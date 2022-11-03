ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

cw34.com

Sunday morning shooting in Fort Pierce, victim identified

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning. The incident took place near Hilton Drive and Gotham Drive in Fort Pierce, in a neighborhood just west of N. 25th Street and Juanita Avenue. Detectives have identified the homicide...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Deerfield News

CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion, 1 Florida ticket won $1M

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The record Powerball jackpot is growing. No one matched all the numbers on Saturday to win the $1.6 billion jackpot. It's now swelling to $1.9 billion for Monday night's drawing on CBS12. It's the 40th straight rollover. Saturday's winning numbers are 28-45-53-56-69. The...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Moving scams targeting new Florida residence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As people continue to move to Florida, they are being warned about moving scams. The state of Florida recently recovered 27 million dollars in fines and restitution against 19 moving companies. Attorney General Ashley Moody says fraudulent moving firms are targeting people moving to Florida, which...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters

The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
FLORIDA STATE
brevardtimes.com

Lettuce Recall In Florida For Salmonella

ORLANDO, Florida – The Food and Drug Administration announced that Kalera Public Limited Company is voluntarily recalling 633 cases of Krunch, Butter, and Romaine whole head variety lettuce with lot codes 001293 and 001294 on the label and sold under the Kalera brand because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
FLORIDA STATE
macaronikid.com

Aquarium After Dark Returns to the St. Lucie Aquarium

Not everything goes to sleep when the lights go out. The Smithsonian Marine Ecosystems Exhibit at the St. Lucie County Aquarium is excited to welcome back its popular seasonal event Aquarium After Dark, which returns Wednesday, November 16, 2022. As darkness descends upon the aquariums, attendees are invited to immerse...
FORT PIERCE, FL
News4Jax.com

DeSantis: Floridians should prepare ahead of approaching storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday encouraged Floridians to be prepared in the event of a storm as the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is monitoring the path of Invest 98L and its potential impacts on Florida. A tropical Nor’easter is heading toward Florida and it could become a named...
brevardtimes.com

Florida Man Wins $1 Million Playing Mega Millions

HOLLYWOOD, Florida — The Florida Lottery announced that Shmuel Febles, 56, of Hollywood, claimed a $1 million prize from the July 26, 2022, MEGA MILLIONS drawing at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but did not match...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
L. Cane

You Can See the Sunset and Full Moon (Including This Month's Beaver Moon and Lunar Eclipse) at this Florida Lighthouse

Alfredo Garcia, Jr, [2], CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many Florida lighthouses allow tours, but many tours are during the day since many Florida lighthouses are located in parks that close at sundown. However, one Florida lighthouse offers the ability to see the sunset and the full moon once per month. And November's tour may be particularly special because you can see the beaver moon, which coincides with a lunar eclipse this year.
FLORIDA STATE

