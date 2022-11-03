Read full article on original website
Related
Biden says democracy at stake as Republicans eye 'red wave'
President Joe Biden pulled out the stops Sunday to mobilize US voters in defense of democracy, hoping to counter a Republican "red wave" in this week's midterms that could help set Donald Trump on a course back to the White House. We will be back to where Trump ended."
Trump reins in DeSantis attacks after stunning GOP with direct assault on 2024 rival
Former president Donald Trump appeared to dial down his rhetoric against Florida governor Ron DeSantis after facing backlash over the weekend from conservatives.At a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Mr Trump took a swipe at his onetime ally and referred to him as “Ron DeSanctimonious”.The former president showed poll numbers on a screen, showing Republican voter preferences for GOP nomination for president in 2024.“There it is, Trump at 71. Ron De-Sanctimonious at 10 per cent,” he was quoted as saying by the Orlando Sentinel.“Mike Pence at 7; oh, Mike Pence [is] doing better than I thought.”Mr DeSantis won...
Comments / 0