Alvin Kamara Gives Direct Response to Saints Fans Criticizing Michael Thomas For Being Hurt

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has a response for all the Michael Thomas critics out there. Yesterday, Saints fans got the unfortunate news that star wide receiver Michael Thomas would be headed to IR and unlikely to suit up again this season. Some reports suggested that his season-ending surgery would mean we've already seen MT in a Saints uniform for the last time.
Saints QB Andy Dalton not concerned about his prime-time record entering Monday's game

Prime time has not been a good time for Andy Dalton. The New Orleans Saints quarterback owns a 6-19 career record in games that kick off after the sun sets. That includes the Saints’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals last month, when he threw a career-high two pick-sixes. In fact, a third of all of his interceptions returned for touchdowns have happened under a night sky.
Saints, Ravens enter MNF clash with big losses at receiver

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Receivers Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman could have been two of the marquee performers in Monday night’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. Instead, both were placed on injured reserve this week, leaving their teams to figure out how to move...
LSU got the short end on a fumble review. Everyone from Drew Brees to the governor grumbled.

The controversial overturning of an LSU fumble recovery during Saturday's game against Alabama in the first half has stirred the Tigers' faithful and celebrities. It appeared that LSU was ready to take possession of the ball following a fumble recovery with 1:20 left in the first half while holding a 7-3 lead over Alabama. But a review overturned the call and put the ball back in the hands of the Crimson Tide, allowing Nick Saban's squad to cut the LSU lead to 7-6 at the half.
Texans Re-Sign DE Demone Harris To Practice Squad

WR Drew Estrada (Injured) Harris, 26, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad. From there, Harris was on and off of the...
Bears activate left guard Whitehair from injured reserve

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears activated left guard Cody Whitehair on Friday. He had been on injured reserve since early October, when he hurt his right knee in a loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 2. The 30-year-old has been a fixture on the...
Falcons Place Starting LG Elijah Wilkinson on Injured Reserve

The Atlanta Falcons will be without starting left Elijah Wilkinson for the foreseeable future. After missing the entire week of practice due to a knee injury, Wilkinson was ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the story doesn't end there. Wilkinson's absence will be an extended...
LSU Stops the Tide: Scott Rabalais gives his takeaways from a huge win for the Tigers

Jayden Daniels stamped his name in LSU lore. In a back-and-forth duel with reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young of Alabama, he led the Tigers back from deficits twice in the fourth quarter and again in overtime in a 32-31 win for the ages. Daniels did it with his arm and his feet, throwing scoring passes to Mason Taylor and running in from 25 yards in overtime. Joe Burrow will be overnighting victory cigars, I’m sure.
Prep football: 3 players to watch Friday

Manning has a chance to get through the regular season without throwing an interception. He has 30 touchdowns on the season and will close the regular season against St. Charles. The Comets have picked off Manning once in each of the three meetings between the schools over the past three seasons. This will decide the 10-2A title.
