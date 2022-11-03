ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicles crash into three Columbus eateries in separate accidents within 12 hours

By Micah Walker, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Three vehicle crashes involving two restaurants and a ice cream shop occurred in Columbus within a 12-hour span on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, resulting in three people getting injured.

The first incident occurred when a car drove into the Short North restaurant Galla Park Steak, 900 N. High St., around 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, according to Columbus Police Public Relations Specialist Andrés Antequera.

The driver was cited for aggravated vehicular assault and admitted to use of drugs and alcohol, Antequera said in an email. Police administered Narcan at the scene.

The driver and a restaurant patron were then taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Car crashes into East Side strip mall

A similar incident played out just a couple of hours later at a strip mall located on the East Side near Whitehall.

Betelhem Molla, owner of Ibex Ethiopian Bar & Restaurant, 1024 Shady Lane Road, said the restaurant at the strip mall sustained serious damage to the entrance, windows and outside concrete resulting from a crash at 8:40 p.m.

Ibex was open at the time, but no one was injured. The driver was unconscious when police arrived at the scene, Molla said. They were transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to Antequera.

Vehicle drives into Italian Village dessert shop

Then, shortly after midnight, a vehicle crashed into the storefront of S'Wich Social, 869 N. Fourth St.

The Italian Village dessert shop said on its Instagram page that no one was in the building at the time of the accident — about 12:20 a.m. Thursday — and that no one outside was seriously injured.

Antequera said the vehicle involved in the accident hit a tow truck and several parked cars before crashing into the business. The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Due to the accident, S'Wich Social was temporarily closed.

mwalker@dispatch.com

@micah_walker701

