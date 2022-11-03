Read full article on original website
Related
Free heart screening event to screen 500+ families in St. Lucie County
About 600 families in St Lucie County registered for free heart screenings for their children on Saturday. The free event took place at the Larry J Lee Public Health building for 5-20-year-olds.
cw34.com
Sunday morning shooting in Fort Pierce, victim identified
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning. The incident took place near Hilton Drive and Gotham Drive in Fort Pierce, in a neighborhood just west of N. 25th Street and Juanita Avenue. Detectives have identified the homicide...
Man fatally shot in Fort Pierce ID'd
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office detectives have identified a man who was fatally shot in Fort Pierce early Sunday morning.
Deerfield News
CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
Woman accused of double voting in Fla., Alaska in multiple election years
A Loxahatchee woman is accused of voting in Florida and Alaska during multiple election years. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, is facing third-degree felony charges.
Two missing Iowa teens found during Florida traffic stop
A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities finding two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official.
cw34.com
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion, 1 Florida ticket won $1M
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The record Powerball jackpot is growing. No one matched all the numbers on Saturday to win the $1.6 billion jackpot. It's now swelling to $1.9 billion for Monday night's drawing on CBS12. It's the 40th straight rollover. Saturday's winning numbers are 28-45-53-56-69. The...
fox13news.com
Deputy captures 10-foot, 75-pound boa constrictor in Florida neighborhood
TALL PINES, Fla. - You've heard about snakes on a plane, but what about snakes in your neighborhood?. A massive, 10-foot-long, 75-pound boa constrictor was captured by a deputy in a St. Lucie County, Florida, neighborhood with help from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Agriculture Deputy Clay Mangrum...
WCJB
Moving scams targeting new Florida residence
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As people continue to move to Florida, they are being warned about moving scams. The state of Florida recently recovered 27 million dollars in fines and restitution against 19 moving companies. Attorney General Ashley Moody says fraudulent moving firms are targeting people moving to Florida, which...
Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters
The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
brevardtimes.com
Lettuce Recall In Florida For Salmonella
ORLANDO, Florida – The Food and Drug Administration announced that Kalera Public Limited Company is voluntarily recalling 633 cases of Krunch, Butter, and Romaine whole head variety lettuce with lot codes 001293 and 001294 on the label and sold under the Kalera brand because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
macaronikid.com
Aquarium After Dark Returns to the St. Lucie Aquarium
Not everything goes to sleep when the lights go out. The Smithsonian Marine Ecosystems Exhibit at the St. Lucie County Aquarium is excited to welcome back its popular seasonal event Aquarium After Dark, which returns Wednesday, November 16, 2022. As darkness descends upon the aquariums, attendees are invited to immerse...
News4Jax.com
DeSantis: Floridians should prepare ahead of approaching storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday encouraged Floridians to be prepared in the event of a storm as the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is monitoring the path of Invest 98L and its potential impacts on Florida. A tropical Nor’easter is heading toward Florida and it could become a named...
Florida State Fair announces 2023 tickets and armband flash sale
The Florida State Fair announced a flash sale for armbands and that tickets have officially gone on sale for 2023.
Florida woman wins $15 million lottery jackpot
A Florida woman is a multi-millionaire after winning a $15 million jackpot, according to the Florida Lottery.
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in Spain
Daderot, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication. When you think about the oldest structures in Florida, St. Augustine may come to mind. And when you think about old structures in the western hemisphere, you might think of Cuba or Puerto Rico as candidates.
This Is Florida's Best Indian Restaurant
Yelp has the scoop on the best Indian eatery in every state.
brevardtimes.com
Florida Man Wins $1 Million Playing Mega Millions
HOLLYWOOD, Florida — The Florida Lottery announced that Shmuel Febles, 56, of Hollywood, claimed a $1 million prize from the July 26, 2022, MEGA MILLIONS drawing at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but did not match...
Action News Jax
Florida Lottery launches the ticket to a magical holiday season
TALLAHASSE, Fla. — This week the Florida Lottery is introducing one more way to win big. The FLORIDA X THE CASH family of scratch-off games is featuring more than $437 million in total cash prizes. FLORIDA X THE CASH will range in price from $1 to $10 and offer...
You Can See the Sunset and Full Moon (Including This Month's Beaver Moon and Lunar Eclipse) at this Florida Lighthouse
Alfredo Garcia, Jr, [2], CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many Florida lighthouses allow tours, but many tours are during the day since many Florida lighthouses are located in parks that close at sundown. However, one Florida lighthouse offers the ability to see the sunset and the full moon once per month. And November's tour may be particularly special because you can see the beaver moon, which coincides with a lunar eclipse this year.
Comments / 0