3 dead after head-on collision on Highway 31 in Escambia County, Alabama
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- Three people are dead following a head-on collision involving two vehicles on Highway 31 in Escambia County, Alabama Sunday afternoon, according to Flomaton Fire. According to ALEA, the crash happened on Highway 31 near mile marker 58 at around 3:37 p.m. All northbound lanes on Highway...
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Alabama could flirt with record highs next week
Did you put the shorts away? You might be able to bring them back out for a few days next week. The National Weather Service said that record high temperatures are not out of the question during the early part of next week, when temperatures could make it into the 80s -- even the mid-80s -- for some.
Alabama Amendment 9 concerns private sewer system in Tuscaloosa, Jefferson counties
Voters across Alabama will see Statewide Amendment 9 on their ballots next Tuesday, but the legislation directly affects only residents and businesses in and around the city of Lake View, which sits on the boundary of Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties. Amendment 9 would put a private sewer system that serves...
Sludge spilled onto Baldwin County roadways detouring traffic for hours
Motorists in South Baldwin County dealt with miles of detours Friday after a trucker hauling sludge to a landfill spilled part of his load from Silverhill to Magnolia Springs.
Timeline: When tropical disturbance in Atlantic could impact Florida this week
Confidence is increasing for Florida to see impacts this week from a developing area of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters say the disturbance in the Caribbean Sea is likely to develop into a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm over the next several days, and that system will bring strong winds, rain and coastal flooding to Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.
Ivey presides over ribbon cutting for new ICW launch
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Launch at the ICW in Orange Beach was one of two ribbon cuttings attended by Gov. Kay Ivey celebrating major improvements in boating access. The second was at the Demopolis City Landing. Gov. Ivey joined local leaders and dignitaries on the...
A line of rain and storms are going through for our Saturday…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. A line of rain and storms is approaching from the west. The rain will arrive around lunchtime and gradually track from west to east across the area through the afternoon and early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has dropped our severe weather risk today, so this will mainly be a rain event with a few rumbles of thunder mixed in.
2 rescued after cigarette causes fire at Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Multiple units responded to a structure fire in Escambia County Sunday morning. Units were dispatched to the 1300 block of Jasma Lane in response to a fire. Escambia County Fire officials told WEAR News that the fire was caused by a lit cigarette that fell out...
Severe Weather Threat Increased for Louisiana
Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center have upped the odds of a severe weather outbreak across most of Louisiana later today and early Saturday. The SPC now has the northwest corner of the state at an "enhanced risk" of severe storms today. Most of the rest of the state has been placed at a slight risk of strong storms and severe weather.
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run accident near Grand Bay arrested in Mississippi
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed they are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit and run accident early Saturday morning. Officials say the accident happened around the three mile marker near the Grand Bay exit on I-10. An unidentified victim...
Deer Swims Across Alabama's Lewis Smith Lake
If you would have told us deer can swim, we would have called you crazy at the very least. Even if we believed you and bought into the whole deer can swim thing, we would have never guessed they can get up to about 15mph in the water. Mind blown. Smith Lake, the largest and deepest lake ...
Guest opinion: Providing Alabama families more beverage options to maintain a balanced lifestyle
Your local beverage aisle looks very different today than it did just a few years ago. That’s because Alabama’s beverage makers are working to provide more choices with less sugar, giving consumers options to maintain a more balanced lifestyle. These choices come in many varieties from flavored, enhanced and sparkling waters to zero sugar sports drinks, teas and sodas for families across Alabama to enjoy.
Who wants to be a billionaire? Alabamians cross state lines to shoot their shot
TALLAPOOSA, GA (WIAT)– Tonight’s lottery drawing is now the largest Powerball jackpot in history, and Alabamians cross state lines to shoot their shot at becoming America’s next billionaire. Alabama is one of just five states without a lottery, but the Alabamians who bought tickets in Georgia tell CBS42 they won’t let a few hours of […]
Will Florida have a hurricane on its hands this week?
The National Hurricane Center on Sunday night continued to track a tropical disturbance that could threaten Florida -- possibly as a hurricane -- later this week. It’s not even a tropical depression yet, but an area of low pressure about 300 miles north of Puerto Rico. However, it is...
Gulf Shores announces closures in honor of Veterans Day
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – To recognize service members for Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Gulf Shores announces several closures and hours of operation:. Gulf Shores Police Department, Gulf Shores Fire Rescue, and other emergency services will remain open to ensure public safety and health. Administrative offices...
Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week
Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
Woman dies on pool deck at Orange Beach condo
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A woman was found dead on the pool deck of a condominium east of the Perdido Pass bridge in Orange Beach on Nov. 3. “Orange Beach Police and Fire Medics responded to the 29000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard for a possible death,” a release from the Orange Beach Police Department said. “On arrival, an adult white female was found deceased.”
2022 Baldwin County Parade of Homes
Get an up close look at beautiful homes in our area! The Baldwin County Home Builders Association is hosting the 2022 Parade of Homes November 5-6, 2022. This year’s parade is featuring 25 homes in Baldwin County. The 2022 Showcase Home was built by Pickering Building and Renovations, LLC and is located in the North Hills at Fairhope subdivision. The featured homes are located from Spanish Fort to Orange Beach. For parade maps and information go to www.bchba.com or pick up a magazine at any parade home.
Check out Friday night’s AHSAA, AISA first-round playoff scores
The first round of the 2022 high school football playoffs is in the books. Here are the statewide scores as compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
