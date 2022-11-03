OHSAA state cross country preview 2022: Runners and teams to watch for all three divisions

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football knows it will face one unpredictable opponent at Northwestern on Saturday — November weather in the upper Midwest. No one predicts a close game between Ohio State, undefeated and ranked No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, and Northwestern, losers of seven straight games. Yet it can be difficult to predict how the weather will affect the style of play, especially for the Buckeyes, who often lean on their explosive passing attack.

