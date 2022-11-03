Read full article on original website
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day – Students are Ready for Christmas at Spirit Day
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Walnut Grove Christian School in Fort Mill sharing this fun shot from spirit week, the holiday day theme was a hit. Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo and email it to News@CN2.com. Picture of the...
cn2.com
Sheriff’s Office Joins in to Keep Catawba Clean
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Today the Chester County Sheriff's Office took part in the Catawba River Sweep, hosted by the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Lancaster Nonprofit In Need Of Food, USC Lancaster Celebrates Scholarship Recipients
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster nonprofit, HOPE, is in need of more food as they say donations are down due to inflation. The nonprofit is also seeing less in return from grocery stores as food prices continue to rise. USC Lancaster’s annual scholarship luncheon returns after a...
cn2.com
USC Lancaster Brings Back Scholarship Luncheon To Celebrate Students
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – USC Lancaster’s annual scholarship luncheon is back after a 3 year hiatus due to Covid-19. But one thing the college didn’t stop during the pandemic was fundraising for scholarships, and the payoff for that hard work could be seen at this week’s Luncheon.
WBTV
Community members working to help man who is homeless in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) -A Lancaster community is coming together to help a man who is living on the streets. A few community members hope to get more people involved in helping him after a few observed his situation has gotten what they call dire. The man is affectionally referred to by the people of Lancaster as Mr. George. He is homeless and well-known around the Lancaster community.
Charlotte Stories
Autobell Saluting Charlotte Veterans and Active Duty with Free Car Washes Next Week
All Autobell locations are open daily; hours vary by location. Visit autobell.com to find nearby locations and hours of operation. “This day is an important opportunity to thank and support those who have served and sacrificed for our country,” stated Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. “We want the many veterans and active service personnel among our team members and customers to know how much we value and appreciate them.”
Flamingos in these South Carolina yards? The purpose is pretty special
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Flamingos are popping up in yards all over Kershaw County for a new fundraiser called "flocking" started by New Life Christian Outreach in Lugoff. The money raised by flocking helps to send those with special needs to "Night To Shine," which is an unforgettable prom experience for people 14 and older.
Newberry City Council Approves Requests
NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council met last week to discuss two requests from the Newberry Opera House. Council approved a request to allow alcohol in designated areas for the Newberry Opera House Foundation’s Silent Disco held on Friday, October 28. Motion to approve the request was made by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by Councilperson Carlton Kinard.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots November 5th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, November 5th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
FOX Carolina
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Union County
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Fire Department says they’re responding to a house fire on Mt. Tabor Rd. Officials say there’s no further details at this time, but stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements for Benedict College Alum and Richland One employee Cin’que Wilson have been announced. Wilson’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Ideal Funeral Parlor in Florence, South Carolina. The memorial service is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The...
One dead in overnight shooting near North Main Street in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are still on the scene hours after a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight on Thursday morning. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue near North Main Street, around 12:30 a.m. Authorities said a male was shot and...
abccolumbia.com
Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
‘Chemical smell’ causes Gaffney Salvation Army Thrift Store to relocate, weeks before holiday season
Leaders with the Cherokee County Salvation Army said their thrift store is down thousands of dollars in sales and being forced to move into a temporary location.
cn2.com
CN2 Sports Meet Coach Lane
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We sit down with Clover Head Coach Brian Lane and talk football and end of season results.
wpde.com
Deputies on scene of shooting in Lamar
LAMAR, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Railroad Avenue in Lamar. Officials say the incident is currently under investigation. No other information is available at this time.
FOX Carolina
Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill to open its first Carolinas restaurant in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is set to crack into the Carolinas. The fast-casual brand’s first location in the two states is expected to open Nov. 21 at the Brayden Village shopping center in Fort Mill. The 2,000-square-foot restaurant is located at 813 Brayden Parkway, suite 102.
WMBF
Deputies respond to shooting in Darlington County
LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are on the scene of a shooting in the Pee Dee. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that deputies responded to the incident on Railroad Avenue in Lamar. An investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for...
FOX Carolina
Investigation underway after house fire in Union County
LOCKHART, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Lockhart Fire Department responded to a house fire that happened Saturday night in Union County. According to the department, the call came in at around 8:43 p.m. regarding a house fire on Mt. Tabor Church Road. Officials said that no one was hurt and...
