Hong Kong teacher arrested after sharing recipe to make poisonous gas

A Hong Kong teacher has been arrested after posting instructions online that would allow anyone to create a highly flammable and poisonous gas.

Officers from the Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau in China noticed the article — the author of which was not named in the press — in an online forum last month, reported the South China Morning Post .

According to Chief Inspector Cheng Chak-yan, the instructions provided images and a list of the components needed to make toxic hydrogen sulphide, and detailed how much damage could be done with different ratios.

Police found the teacher in question at a Tin Shui Wai secondary school on Thursday, and cuffed him on grounds of “inciting others to administer a noxious substance with intent to injure.”

Officers believe that the 30-year-old teacher was using his position at the high school to obtain the needed compounds needed for the gas.

The arrest comes following years of unrest and anti-government protests in China, which authorities suggest may have inspired the educator to go rogue. In July 2019, the same teacher uploaded an article that instructed people on how to build a device that allows the user to shoot fire.

In addition, police seized two phones, a laptop and four pounds of chemical compounds.

The teacher is currently being held for questioning.