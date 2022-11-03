ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duanesburg, NY

Duanesburg man illegally possessed gun as felon, indicted, feds say

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=091Kki_0ixgTESD00
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

ALBANY – A Duanesburg man has been indicted on a federal charge, accusing him of illegally possessing a gun as a felon, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Jason Seminary, 44, of Duanesburg, was indicted on one count of unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, prosecutors said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

He is accused of possessing a loaded Ruger .22 caliber rifle Dec. 26 in Schenectady County while being a previously convicted felon, prosecutors said.

Seminary appeared in court Thursday and was ordered detained pending trial, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bOjRg_0ixgTESD00

The Guilderland Police Department was also involved in the investigation.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, News, Rotterdam, Schenectady County

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Green Island man charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime

GREEN ISLAND, NY (WRGB) — A Green Island man is in jail without bail, accused of committing criminal mischief as a hate crime. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Green Island Police received a complaint for criminal mischief to the victim’s vehicle. The victim reported his rear passenger side...
GREEN ISLAND, NY
cnycentral.com

Troopers arrest 189 people for impaired driving over Halloween Weekend

Albany, N.Y. — New York State Police arrested 189 drivers for impaired driving across the State of New York from October 28 to November 1, as part of the special traffic enforcement detail for Halloween Weekend. During this same amount of time, the State Police issued 11,601 tickets and...
ALBANY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for man caught stealing alcohol in Pownal

POWNAL — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in a theft in Pownal last month. On October 9, police say that three people stopped their vehicle in front of Dwyer’s State Line Beer and Wine at around 6:40 p.m. Police...
POWNAL, VT
NEWS10 ABC

HVCC stabbing suspect in custody

The Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) has released a tweet confirming a reported stabbing incident in the B3 lot on the main campus in Troy. HVCC reports the public safety's office and local law enforcement are responding to the scene.
TROY, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
318
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy