CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to scattered showers across Eastern Iowa, and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Showers will continue on and off across the region throughout the morning and into the early afternoon as the low-pressure system gradually moves east. However, the low will clear the region later today, allowing skies to slowly clear during the mid to late afternoon. As the low-pressure system moves northeast, cooler air will filter into Eastern Iowa. This means temperatures will gradually drop throughout the day. The warmest temperatures will be in the low 50s in the morning with the mid-40s expected this afternoon. Winds will also be high today, coming from the southwest with gusts higher than 40 possible.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO