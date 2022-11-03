Read full article on original website
Store clerk shot during robbery attempt in Mesquite, police say
MESQUITE, Texas — A store clerk was shot during a robbery attempt in Mesquite on Saturday afternoon, police said. Police said they responded to the shooting just after 3 p.m. in the 1100 block of Pioneer Road. A witness told WFAA the incident happened at the Howdy's Express store.
fox4news.com
Suspect detained after man injured in Downtown Dallas shooting
DALLAS - A man is being treated for a gunshot wound he suffered in Downtown Dallas Saturday night. Police said the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m., in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue. Two men reportedly got into a fight outside a convenience store near Griffin Street. According to...
Hit-and-run kills pedestrian in northeast Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Police are calling on the public to help identify the driver wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in northeast Dallas. The police department said it happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the 9900 block of Forest Lane. Officers believe the victim stepped onto the road...
No injuries after Arlington officer fires weapon during traffic stop, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — An investigation is underway after an Arlington officer fired their weapon during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police said the incident happened on Carter Drive, near Skylark Drive. Police said no one was hit by the gunfire. There were no injuries reported in...
klif.com
More Details in Police High-Speed Chase Involving Baby
(WBAP/KLIF) — Two brothers involved in a high speed chase with a baby in tow are behind bars. The incident occurred, Thursday, when Andy Guevara was driving a stolen Dodge Charger near Rockwall, sparking a police chase. Guevara ended up ditching the stolen car and, then, jumped into a...
WFAA
Mesquite police looking for attempted burglar that shot store clerk
Police said the clerk was conscious when they got to the store. The clerk told them the suspect demanded money and shot at them before fleeing.
Dallas officials identify chase suspects who brought baby along for the ride, affidavits say
DALLAS — The man who led Dallas law enforcement on a chase Thursday with a baby in his car is the father of the baby, and he took off when police approached him about the stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving, according to arrest warrant affidavits. The baby, an...
Two people in custody after long police chase that ended at a Dallas daycare
Two people are in custody this morning after a wild chase that started in Rockwall and ended at a child-care center in Dallas. It happened yesterday afternoon and involved a child who is safe and was not physically hurt.
fox4news.com
Motorcyclist hurt after colliding with Dallas police vehicle
DALLAS - Dallas police said a motorcyclist suffered a serious leg injury after they collided with a Dallas police vehicle Friday night. The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m., when police said the motorcyclist was speeding along Skillman Street. The motorcyclist reportedly struck a DPD vehicle that was making a...
Female officer shot during police training in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Sansom Park officer was shot during a police training exercise at a Fort Worth elementary school and is in critical condition, police say. While the officer is still in critical condition, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer, on behalf of Forest Hill Police Chief Eddie Burns, said the officer is now stable.
fox4news.com
Police release photo of suspect in deadly road rage shooting on 635 in Garland
GARLAND, Texas - Police have released a photo of the suspect in a road rage shooting on 635 in Garland last month that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man. A $5,000 reward is also being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Cesar Moreno-Pompa.
Dallas officer suffers internal injuries after hit by suspected drunk driver
DALLAS — An off-duty rookie Dallas police officer was on his way home from work when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver. Hs’s the second officer hit by an alleged drunk driver in less than a month. Officer Jacob Arellano was killed last month while driving...
Suspects arrested after Dallas County chase involving vehicle swap, baby in car seat
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested, and a baby is safe after a wild chase through Dallas County Thursday afternoon, officials said. Police said the chase started along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike near Rockwall. The chase made its way through Rockwall and into the Dallas area. The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WFAA that the vehicle, a dark blue Dodge Charger, was stolen.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver Switches Cars, Tries to Hide in Dallas Day Care During Chase
Two people are in custody Thursday afternoon after one of them led police on a chase and switched cars before running into a day care carrying a car seat in an apparent last-ditch effort to escape officers. Dallas Police confirmed to NBC 5 Thursday afternoon they were following a blue...
fox4news.com
Motorcyclist dragged by Dallas hit-and-run driver
DALLAS - Dallas police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who dragged a motorcyclist for about a block early Thursday morning. Police said someone in a Cadillac car hit the motorcycle on Cedar Springs Road, southeast of Dallas Love Field, around 1 a.m. The motorcyclist fell off the bike and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sansom Park Officer Shot, Critically Injured During Training at Elementary School
A SansomPark police officer was shot during an active shooting training course at a local elementary school. At 2:12 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the officer, who remains unidentified at this time, was shot during an active training exercise at David K Sellers Elementary School in Forest Hill, C.W. Spencer, City of Everman Director of Emergency services, said.
BREAKING DeSoto Police Investigate Home Invasion, Seek Public’s Help
DeSoto Police are asking for the public’s help with information about a late Friday morning home invasion by three armed suspects who broke into a home on the 1000 block of June Bug Lane. The home invasion left the three residents, two juveniles and an elderly woman unhurt but with their hands in zip-ties. It was not clear if anything was stolen during the break-in.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on S. Nachita Drive
On November 3, 2022, at approximately 12:10 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of S. Nachita Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man shot. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and the man died at the scene. According to a...
Dallas Gas Station Clerks Come to Blows With Shoplifter, Immediately Regret It
This is what not to do if you happen to be a clerk at a convenience store and you catch someone shoplifting. Don’t get me wrong, I totally understand getting pissed off when someone steals from you. But, it’s not worth getting your ass kicked. Just call the cops and let them do their thing.
Video: Plano home burglar leaves immediately after realizing he's being recorded
A man is now jailed in Collin County after starring in a widely viewed video tweeted by Plano police. Plano PD circulated a home security video showing a man breaking into a home
