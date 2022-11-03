ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owner of Los Angeles celeb hangout Andrea Bullo, teen son killed in fireball auto crash

By Selim Algar, Mark Lungariello
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hYvqc_0ixgTn9W00

The owner of a trendy California celebrity hangout and his teenage son were killed in a fiery car crash when a suspected drunken driver plowed into their vintage Mustang.

Moonshadows Malibu owner Andrea Bullo, 60, and 13-year-old Marco were driving on Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles Tuesday night when a speeding Toyota Camry rear-ended their 1965 Mustang – causing both cars to burst into flames, cops said.

Harrowing videos from the scene showed the Mustang engulfed in fire as the Bullos were still trapped inside. Although firefighters knocked down the flames quickly after the 9 p.m. collision, it was too late for the father and son, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x2Nt7_0ixgTn9W00
Videos showed Andrea Bullo’s vintage Mustang engulfed in flames after the crash on LA’s Mulholland Drive.
NBC LA

“The flames were probably as tall as the lightpost,” witness Ariel Oliveau told NBC 4 Los Angeles.

The initial investigation showed that the Camry was speeding before the crash, LAPD Lt. Matthew Bielski told KTLA .

Driver Kevin Gonzalez, 21, sustained only minor injuries and is now in jail and facing two charges of murder with bail set at $4 million, the station reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcHC3_0ixgTn9W00
Andrea Bullo was originally from Venice, Italy, according to his website bio.
Moonshadows Malibu

The elder Bullo – a native of Venice, Italy – had purchased Moonshadows about two decades ago and established the restaurant as a dining and nightlife hotspot with Pacific Ocean views, according to NBC . Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears and LeAnn Rimes have been known to visit the legendary spot.

Mel Gibson had been partying and just left Moonshadows in 2006 when he was pulled over and booked in a now-infamous DUI case.

Patrons and friends flocked to the waterfront restaurant, ranked 86 in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in the US, after news of Bullo’s death to pay their respects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZX0LY_0ixgTn9W00
An alleged drunk driver is now facing murder charges, reports said.
KTLA 5

“He’ll be so sorely missed. It’s unfathomable,” one visitor told NBC , while another called him a “great, great dad.” The restaurant was to remain closed through Thursday, his friend and fellow restaurateur Michael Cardenas told the station, saying he and the staff were in a period of mourning.

“He had great integrity. He was honest to others and a family man. Just a good human being,” he told the station.

