ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

'Jack Splat!' entertains and informs people in Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Children’s Museum kept its over decade-long event Jack Splat! going on Saturday in Iowa City. The event was initially held at the Iowa Children’s Museum in Coralville but moved to the parking lot near Chauncey Swan Park after the COVID-19 pandemic. While pumpkins were thrown from the top, there were also drawings and games for kids to enjoy.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Temporary location for Marion library closes ahead of new facility opening

The Sunshine Circle held its 7th annual Holiday Shopping Extravaganza today at the UnityPoint Health – Finley Hospital in Dubuque. Fuel costs give Dubuque Honor Flight organization 'sticker shock'. Updated: 4 hours ago. Inflation is also impacting the Honor Flight of Dubuque and the Tri-States. Thrift stores seeing boost...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

A wet start to the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to scattered showers across Eastern Iowa, and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Showers will continue on and off across the region throughout the morning and into the early afternoon as the low-pressure system gradually moves east. However, the low will clear the region later today, allowing skies to slowly clear during the mid to late afternoon. As the low-pressure system moves northeast, cooler air will filter into Eastern Iowa. This means temperatures will gradually drop throughout the day. The warmest temperatures will be in the low 50s in the morning with the mid-40s expected this afternoon. Winds will also be high today, coming from the southwest with gusts higher than 40 possible.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

A dry and warm Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to clouds across Eastern Iowa as a cold front moves through the region with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The clouds will gradually move east throughout the day and gradually clear throughout the afternoon, ushering in some sunshine to end the weekend. Sunday’s highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s. Winds won’t be as high as yesterday, only ranging from 10-20. Tonight’s temperatures will be cooler than last night’s with lows dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s thanks to a clear sky.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Some clouds return Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It feels closer to normal for this time of year to end the weekend, but another warm-up is on the way. Temperatures over the next few days stay in the 50s for highs, with lows in the 30s for most. Skies get cloudier tonight, leading to partly or mostly cloudy skies for some during the day on Sunday. They will once again clear out by tomorrow evening, with more clouds for Monday into Tuesday.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Shops in Marion see growth

Student released from hospital after being hit by gunfire on Thursday. The school said that the student was released from the hospital Thursday night. Judge finds landlord illegally withheld security deposits from Univ. of Iowa students. Updated: 7 hours ago. A judge called a Johnson County property manager "dishonest" in...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Legendary Assistant Iowa football coach dies at 93

Temporary location for Marion library closes ahead of new facility opening. The Marion Public Library's Uptown location on 7th Avenue is officially closed, ahead of its new building opening this Thursday. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Sunshine Circle held its 7th annual Holiday Shopping Extravaganza today at the UnityPoint Health...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, November 4th, 2022

Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears. With just days until the midterm election, new polling shows voters are concerned about the risk of political violence. How people can get involved with the Linn County 4H program. Updated: 2 hours ago. Emily Damro with the Linn...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Mount Mercy University shooting victim released from hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The student that was injured in Thursday’s shooting has now been released from the hospital according to Mount Mercy’s Facebook page,. Cedar Rapids Police said a 21-Year-Old man might have been caught in the crossfire of gunfire exchanged between two or more shooters. The man, who the school identified as a cross-county student, was hit by one of the more than 20 rounds being fired.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Smoke and fire damage in a Cedar Rapids garage following a Saturday night fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -At 9:32 p.m. Saturday night, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent out after receiving a report concerning a fire in a garage at 1733 6th Avenue Southeast. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the inside of a detached two stall garage. Fire fighters used a hoseline at the back of the property and forced their way into the garage to fight the fire. They successfully found the fire and extinguished it.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar County burn ban lifted

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, the open burning ban in Cedar County has been lifted, according to State Fire Marshal Dan Wood. This comes after Jodi Freet, representing each fire department in Cedar County, asked for the burn ban to be lifted.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Residents living near Mount Mercy describe shooting of student athlete

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A doorbell camera caught dozens of shots being fired near Mount Mercy University on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids Thursday. Police say a 21-year-old was caught in the crossfire between 2 or more shooters on Elmhurst Dr. and Hazel Dr. Northeast around 4 PM Thursday. School leaders say the victim is a student and part of the cross-country team. School officials say the student was hoping to run in the Heart of American Cross Country, the race for conference championships, on Saturday.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

How people can get involved with the Linn County 4H program

Student released from hospital after being hit by gunfire on Thursday. The school said that the student was released from the hospital Thursday night. Dreams have become reality for multiple local business owners in Marion. Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears. Updated: 6 hours ago.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Linn County nonprofit talks the benefits of gratitude

Student released from hospital after being hit by gunfire on Thursday. The school said that the student was released from the hospital Thursday night. Dreams have become reality for multiple local business owners in Marion. Judge finds landlord illegally withheld security deposits from Univ. of Iowa students. Updated: 5 hours...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Candy wrappers taking toll on recycling centers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republic Services, a solid waste, and recycling company in Linn County said people throwing candy wrappers in the recycling is a problem following Halloween. Republic Services Sales Manager Ali Hayford said plastic bags were the largest issue they face. Much like those bags, she said...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Kalona dentist holds Halloween candy buyback

Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears. With just days until the midterm election, new polling shows voters are concerned about the risk of political violence. Employers add 261,000 jobs last month. Updated: 1 hour ago. A new report shows the U.S. economy remains strong despite...
KALONA, IA
KCRG.com

Dyersville to host National Farm Toy Show

Student released from hospital after being hit by gunfire on Thursday. The school said that the student was released from the hospital Thursday night. Dreams have become reality for multiple local business owners in Marion. Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears. Updated: 6 hours ago.
DYERSVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State earns first conference win against West Virginia 31-14

Temporary location for Marion library closes ahead of new facility opening. The Marion Public Library's Uptown location on 7th Avenue is officially closed, ahead of its new building opening this Thursday. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Sunshine Circle held its 7th annual Holiday Shopping Extravaganza today at the UnityPoint Health...
MARION, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy