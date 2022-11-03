ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Jackson (MI)

Jackson is the only city in Jackson County, Michigan, United States of America. It is also the county’s seat. In the 2021 census, the city’s population was 31,347. Jackson is 40 miles west of Anne Arbor and 35 miles south of Lansing. The city was founded in 1829,...
JACKSON, MI
1240 WJIM

The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing

At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
LANSING, MI
localspins.com

Billy Strings heats up scorching, rock-fueled bluegrass for Michigan homecoming

Ionia County’s favorite bluegrass son pumped up thousands of fans in Kalamazoo on Thursday, with another home-state show in Saginaw tonight. Review, photos, set list. That Billy Strings has weaved covers of Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd amid his own acoustic gems – plus classics by Bill Monroe and Doc Watson – on his current U.S. tour says a lot about this New Millennium pioneer of the bluegrass scene.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

New butterfly mural in Jackson is a Bright Walls ‘encore’

JACKSON, MI – The Bright Walls Mural Festival may be over, but a brand-new mural can be found in downtown Jackson. A new mural featuring a butterfly, specifically a red-spotted purple, is featured on the side of 131 S. Mechanic St. Originally, the artist Mantra of France, was planning to attend the festival back in September, but due to an expired visa, they had to push back his arrival dates, said Clay McAndrews, Jackson’s Bright Walls founder and co-director.
JACKSON, MI
100.5 The River

How Much Is Bronner's Light Bill?

Every night from dusk to dawn, around 100,000 lights shine on the outside of the Bronner's property. Their drive is only about 1/2 mile, in length. That's a LOT of lights. Then, consider the inside of the store -- they display or sorts of lights -- municipal (the big stuff that hangs on street poles and the sides of buildings) and hundreds of decorated trees, window decorations, lighted figures + heating & cooling the building. Bronner's average electric bill is $1,250 per day. That's around $37,500 per month and approximately $450,000 per year. (We thought our bills were high, right?)
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WILX-TV

High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

