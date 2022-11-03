ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obetz, OH

OHSAA state cross country preview 2022: Runners and teams to watch for all three divisions

By Joe Magill, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Medina boys, Highland’s Elijah Hadler set local pace at OHSAA Division I state cross country

OBETZ, Ohio — It was not a great state meet for area boys teams Saturday in the Division I competition at Fortress Obetz. Mason defended its team championship, this time scoring 128 points to 142 for Cincinnati St. Xavier. Lancaster was third with 155, followed by Dublin Coffman with 177. The top area team was Medina in 10th with 278. In addition, Highland was 12th, Green was 14th and Chardon was 19th.
MEDINA, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Picked the Best Possible Weekend to Play Their Worst Game of the Season

There will probably be a lot of temptation after this weekend of upsets to frame Ohio State's victory against Northwestern in more favorable terms. I will probably read and/or hear "survive and advance" more times than I am actually capable of counting, and if anyone says that the Buckeyes looked "tough" in a "gritty" game I will build a rocket and launch myself into the sun.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football vs. Northwestern score predictions: Buckeye storm forecasted in Evanston

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football knows it will face one unpredictable opponent at Northwestern on Saturday — November weather in the upper Midwest. No one predicts a close game between Ohio State, undefeated and ranked No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, and Northwestern, losers of seven straight games. Yet it can be difficult to predict how the weather will affect the style of play, especially for the Buckeyes, who often lean on their explosive passing attack.
EVANSTON, IL
cwcolumbus.com

The struggles of life after football for one Buckeye

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a workout meant to make more than just your muscles strong. "I found that fitness and training is truly the catalyst that progressed me both mentally and physically," said former Buckeye Zach Turnure, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017. He was...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to wild Ohio State/Northwestern winds

A Big Ten matchup between the No.2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats appears to be greatly impacted by some insane gusts of winds on Saturday at Northwestern’s Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. A viral video emerged on social media before kickoff showing Ohio State kicker Noah...
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

Pat Fitzgerald Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Win

It wasn't pretty, but No. 2 Ohio State left Ryan Field with its undefeated season intact following a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Northwestern led 7-0 for much of the first half before Ohio State tied the score late in the second quarter. The Buckeyes controlled the second half, though the adverse weather conditions made scoring a bit harder than expected.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Steaks in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this article is by no means comprehensive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant serves delicious steaks in a gorgeously decorated building. Patrons love their filet mignon and dry aged Delmonico, both tender steaks that offer a lot of flavor. The steaks are great by themselves, but you can also have your steak served with peppercorn sauce, shallot and mustard sauce, creamy horseradish sauce, toasted garlic and chilies, chimichurri, sauce béarnaise, truffle butter, and/or garlic-chive butter. Customers particularly enjoy the peppercorn sauce, sauce béarnaise, and truffle butter.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Daylight Saving Time: how early sun will set next week in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This weekend marks the end of daylight saving time and the beginning of standard time in central Ohio and many parts of the U.S. This change means that on Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. clocks will fall back one hour, giving most of the country a later, more sunlight-filled morning, and an earlier, darker evening with less sunlight.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
OHIO STATE
columbusfreepress.com

I call on the Columbus Dispatch, aka Dishpan or Dishrag, to do the city a public service and close up shop

Never a responsible, reliable, or honest newspaper, the Columbus Dispatch, Columbus, Ohio’s only mass—if declining by the day—circulation, no longer daily and no longer news-paper, no longer resembles a legitimate element of the media. Other than gross profiteering, it no longer has a reason to exist. I strongly suggest that it closes its doors, refund its subscribers, and compensate the remaining 70 of its recent 200 employees.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy