ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida ‘Karen’ faces charges over viral confrontation with ex-NFL star Terrell Owens

By Selim Algar
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WR710_0ixgTo2F00

It was a personal foul.

An alleged Florida “Karen” has been hit with misdemeanor criminal raps stemming from her viral confrontation with former NFL star Terrell Owens in August.

Caitlin Davis, 38, is charged with providing false information to cops after claiming Owens tried to run her off the road as she biked through their Deerfield Beach gated community.

An incident report states she told police that Owens was speeding around the area and had run a stop sign.

She claimed he exited his car and began harassing her after she confronted him for his alleged reckless driving.

But cops said surveillance footage and other evidence didn’t back up her claims and triggered charges three months after the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41KtiP_0ixgTo2F00
Former NFL star Terrell Owens argued with Florida resident Caitlin Davis over his driving.
Instagram/Terrell Owens

Owens, a former standout wide receiver for several teams including the San Francisco 49ers, began recording the heated exchange and broadcast it live.

“You almost hit me!” the woman yells on the clip.

“Now you’re making stuff up. Just like a Karen,” Owens responds as police assess the situation.

After more arguing, Davis abruptly refers to their respective races.

“You’re a black man approaching a white woman,” she states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20NtZJ_0ixgTo2F00
Caitlin Davis
Instagram/Terrell Owens

While Owens appeared not to respond to that comment at the time, he later told “Good Morning America” that the remark was plainly racist.

“I think that kind of says what you want to know about the situation,” he said.

Owens told TMZ after the incident that he “could have died” if the “wrong cops” had responded to the call.

In his footage, Owens tells officers that the woman also accused him of keeping an unkempt home and violating the community’s HOA rules.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4329kp_0ixgTo2F00
Former San Francisco 49er Terrell Owens.
Getty Images

“I’ve seen it on TV,” he tells the camera. “But I’ve never been part of something like this. This is unbelievable.”

Comments / 0

Related
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos of Husband Patrick Playing with Sterling at the Beach

The couple enjoyed time at the beach with their daughter Sterling, 20 months, as Patrick Mahomes' NFL team has a bye week Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are spending quality time with their little girl as the NFL star has a short break from football season. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a series of sweet photos of husband Patrick playing with their daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, at the beach together. The Kansas City Chiefs star, whose team is currently on a bye week, is seen...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
People

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Washington Examiner

'If I go, I’m OK': Terry Bradshaw says his faith grounds him along cancer journey

Former NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said his Christian faith has grounded him along his cancer journey. The four-time Super Bowl champion recently revealed he has battled cancer twice in the past year after concerns rose about his health and some suggesting he’s an “embarrassment.”. Bradshaw...
People

Judy Coughlin, Wife of Super Bowl Champion Coach Tom Coughlin, Dead at 77 After Rare Brain Disease

Judy was diagnosed in 2020 with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain disease Judy Coughlin, the wife of two-time Super Bowl winning NFL coach Tom Coughlin, died Tuesday morning at age 77. In a statement released to PEOPLE, Tom wrote, "My cherished wife and our beloved mother and grandmother, Judy Whitaker Coughlin, passed away this morning at the age of 77." "Judy was a remarkable woman in every way. She lived a life filled with love and unselfishly gave her heart and soul to others. Judy made you...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy