Read full article on original website
Related
New Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho, 18, mimics Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after scoring first goal
Manchester United's emerging star Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for the club in his side's 1-0 Europa League win against Real Sociedad on Thursday.
Racist abuse mars sensational debut of Rico Lewis as 17-year-old breaks Karim Benzema's Champions League record
It was a night to remember for Rico Lewis as the 17-year-old scored on his full debut to inspire Manchester City's comeback 3-1 victory over Sevilla.
ESPN
Gerard Pique's Barcelona exit a shock, but he chose to leave his own way
"Culers, I have to tell you something," he posted at 6.36 p.m. on a grey Thursday evening in November, and just like that, it was over. Twenty-five years after he joined the club where he'd been a member from the day he was born, and 15 years since he played the first of his 615 games in the first team, Gerard Pique announced that it was over. A video, beautifully shot, nicely scripted, cut together with camcorder footage of him as a boy in blaugrana, reclaimed the narrative and bid farewell. He was gone -- for now, at least.
Aston Villa vs Manchester United lineups: Who could stay in the side from last week?
The lineups we could see in the Premier League meeting between Aston Villa and Manchester United.
Last Minute Winner Sends Manchester City To The Top Of The Table
A penalty from Erling Haaland in the fifth minute of additional time won Manchester City the game against Fuham.
Shakira’s Ex Gerard Piqué Retires From Soccer Nearly 5 Months After Their Split: Watch
Shakira‘s ex, Gerard Piqué, 35, shocked fans on Nov. 3 when he took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video (WATCH HERE) where he announced his retirement from soccer after playing the sport for nearly 20 years. “Culers, us he de dir una cosa,” he captioned his posts. Gerard continued to narrate the video where he revealed that the match between FC Barcelona and UD Almería on Nov. 5 will be his final one. “The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me,” he said. “Now is the time to bring this journey to its end. I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that’s how it will be.”
Erik Ten Hag Explains Decision To Give Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Captaincy v Aston Villa
Erik Ten Hag has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United’s captain against Aston Villa.
Fred Reveals He Knew About Casemiro To Manchester United For Months
Manchester United star Fred has revealed he knew that former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro was going to join for months before it happened.
ESPN
Gareth Bale after helping LAFC win MLS Cup: I seem to have a knack for scoring in finals
Gareth Bale acknowledged he seems to have a knack for scoring in finals after he became the first player to score in Champions League and MLS Cup finals when helping LAFC to win Major League Soccer's championship for the first time on Saturday. Bale headed in a dramatic equalizer in...
ESPN
Gerard Pique's emotional goodbye shows what he meant to fans as wasteful Barcelona climb in LaLiga
BARCELONA -- It was a routine win for Barcelona as they beat Almeria 2-0 on Saturday night at Camp Nou to move to the top of the LaLiga table. But the match wasn't really about that. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) Longtime Barcelona defender Gerard Pique...
Manchester City Complete The Transfer Of Emilio Lawrence
Manchester City have finally signed Emilio Lawrence from Everton for their development squad.
FOX Sports
Which Cristiano Ronaldo will show up for Portugal at World Cup 2022?
Even the biggest Cristiano Ronaldo fan will agree that Ronaldo's otherworldly career has at times been overshadowed by the accomplishments of this era's other resident superstar, Lionel Messi, widely considered the best player in soccer history. Ronaldo is one of the game's greatest in his own right, so naturally he's...
CBS Sports
Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri faced season defining tests, only one passed
Inter Milan and Juventus both had difficult starts to the Serie A season. However, the two coaches managed things in different ways and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was able to turn things around while Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still in a difficult situation. After twelve matches, Inter Milan are sixth with twenty-four points, one behind fourth place AS Roma while Allegri's team is seventh with twenty-two points. The two teams will face each other on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Derby d'Italia that will tell us a lot about the Champions League race (you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and when you sign up using offer code ALLYEAR get 50% off the annual plan).
ESPN
Man United boss Ten Hag says tactics were 'stupid' in Aston Villa defeat
Erik ten Hag branded Manchester United's tactics during the 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa "stupid" while accusing his players of not following the game plan. United's nine-game unbeaten run came to and end at Villa Park in Unai Emery's first game in charge with Ten Hag afterwards calling the performance "unacceptable".
Report: Pep Guardiola Will Decide Manchester City Future During World Cup
The break for the Qatar World Cup is fast approaching and Pep Guardiola is expected to decide whether he will extend his stay at Manchester City during the tournament.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
Watch: Luke Shaw Goal Gives Manchester United Lifeline v Aston Villa
Manchester United have a goal back against Aston Villa thanks to Luke Shaw and you can watch it here.
NBC Sports
Clinical Newcastle top finish-challenged Southampton with another multi-goal win
High-flying Newcastle United won its fourth-straight match to extend its Premier League unbeaten run to nine with a 4-1 defeat of Southampton at St. Mary’s on Sunday. The Magpies were clinical in finishing but the match was in the balance when Che Adams missed a golden chance to tie at 1 early in the second half.
Yardbarker
Mbappe, Messi Joined By Liverpool Star In Stat Displaying Champions League Dominance
The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage has ended, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe being the top performers. Champions League Stats on Twitter pointed out that Mbappe and Messi are at the top of the leaderboard regarding most goal contributions. The 23-year-old led all players with 10 goal contributions;...
Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Dusan Vlahovic
Manchester United are set to rival Chelsea for the signing of Dusan Vlahovic.
Comments / 0