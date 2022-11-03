Read full article on original website
250R ATC GUY
3d ago
Welcome to the new normal. No way I couldn't lose, there must be an issue counting the votes. Come on people I'm a republican, but this crap is out of control. There is a system in place and yes it has flaws, but in most cases doesn't have enough of an error percentage to affect the outcome.
leesburg-news.com
30 percent of Lake County voters cast ballots during Early Voting
Thirty percent of Lake County voters cast ballots during Early Voting ahead of Tuesday’s election. Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays reports that 84,704 voters cast their ballots early. There are 276,188 eligible voters in Lake County. Of the Early Voting ballots, 33,654 were mail-in ballot while 51,023 voters showed up to cast ballots at Early Voting locations in the county. There were also 27 provisional ballots cast.
westorlandonews.com
State Reviewing Voter Fraud Complaint Against Supervisor of Elections Cowles
An elections fraud complaint has been filed against Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, who also remains under additional pressure from whistleblower claims. The state of Florida has confirmed they are reviewing the complaint, which was received in September. West Orlando News recently obtained the complaint, which is available below, from the Department of State.
villages-news.com
District Office offers information about trash pickup on Veterans Day
The District Office has offered the following information about trash pickup on Veterans Day, which is this Friday, Nov. 11. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there is no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida counties see significant drop in early voting numbers
ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is the last day of early voting in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Other central Florida counties ended their early voting on Saturday. Voters say it was an easy process. "There wasn't a wait," said Nathan Horton, "they check your ID, I had a couple of minutes to get a ballot, vote and that was it. I don't think I was even in there 20 minutes."
palmcoastobserver.com
Two men seen recording, following poll workers to ‘ensure ballot integrity,' prompting Sheriff's Office response
Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a polling site on Sunday, Oct. 30, after two men recorded and photographed poll workers transporting voting ballots at the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Office on East Moody Boulevard. "It became a security issue," Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart said. "We've never...
Broken Ballots: Florida’s voter fraud arrests show cracks in election system
“The way that we drafted the law was to say that if you were going to be arrested for this, the state had to prove that you did it willingly," said Jeff Brandes. For Nathan Hart, Aug. 18 felt like a nightmare. “When it initially happened, I just felt numb,”...
Rent Control Vote Can't Be Certified, Orlando Area Judge Rules
An Orange Orange County Circuit Judge ruled that a rent control measure can't be certified.Florida Daily. Even if a measure for rent control wins at the ballot box on Election Day, Orange County certify the results, due to a ruling by Orange County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Ashton Earlier today, Orlando Business Journal reported the news of Ashton's ruling, which sides with Florida Realtors and Florida Apartment Association, granting a temporary injunction that prevents Orange County Supervisor of Elections from certifying the election results for the proposed rent cap amendment and stops the county government from enforcing the ordinance, according to court documents.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake officials can’t give away water for Sumter County development
If this is true it must stop. Apparently, Sumter County developers are once again coming to Lady Lake requesting water and sewer services in northeast Sumter County. Really!. Sumter County is one of the fastest growing counties in the USA but they cannot provide water and sewer services for their own development? Lady Lake commissioners should once and for all stop this at the gate. Lady Lake is a relatively small community. It has five wards, three of which are located in The Villages. Those three wards get water and sewer from The Villages. If The Villages ever decides it is no longer profitable to do so, where will those three wards get water and sewer?
County commission write-in candidates aim to make Marion County history
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners has never had a candidate elected via write-in, but Gina Capone and Brian Donnelly intend to make history. Capone and Donnelly, running for Districts 2 and 4 respectively, advertise themselves as “for the people” candidates. They both say they believe the current members of the commission do not prioritize the needs of Marion County residents, and both candidates are using issues such as over-development they say residents have brought to their attention as pillars of their campaigns.
ocala-news.com
Two Marion County residents weigh in on rising utility costs
In response to several recent letters that voiced concerns on rising utility costs in Ocala/Marion County, two residents wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “I am also outraged at the increase in my electric bills. I lived in Fort Lauderdale with Florida Power & Light as our provider. We had budget billing and it was so worth it. The lower bills made up for the higher ones and did not take big bites out of our monthly bills. Why can’t we have budget billing for Ocala Electric Utility, especially when they added an increase beginning in the summer months when the electric bills are the highest,” says Ocala resident Carolyn Zarkosky.
City plans to meet water demands
Efforts to ensure that Ocala residents always have clean drinking water took a major step forward earlier this month when City Council moved ahead with plans to build a second water treatment plant. The $52 million plant, located about six miles from the enchanting Silver Springs, is expected to be...
click orlando
Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote
ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
leesburg-news.com
Lake County selected to host 2023 Water Ski Championships
The International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation has announced that the IWWF World Waterski Championships will be held again in Lake County in 2023. The biennial event, last held in Lake County in 2021, will feature over 200 water skiers representing 35 countries and will be hosted at the Jack Travers Water Ski School from Oct. 8 to 15, 2023.
click orlando
Why Florida voters will decide whether to keep supreme court justices in the November election
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters will find more judges on the ballot when they go to vote in November. Among the candidates for governor, congress and maybe school board, voters will find several entries asking if supreme court justices or appeals court judges should be retained. [RESULTS 2022: VOTER...
villages-news.com
HUD apparently ignoring mold problem at home in The Villages
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is apparently ignoring a mold problem at a home in The Villages. The home located at 3288 Shelby St. in the Village of Summerhill was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
villages-news.com
CDD 3 supervisor honored for 20 years of service in The Villages
A Community Development District 3 supervisor has been honored for 20 years of service in The Villages. Tilman Dean was presented with a commemorative clock Friday morning at the CDD 3 Board of Supervisors meeting at Savannah Center. He opted not to run for another term on the board. The...
villages-news.com
New internet cafe owner in The Villages hoping to win permit approval
The new owner of an internet cafe in The Villages is hoping to win approval of a permit so he can continue its operation. Timothy Cole is purchasing the Winners World internet cafe located on Buenos Aires Boulevard. Winners World was previously owned by James Daugherty. Cole is asking the...
First Lady DeSantis Announces 1.1 Million Florida Mamas Mobilized To Re-Elect Governor DeSantis
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis today announced 1.1 million Mamas for DeSantis have been mobilized to help re-elect Governor Ron DeSantis at a campaign event in Pasco County. In just four months, Mamas for DeSantis has made tangible outreach to Republican, Democrat, and Independent
Washington Examiner
Florida state department investigating voter fraud allegations in Orlando
The new Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security investigated a voter fraud allegation in Orange County and has referred the matter to law enforcement for possible prosecution in the alleged ballot harvesting scheme. The Florida Department of State confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the OECS conducted a "preliminary...
villages-news.com
James Hamilton McClung
James Hamilton McClung, 86, of The Villages, FL, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Level Up Assisted Care Center in Leesburg, FL, surrounded by his devoted caregivers. On November 25, 1935, he was born in Clendenin, West Virginia, to coal miner James Arden McClung and his wife...
