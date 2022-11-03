OHSAA state cross country preview 2022: Runners and teams to watch for all three divisions

Read full article on original website
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Season Preview: Next chapter beginning in 2022-23 season at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Season Preview: No. 14 Buckeyes begin season with something to proveThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Medina boys, Highland’s Elijah Hadler set local pace at OHSAA Division I state cross country
OBETZ, Ohio — It was not a great state meet for area boys teams Saturday in the Division I competition at Fortress Obetz. Mason defended its team championship, this time scoring 128 points to 142 for Cincinnati St. Xavier. Lancaster was third with 155, followed by Dublin Coffman with 177. The top area team was Medina in 10th with 278. In addition, Highland was 12th, Green was 14th and Chardon was 19th.
Ohio State beats Northwestern postgame Buckeye Talk Podcast : What did the wind tell us about the Buckeyes?
EVANSTON, Ill -- On this postgame Buckeye Talk from Evanston, Ill., Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means dig into Ohio State’s 21-7 win over Northwestern. The Buckeyes said they had never played in wind like that, but why wasn’t Ohio State able to run the ball earlier, even in very rough conditions?
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Picked the Best Possible Weekend to Play Their Worst Game of the Season
There will probably be a lot of temptation after this weekend of upsets to frame Ohio State's victory against Northwestern in more favorable terms. I will probably read and/or hear "survive and advance" more times than I am actually capable of counting, and if anyone says that the Buckeyes looked "tough" in a "gritty" game I will build a rocket and launch myself into the sun.
An injury-plagued history is shaping an important Ryan Day philosophy: Stephen Means’ observations
EVANSTON, Ill. -- Three observations from Stephen Means after Ohio State football’s 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. 1. Ryan Day doesn’t want to run his quarterbacks. Not the ones currently on his roster or those on future rosters, and there’s some validity for why he has that approach.
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football in the Week 11 college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s shakiest victory of the season, coupled with a major victory for defending national champion Georgia, created some separation at the top of the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Georgia received all but one of the possible No. 1 votes to retain the...
Grading C.J. Stroud in Ohio State football’s 21-7 win over Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. -- C.J. Stroud had a lot of firsts in Ohio State football’s 21-7 win over Northwestern, and it led to a weird mixture of stats. His statline was 10 of 26 passing for 76 yards while adding 79 yards rushing on six carries. That’s a career-low in completions and yards while being the first time he’s failed to throw a touchdown pass.
Ohio State has one offensive weakness, and it might cost them a College Football Playoff spot
EVANSTON, Ill. -- Ryan Day had a reasonable explanation for why it took Ohio State football a while to figure out how to run the ball effectively in its 21-7 win over Northwestern. Bad weather made both teams one-dimensional on offense, making things predictable. It’s hard to do anything efficiently...
Ohio State football vs. Northwestern score predictions: Buckeye storm forecasted in Evanston
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football knows it will face one unpredictable opponent at Northwestern on Saturday — November weather in the upper Midwest. No one predicts a close game between Ohio State, undefeated and ranked No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, and Northwestern, losers of seven straight games. Yet it can be difficult to predict how the weather will affect the style of play, especially for the Buckeyes, who often lean on their explosive passing attack.
cwcolumbus.com
The struggles of life after football for one Buckeye
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a workout meant to make more than just your muscles strong. "I found that fitness and training is truly the catalyst that progressed me both mentally and physically," said former Buckeye Zach Turnure, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017. He was...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to wild Ohio State/Northwestern winds
A Big Ten matchup between the No.2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats appears to be greatly impacted by some insane gusts of winds on Saturday at Northwestern’s Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. A viral video emerged on social media before kickoff showing Ohio State kicker Noah...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Overrated? Ohio State's unimpressive win over Northwestern draws strong social media reaction
The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0), ranked second in the College Football playoff, had a much-tougher-than-expected challenge from the Northwestern Wildcats (1-8) before eventually closing out the game in the fourth quarter and winning 21-7. While the weather was certainly a factor, there were no excuses for the Buckeyes failing to...
Pat Fitzgerald Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Win
It wasn't pretty, but No. 2 Ohio State left Ryan Field with its undefeated season intact following a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Northwestern led 7-0 for much of the first half before Ohio State tied the score late in the second quarter. The Buckeyes controlled the second half, though the adverse weather conditions made scoring a bit harder than expected.
4 Places To Get Steaks in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this article is by no means comprehensive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant serves delicious steaks in a gorgeously decorated building. Patrons love their filet mignon and dry aged Delmonico, both tender steaks that offer a lot of flavor. The steaks are great by themselves, but you can also have your steak served with peppercorn sauce, shallot and mustard sauce, creamy horseradish sauce, toasted garlic and chilies, chimichurri, sauce béarnaise, truffle butter, and/or garlic-chive butter. Customers particularly enjoy the peppercorn sauce, sauce béarnaise, and truffle butter.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Ohio
The Buckeye State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
Ohio State basketball: Tanner Holden erupts in Buckeyes exhibition game
The Ohio State basketball team defeated Chaminade in an exhibition game on Tuesday night 101-57. This was the first piece of action we got to see this Buckeye basketball team on the floor together, and we learned a lot. However, the main story from this exhibition was the play of transfer Tanner Holden.
NBC4 Columbus
Daylight Saving Time: how early sun will set next week in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This weekend marks the end of daylight saving time and the beginning of standard time in central Ohio and many parts of the U.S. This change means that on Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. clocks will fall back one hour, giving most of the country a later, more sunlight-filled morning, and an earlier, darker evening with less sunlight.
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old Ohio girl sues Indiana attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio is suing Indiana’s attorney general, seeking to block him from using allegedly “frivolous” consumer complaints to issue subpoenas seeking patients’ confidential medical records. The lawsuit targeting Attorney General Todd...
columbusfreepress.com
I call on the Columbus Dispatch, aka Dishpan or Dishrag, to do the city a public service and close up shop
Never a responsible, reliable, or honest newspaper, the Columbus Dispatch, Columbus, Ohio’s only mass—if declining by the day—circulation, no longer daily and no longer news-paper, no longer resembles a legitimate element of the media. Other than gross profiteering, it no longer has a reason to exist. I strongly suggest that it closes its doors, refund its subscribers, and compensate the remaining 70 of its recent 200 employees.
