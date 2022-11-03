ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

cn2.com

Sheriff’s Office Joins in to Keep Catawba Clean

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Today the Chester County Sheriff’s Office took part in the Catawba River Sweep, hosted by the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

USC Lancaster Brings Back Scholarship Luncheon To Celebrate Students

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – USC Lancaster’s annual scholarship luncheon is back after a 3 year hiatus due to Covid-19. But one thing the college didn’t stop during the pandemic was fundraising for scholarships, and the payoff for that hard work could be seen at this week’s Luncheon.
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

Community members working to help man who is homeless in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) -A Lancaster community is coming together to help a man who is living on the streets. A few community members hope to get more people involved in helping him after a few observed his situation has gotten what they call dire. The man is affectionally referred to by the people of Lancaster as Mr. George. He is homeless and well-known around the Lancaster community.
LANCASTER, SC
Charlotte Stories

Autobell Saluting Charlotte Veterans and Active Duty with Free Car Washes Next Week

All Autobell locations are open daily; hours vary by location. Visit autobell.com to find nearby locations and hours of operation. “This day is an important opportunity to thank and support those who have served and sacrificed for our country,” stated Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. “We want the many veterans and active service personnel among our team members and customers to know how much we value and appreciate them.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Newberry Observer

Newberry City Council Approves Requests

NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council met last week to discuss two requests from the Newberry Opera House. Council approved a request to allow alcohol in designated areas for the Newberry Opera House Foundation’s Silent Disco held on Friday, October 28. Motion to approve the request was made by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by Councilperson Carlton Kinard.
NEWBERRY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots November 5th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, November 5th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
abccolumbia.com

Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Sports Meet Coach Lane

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We sit down with Clover Head Coach Brian Lane and talk football and end of season results. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
CLOVER, SC
wpde.com

Deputies on scene of shooting in Lamar

LAMAR, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Railroad Avenue in Lamar. Officials say the incident is currently under investigation. No other information is available at this time.
LAMAR, SC
FOX Carolina

Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
ROCK HILL, SC
WMBF

Deputies respond to shooting in Darlington County

LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are on the scene of a shooting in the Pee Dee. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that deputies responded to the incident on Railroad Avenue in Lamar. An investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Investigation underway after house fire in Union County

LOCKHART, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Lockhart Fire Department responded to a house fire that happened Saturday night in Union County. According to the department, the call came in at around 8:43 p.m. regarding a house fire on Mt. Tabor Church Road. Officials said that no one was hurt and...
UNION COUNTY, SC

