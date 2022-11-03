Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica High School on Lockdown Following Bomb Threat
Update: the threat has been deemed a hoax and the lockdown was lifted around 2 p.m. Santa Monica High School is on lockdown following a bomb threat Thursday morning. At 12:27 p.m., Santa Monica Principal Marae Cruce sent the following email to parents and staff announcing the lockdown. “At approximately...
LAPD respond to possible hoax call of school shooting
The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating a fake report of a shooting at Los Angeles High School today.
2 suspects in deadly Covina Halloween party shooting turn themselves in, 1 remains at large
Two of the three suspects wanted in connection with a house party shooting in Covina that killed two men turned themselves in to authorities Saturday.
foxla.com
2 arrested for Covina Halloween party shooting that killed 2; LASD searching for 3rd suspect
COVINA, Calif. - Two murder suspects have turned themselves in as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate a shooting at a Halloween party in Covina from earlier this week. Brian Ramos and Adrian Robles turned themselves in to authorities Saturday, according to LASD. Ramos and Robles are...
Dramatic bodycam footage shows two California teens being saved by Narcan
Los Angeles County deputies received a medical distress call on Wednesday of two 17-year-old boys who had stopped breathing inside a home in the city of Duarte.
outlooknewspapers.com
Two Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Mail Carrier
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Burbank Leader. A man and a woman suspected of robbing a mail carrier in Burbank were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of identity theft and carrying an unregistered gun. Burbank Police Department officers responded about 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 to...
LASD bodycam video shows teens being given Narcan after being found unresponsive
Shocking body camera video shows two teens in Duarte being rescued by quick-thinking sheriff's deputies after they were found lying on a bedroom floor, unresponsive, after possibly ingesting fentanyl, authorities said.
Parents arrested after Burbank apartment catches fire with 3 children locked in bedroom, police say
Investigators said the parents, identified as 38-year-old Aldo Prado and 27-year-old Jennifer Ray, locked their children in the bedroom to walk to a local convenience store.
NBC Los Angeles
Multiple People Killed in Fiery Crash in Ventura County
Five people were killed in a fiery crash in Point Mugu Sunday morning. Around 4:20 a.m. police responded to calls of a crash involving multiple vehicles. One car was completely engulfed in flames. A small SUV and a Subaru collided. The small SUV was carrying four people that were all...
Armed robbery victim struck by suspect’s vehicle in West Hollywood
A man was robbed at gunpoint in a West Hollywood parking lot Friday morning and struck by the suspect’s vehicle in an incident that was captured on video. The robbery occurred around 9 a.m. at 9030 W. Sunset Blvd., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Surveillance video shows a man stepping out of […]
Antelope Valley Press
Man shot, killed at Marie Kerr Park
PALMDALE — A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning drive-by shooting, Tuesday, at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies responded to the park for reports of gunshots and an assault with a deadly weapon at about 12:46 a.m. Once there,...
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Police: Traffic Accidents; Drug Overdose; Shoplifting, Burglaries, Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for October 27 – November 2. - Brad Haugaard] During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 357 service events, resulting in 71 investigations. Commercial Burglary. October 27 at 4:07 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm in...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Crime watch
Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SMPD officers responded to the 2200 block of Main Street for a “prowling call”. The suspect entered an occupied apartment and was chased away by the resident who also followed the suspect for a few blocks before losing sight. Fuqwan Long, 45 years old, was located and arrested near Main Street after a positive identification from the victim. Officers later located a 2nd victim who also positively identified the suspect. Fuqwan Long remains in police custody with bail set at $50,000 and a court appearance scheduled for November 3.
Deputies Respond To Santa Clarita Overdose Near Bouquet Canyon Park
On Thursday afternoon, paramedics responded to an Santa Clarita overdose in a residential neighborhood near Bouquet Canyon Park. At around 3 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a male overdosing on Newbird Drive, a residential street in Santa Clarita, according to Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “He was transported ...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Healing our wounded School District
My name is Wendy Dembo. I am a Santa Monica resident and my daughter attends SAMO. Last year, she applied to and was accepted to Windward, Archer, and Crossroads. But I believe in public education. We moved to Santa Monica for the schools. Ultimately, my daughter decided to go to SAMO and I decided to do what I can to help SMMUSD. For that reason, I have been volunteering with Angela, Esther, Miles, and Stacy, who are running for the SMMUSD Board of Education. They are a collection of parents with kids in Santa Monica schools and an educator with extensive and invaluable knowledge of education and conflict resolution. They firmly believe our schools are the most important public institution in our community. The four are running because they love our district, believe in it, and see how good it is and how it can be even better. I have been working with them to outline a list of specific areas that they feel can and must improve.
One Dead, One Injured in Big Rig Traffic Crash on Freeway in Rosemead
A person was killed and at least one other person was injured Saturday morning during a traffic crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that left a big rig on its side and involved at least two other vehicles, authorities said.
Hate crime near Gelson’s under investigation
In the same week Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement denouncing anti-Semitism, local police are investigating what they are calling a “hate crime.” A Calabasas woman’s car was vandalized while she was parked outside of the Gelson’s shopping center in Calabasas on Oct. 25. The woman returned to her car that was scratched with swastikas […] The post Hate crime near Gelson’s under investigation appeared first on The Malibu Times.
signalscv.com
6-year-old girl wandering Newhall, mother arrested
A Newhall mother was arrested Monday evening after a 6-year-old girl was found wandering Newhall Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 2 p.m. regarding a “found person” in Newhall.
1 dead after car crashes into Lancaster dealership
One person has died after a vehicle veered off the freeway and crashed into a Lancaster car dealership on Friday. The high-speed crash happened along the 14 freeway near Avenue K around 3 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The victim is a woman in her 20s, authorities confirm. Her identity has not been released. […]
Rancho Cucamonga teen fatally shot at party
A teenage boy was fatally shot at a party in Bloomington early Tuesday, his father told KTLA. Robert “Robbie” Plyley, 15, was a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, school officials confirmed. He was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Geronimo Avenue, according to the San Bernardino […]
