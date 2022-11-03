Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KTBS
Light of day reveals scope of damage from Friday night's storms in the ArkLaTex
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas - The cleanup is underway in Cass and Morris counties in east Texas following the devastating storms Friday night. The National Weather Service Shreveport dispatched teams to Texas and Oklahoma to assess the damage. The path of the storm started just before City Hall on East 1st...
KSLA
Some showers today and tomorrow
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Some showers are possible today. I’m calling a 30% chance and they will be largely isolated to scattered. Nothing severe is expected but if you hear a rumble of thunder in the late afternoon don’t be too surprised. Temperatures will reach the upper-70s pretty easily. Lows tonight will drop to the upper-60s as cloud cover will not allow for much cooling.
KSLA
Seratones free concert opening new pavilion in downtown Shreveport’s Common Park
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The well-known, Shreveport native band, Seratones is playing a free concert to celebrate the opening of a new pavilion in a downtown park. On Nov. 12, starting at 3 p.m., a new pavilion is opening in the downtown Caddo Common Park, Shreveport’s first downtown green...
KTBS
Woman killed in Shreveport house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Werner Park neighborhood in Shreveport. Authorities said 38 firefighters battled the house fire Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Malcolm street. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office said...
NWS: At least 5 tornadoes ripped through East Texas Friday night
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes hammered the East Texas area Friday evening. According to the NWS, damage was reported in Upshur, Bowie, Cass, Morris,. Red River and Henderson counties. One fatality was reported in Morris County. The NWS says preliminary...
KSLA
Black Restaurant Week ends with grand finale, Black Food Truck Night
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The end of Black Restaurant Week is here, but there is one last exciting event to attend, Black Food Truck Night. On Nov. 6, as a grand finale to Black Restaurant Week, some of the best food trucks in the area will be gathered all in one place for the community to enjoy and support.
KSLA
Major wreck on Hwy 71 in South Bossier involving multiple vehicles
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A wreck on Highway 71 between Elm Grove and Taylortown involved multiple vehicles, and at least 2 injured. On Nov. 5, KSLA photographers arrived at the scene of a major wreck involving three vehicles, including a white car, an older red van, and a white truck. All three vehicles were heavily damaged.
When Will Storms Arrive in Shreveport Bossier?
Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
Tornado Watch for Shreveport Area Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northwest Louisiana, eastern and inland southeast Texas, western Arkansas and extreme southeast Oklahoma. A few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible in this area through Friday night. This Tornado Watch includes Caddo, Bossier, Webster, DeSoto, Sabine and...
KTBS
CANCELLED - Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for Ethel Wyche, 76, also known as Ethel Pegues. She was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday near her daughter’s residence in the 3900 block of Lee Street in Shreveport.
KSLA
Tracking some rain chances to start the week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! After a very busy night in the ArkLaTex, today has been completely uneventful and that is what we needed. Temperatures today have struggled quite a bit with many places not reaching the 70s. Plenty of sunshine has been had though and that has been nice. Lows tonight will drop to the low-50s with clear skies at first. Clouds will increase overnight.
ktalnews.com
Damage reports flood in after large tornadoes in ETX, SE OK
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Search and rescue crews from across the country are on their way to Idabel, Okla. which took a direct hit from a large tornado Friday evening. The McCurtain County Emergency Management Director says there is a lot of damage in the northwest part of the county and multiple damaged homes on the east side of Idabel. Officials say to stay away from Idabel and Broken Bow.
ktalnews.com
Severe thunderstorms are likely late Friday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are expecting a warm and mostly cloudy Thursday across the ArkLaTex. All eyes are on the potential severe weather threat arriving late Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning. All modes of severe weather will be possible, and confidence is increasing that we could see some significant severe weather as well.
ktalnews.com
Caddo Coroner releases name of Werner Park house fire victim
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The elderly victim of a house fire that occurred at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, in the Werner Park neighborhood has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. Sharon Hudson, a 73 year-old female, died after being transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport the previous day from the 2500 block of Malcolm Street.
KLTV
WebXtra: East Texans prepare for potential of severe weather Friday
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - In anticipation of stormy weather, East Texans were making any preparations they could. At places like ACE hardware in Longview customers were picking up batteries, flashlights, tarps, chainsaws, anything that could come in handy in the event of power going out. “A lot of it is...
q973radio.com
Razor Blades Found In A Kid’s Candy Bucket in Shreveport?
Everyone has heard the urban legend warning you to watch out for RAZOR BLADES in your Halloween candy . . . and yet, for the past 50 years or so — there’s never been any actual proof of it in Shreveport or around the country. But.. it’s FINALLY...
KTBS
SWEPCO reporting power outages across the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. – Several hundred SWEPCO customers were without power, even before the worst of the weather arrived Friday evening. Due to downed trees and powerlines, more than 13,000 customers were without service at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. At 11 p.m. Friday, more than 22,000 were without service. That’s according to SWEPCO’s website.
ktalnews.com
Wiley College: shots fired into crowd, two injured
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people were shot when a person opened fire on a crowd during an outdoor gathering on the campus of Wiley College in Marshal, Texas early on Sunday morning after a brief altercation. A statement released by Wiley College states the shooting occurred when a...
KSLA
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits Idabel after tornado ravages area
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Gov. Kevin Stitt visits Idabel, Okla. to see the aftermath of the Nov. 4 severe storms. On Nov. 5, Gov. Kevin Stitt is visiting Idabel, Okla. to tour the damage done. Idabel was the epicenter of the damaging tornadoes and storms that hit the Ark-La-Tex area.
ktalnews.com
LSP: Silver Alert for missing 76-year-old woman cancelled
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for a Shreveport woman last seen Friday evening, which was canceled Saturday morning. According to LSP, 76-year-old Ethel Wyche, was located and is safely home with her...
Comments / 0