Dallas County, TX

fox4news.com

Suspect detained after man injured in Downtown Dallas shooting

DALLAS - A man is being treated for a gunshot wound he suffered in Downtown Dallas Saturday night. Police said the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m., in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue. Two men reportedly got into a fight outside a convenience store near Griffin Street. According to...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Hit-and-run kills pedestrian in northeast Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Police are calling on the public to help identify the driver wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in northeast Dallas. The police department said it happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the 9900 block of Forest Lane. Officers believe the victim stepped onto the road...
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

More Details in Police High-Speed Chase Involving Baby

(WBAP/KLIF) — Two brothers involved in a high speed chase with a baby in tow are behind bars. The incident occurred, Thursday, when Andy Guevara was driving a stolen Dodge Charger near Rockwall, sparking a police chase. Guevara ended up ditching the stolen car and, then, jumped into a...
ROCKWALL, TX
fox4news.com

Motorcyclist hurt after colliding with Dallas police vehicle

DALLAS - Dallas police said a motorcyclist suffered a serious leg injury after they collided with a Dallas police vehicle Friday night. The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m., when police said the motorcyclist was speeding along Skillman Street. The motorcyclist reportedly struck a DPD vehicle that was making a...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Female officer shot during police training in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Sansom Park officer was shot during a police training exercise at a Fort Worth elementary school and is in critical condition, police say. While the officer is still in critical condition, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer, on behalf of Forest Hill Police Chief Eddie Burns, said the officer is now stable.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Suspects arrested after Dallas County chase involving vehicle swap, baby in car seat

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested, and a baby is safe after a wild chase through Dallas County Thursday afternoon, officials said. Police said the chase started along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike near Rockwall. The chase made its way through Rockwall and into the Dallas area. The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WFAA that the vehicle, a dark blue Dodge Charger, was stolen.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Motorcyclist dragged by Dallas hit-and-run driver

DALLAS - Dallas police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who dragged a motorcyclist for about a block early Thursday morning. Police said someone in a Cadillac car hit the motorcycle on Cedar Springs Road, southeast of Dallas Love Field, around 1 a.m. The motorcyclist fell off the bike and...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sansom Park Officer Shot, Critically Injured During Training at Elementary School

A SansomPark police officer was shot during an active shooting training course at a local elementary school. At 2:12 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the officer, who remains unidentified at this time, was shot during an active training exercise at David K Sellers Elementary School in Forest Hill, C.W. Spencer, City of Everman Director of Emergency services, said.
FOREST HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

BREAKING DeSoto Police Investigate Home Invasion, Seek Public’s Help

DeSoto Police are asking for the public’s help with information about a late Friday morning home invasion by three armed suspects who broke into a home on the 1000 block of June Bug Lane. The home invasion left the three residents, two juveniles and an elderly woman unhurt but with their hands in zip-ties. It was not clear if anything was stolen during the break-in.
DESOTO, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on S. Nachita Drive

On November 3, 2022, at approximately 12:10 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of S. Nachita Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man shot. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and the man died at the scene. According to a...
DALLAS, TX

