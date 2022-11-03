Man dies after crashing into mailbox, tree in Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brooksville man died Thursday after he crashed his pickup truck into a mailbox and a tree, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The 68-year-old man was driving westbound on County Road 572 east of Crum Road around 4:30 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road, according to troopers.
Troopers said the pickup truck left the road, entered the north shoulder and collided with a mailbox. The pickup driver then traveled back across the road, entered the south shoulder and struck a tree.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 0