Some showers today and tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Some showers are possible today. I’m calling a 30% chance and they will be largely isolated to scattered. Nothing severe is expected but if you hear a rumble of thunder in the late afternoon don’t be too surprised. Temperatures will reach the upper-70s pretty easily. Lows tonight will drop to the upper-60s as cloud cover will not allow for much cooling.
Woman killed in Shreveport house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Werner Park neighborhood in Shreveport. Authorities said 38 firefighters battled the house fire Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Malcolm street. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office said...
Black Restaurant Week ends with grand finale, Black Food Truck Night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The end of Black Restaurant Week is here, but there is one last exciting event to attend, Black Food Truck Night. On Nov. 6, as a grand finale to Black Restaurant Week, some of the best food trucks in the area will be gathered all in one place for the community to enjoy and support.
Major wreck on Hwy 71 in South Bossier involving multiple vehicles

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A wreck on Highway 71 between Elm Grove and Taylortown involved multiple vehicles, and at least 2 injured. On Nov. 5, KSLA photographers arrived at the scene of a major wreck involving three vehicles, including a white car, an older red van, and a white truck. All three vehicles were heavily damaged.
When Will Storms Arrive in Shreveport Bossier?

Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
Tornado Watch for Shreveport Area Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northwest Louisiana, eastern and inland southeast Texas, western Arkansas and extreme southeast Oklahoma. A few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible in this area through Friday night. This Tornado Watch includes Caddo, Bossier, Webster, DeSoto, Sabine and...
Tracking some rain chances to start the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! After a very busy night in the ArkLaTex, today has been completely uneventful and that is what we needed. Temperatures today have struggled quite a bit with many places not reaching the 70s. Plenty of sunshine has been had though and that has been nice. Lows tonight will drop to the low-50s with clear skies at first. Clouds will increase overnight.
Damage reports flood in after large tornadoes in ETX, SE OK

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Search and rescue crews from across the country are on their way to Idabel, Okla. which took a direct hit from a large tornado Friday evening. The McCurtain County Emergency Management Director says there is a lot of damage in the northwest part of the county and multiple damaged homes on the east side of Idabel. Officials say to stay away from Idabel and Broken Bow.
Severe thunderstorms are likely late Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are expecting a warm and mostly cloudy Thursday across the ArkLaTex. All eyes are on the potential severe weather threat arriving late Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning. All modes of severe weather will be possible, and confidence is increasing that we could see some significant severe weather as well.
Caddo Coroner releases name of Werner Park house fire victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The elderly victim of a house fire that occurred at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, in the Werner Park neighborhood has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. Sharon Hudson, a 73 year-old female, died after being transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport the previous day from the 2500 block of Malcolm Street.
WebXtra: East Texans prepare for potential of severe weather Friday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - In anticipation of stormy weather, East Texans were making any preparations they could. At places like ACE hardware in Longview customers were picking up batteries, flashlights, tarps, chainsaws, anything that could come in handy in the event of power going out. “A lot of it is...
SWEPCO reporting power outages across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. – Several hundred SWEPCO customers were without power, even before the worst of the weather arrived Friday evening. Due to downed trees and powerlines, more than 13,000 customers were without service at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. At 11 p.m. Friday, more than 22,000 were without service. That’s according to SWEPCO’s website.
Wiley College: shots fired into crowd, two injured

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people were shot when a person opened fire on a crowd during an outdoor gathering on the campus of Wiley College in Marshal, Texas early on Sunday morning after a brief altercation. A statement released by Wiley College states the shooting occurred when a...
LSP: Silver Alert for missing 76-year-old woman cancelled

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for a Shreveport woman last seen Friday evening, which was canceled Saturday morning. According to LSP, 76-year-old Ethel Wyche, was located and is safely home with her...
