck early Friday in Mount Dora, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 441 and State Road 46 around 6:20 a.m. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
