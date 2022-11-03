ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

MDU Resources (MDU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Backlog Rises

MDU - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share of 75 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents by 8.7%. The bottom line also increased 10.3% from the year-ago earnings of 68 cents per share. GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were 73 cents compared...
Zacks.com

Radian Group (RDN) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decrease Y/Y

RDN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted operating income of $1.31 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.1%. The bottom line increased 95.5% year over year. The results reflected higher monthly premium policy insurance in force, higher investment income and lower expenses, offset by lower premiums...
Zacks.com

Regency Centers (REG) Q3 FFO Declines, Revenues Beat, View Up

REG - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 core operating earnings per share were 94 cents, falling 2.1% year over year. The company reported NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) of $1.01, which declined 9.8% from the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 95 cents. Total revenues of $303.9 million...
Zacks.com

Evercore (EVR) Up 6% on Q3 Earnings Beat, Expense Decline

EVR - Free Report) shares gained 6% since the release of the company’s third-quarter 2022 results, likely reflecting investors' optimism over better-than-expected results. EVR reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 in third-quarter 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35. However, the bottom line was 44% down from the prior-year quarter.
Zacks.com

FLEETCOR (FLT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

FLT - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results as both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (excluding 95 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.24 per share outpaced the consensus estimate by 1.2% and increased 20.5% year over year. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $4.15-$4.25.
Zacks.com

Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

KMI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 25 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents per share. However, the bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s 22 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $5,177 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Zacks.com

PayPal (PYPL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

PYPL - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.08 per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.7%. However, the figure declined 2% on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of $6.85 billion exhibited year-over-year growth of 12% on an FX-neutral basis and 11% on a reported basis....
Zacks.com

Oshkosh (OSK) Q3 Earnings Miss, Sales Up Marginally Y/Y

OSK - Free Report) reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15. The underperformance can be attributed to lower-than-expected sales and earnings across Defense, Fire & Emergency and Commercial segments. The bottom line also came down nearly 5% from $1.05 recorded in the year-ago period.
Zacks.com

Service Corporation (SCI) to Report Q3 Earnings: Things to Note

SCI - Free Report) is likely to register a top-and bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $879.9 million, suggesting a decline of 14.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Zacks.com

Methanex's (MEOH) Earnings Lag Estimates in Q3, Sales Beat

MEOH - Free Report) logged a profit (attributable to shareholders) of $69 million or 87 cents per share in third-quarter 2022 versus $71 million or 93 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share (barring one-time items) in the reported quarter were 69 cents, missing the Zacks...
Zacks.com

American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN) Q4 FFO Miss Estimates

American Finance Trust, Inc. came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.24 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com

Booking Holdings (BKNG) to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

BKNG - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.91 billion, suggesting growth of 26.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate suggests revenues of $5.90 billion, indicating an increase...
Zacks.com

Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

GPRE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $1.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

NARI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.19 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Blachem (BCPC) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

BCPC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.92 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -14.29%. A...
Zacks.com

Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q3 Earnings

HBI - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earningson Nov 9. This designer, manufacturer and seller of apparel is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,753 million, suggesting a decrease of 2% from...
Zacks.com

PENN Entertainment (PENN) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

PENN - Free Report) reported its third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics increased year over year. In the quarter under review, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 72 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents by 89.5%. The bottom line increased 38.5% from 52 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.
Zacks.com

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to Post Lower Q3 Earnings: Here's Why

LPX - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3% and 10.5%, respectively. Its earnings and revenues fell 9.5% and 3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures, respectively.
Zacks.com

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AYLA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

AYLA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.66 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.55. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Denali (DNLI) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates, Pipeline in Focus

DNLI - Free Report) incurred a loss of 84 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 83 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 69 cents per share on higher expenses. Collaboration revenues came in at $3.6 million in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy