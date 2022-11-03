Read full article on original website
Alvin Kamara Gives Direct Response to Saints Fans Criticizing Michael Thomas For Being Hurt
Saints running back Alvin Kamara has a response for all the Michael Thomas critics out there. Yesterday, Saints fans got the unfortunate news that star wide receiver Michael Thomas would be headed to IR and unlikely to suit up again this season. Some reports suggested that his season-ending surgery would mean we've already seen MT in a Saints uniform for the last time.
Jeff Duncan talks Michael Thomas, Saints-Ravens, LSU-Bama and more on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 111
Oh boy. With it now being official that Michael Thomas has been placed on injured reserve and almost surely will miss the remainder of the 2022 season, we have just as many questions now as we did before the inevitable was confirmed. We get into those questions, as Jeff Duncan...
Saints QB Andy Dalton not concerned about his prime-time record entering Monday's game
Prime time has not been a good time for Andy Dalton. The New Orleans Saints quarterback owns a 6-19 career record in games that kick off after the sun sets. That includes the Saints’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals last month, when he threw a career-high two pick-sixes. In fact, a third of all of his interceptions returned for touchdowns have happened under a night sky.
Saints, Ravens enter MNF clash with big losses at receiver
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Receivers Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman could have been two of the marquee performers in Monday night’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. Instead, both were placed on injured reserve this week, leaving their teams to figure out how to move...
Brett Hundley and Cam Jordan never got to be high school teammates, but they're on the same side now
Sometimes the NFL really can be a small world. Quarterback Brett Hundley had never technically been Cam Jordan’s teammate prior to signing with the New Orleans Saints this week, but he was plenty familiar with the defensive end’s history. They both grew up in Chandler, Arizona, and later starred at Chandler High School.
LSU got the short end on a fumble review. Everyone from Drew Brees to the governor grumbled.
The controversial overturning of an LSU fumble recovery during Saturday's game against Alabama in the first half has stirred the Tigers' faithful and celebrities. It appeared that LSU was ready to take possession of the ball following a fumble recovery with 1:20 left in the first half while holding a 7-3 lead over Alabama. But a review overturned the call and put the ball back in the hands of the Crimson Tide, allowing Nick Saban's squad to cut the LSU lead to 7-6 at the half.
Texans Re-Sign DE Demone Harris To Practice Squad
WR Drew Estrada (Injured) Harris, 26, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad. From there, Harris was on and off of the...
Bears activate left guard Whitehair from injured reserve
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears activated left guard Cody Whitehair on Friday. He had been on injured reserve since early October, when he hurt his right knee in a loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 2. The 30-year-old has been a fixture on the...
Falcons Place Starting LG Elijah Wilkinson on Injured Reserve
The Atlanta Falcons will be without starting left Elijah Wilkinson for the foreseeable future. After missing the entire week of practice due to a knee injury, Wilkinson was ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the story doesn't end there. Wilkinson's absence will be an extended...
LSU Stops the Tide: Scott Rabalais gives his takeaways from a huge win for the Tigers
Jayden Daniels stamped his name in LSU lore. In a back-and-forth duel with reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young of Alabama, he led the Tigers back from deficits twice in the fourth quarter and again in overtime in a 32-31 win for the ages. Daniels did it with his arm and his feet, throwing scoring passes to Mason Taylor and running in from 25 yards in overtime. Joe Burrow will be overnighting victory cigars, I’m sure.
RB Jordan Howard hopes to 'knock some of the rust off' and be an asset to Saints backfield
Jordan Howard was about to leave his home to go bowling when the phone rang. It was his agent. The running back earned a tryout with the New Orleans Saints. He left the next morning for Louisiana. Howard began the 2022 season a free agent. "I'd been working with my...
Saints rule out 3 players for Monday night game against Baltimore; Ravens top TE doubtful
Once again, the New Orleans Saints will go into a game without their top cornerback, but this time the opponent might be without several of its best offensive playmakers. The Saints officially ruled out defensive back Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) Saturday, meaning they won't have one of the NFL's premier cover corners for the fourth consecutive game.
Prep football: 3 players to watch Friday
Manning has a chance to get through the regular season without throwing an interception. He has 30 touchdowns on the season and will close the regular season against St. Charles. The Comets have picked off Manning once in each of the three meetings between the schools over the past three seasons. This will decide the 10-2A title.
Sunday Night Football, Tennessee at Kansas City prop bet: Patrick Mahomes to carve up Titans secondary
Sunday Night Football features a few of the AFC’s best with the Tennessee Titans traveling to Kansas City to face the Chiefs. It may be early in the season still, but the two division leaders are playing for potential playoff seeding later in the year. While the Titans and...
Jeff Duncan: Pelicans are off to their best start in years, but there's room to improve
The New Orleans Pelicans are off to their best start in years. How long has it been since they were above .500 two weeks into the season? Eight years, when Omer Asik and Luke Babbitt were helping Anthony Davis lead the Pels to a 5-3 start in 2014-15. So being...
