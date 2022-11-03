Gabby Petito's parents move forward with lawsuit against Moab Police

NORTH PORT — The family of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito is going forward with a lawsuit against the Moab City Police Department.

Officers with the Moab Police Department encountered Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie in the summer of 2021, after an argument escalated to physical violence.

Lawyers for Petito's family previously filed a notice of claim in August, making known they were seeking $50 million in damage against the police department.

On Thursday, the filing against Moab Police Department and other local officials was officially placed.

Petito's parents, New York residents Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, said that they would donate the money to organizations combating domestic violence.

The suit names the Moab police officers — Eric Pratt and Daniel Robbins — as defendants, along with the police department itself and several local and state officials.

The Petito family alleged that if police officers had followed procedure for cases of domestic violence, Gabby Petito would still be alive.

Petito and Laundrie had lived with the latter's parents in North Port before setting off in traveling van setup, where they posted about their life on social media.

Shortly after their encounter with Moab police, Laundrie returned to North Port without Petito. Her family had not heard from her for some time, and began putting out requests for information.

Petito's remains were later found in Wyoming in September. In the coroner's reported, she was determined to have died by strangulation. She was 22.

Laundrie left his parents' house that same month. In October, his skeletal remains were found in the Carlton Reserve north of Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, near North Port. At the time of his death, he was 23.

Laundrie also left behind a notebook, where he wrote a confession to killing Petito, authorities noted.

On Aug. 12, 2021, Moab police responded to a 911 call where a witness reported seeing Petito and Laundrie arguing with each other in their white van. The witness also reported seeing Laundrie hitting Petito in the van.

Police officers who pulled over the van took statements from both of them and determined that both struck each other during an argument. The officers then suggested they both find separate accommodations for the night to cool off.

A later investigation report written by a police captain from Price City in Utah found that the Moab officers involved had mistaken the domestic violence situation with a "disorderly conduct," and thus did not act appropriately.

However, the report also claimed that the officers made good-faith attempts to handle the situation with the training they had up to that moment.

"They both believed at the time they were making the right decision based on the totality of the circumstances that were presented," the report read.

The report recommended that the officers involved to be placed on probation, as well as expanding domestic violence awareness and response training for all Moab officers to prevent future mistakes.

The story of Gabby Petito's disappearance and death stirred concern both nationally and locally.

People laid flowers at a memorial near the Laundries' property for weeks, asking the family to help the Petitos find their daughter. Hundreds of North Port residents attended a vigil to pray for her safety before it was learned that she had died.