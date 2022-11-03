Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Largest Outdoor Farm Show Will Not Be Hosted By A Local County Committee
For the first time in its six-decade history, Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show will not be hosted by a local county committee. But coordinators of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days say plans are coming together nicely for the event, which is slated to be held at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo next summer. General Manager Arnie Jennerman says exhibitor sign-up is ahead of pace compared to other years, with over 150 vendors and organizations already committed to the exposition. "The plan is really far along to have a fun, interesting, educational, and diverse show that highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County," Jennerman said. "There will be something for everyone, and we're excited to showcase Sauk County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology." Among the highlights will be six tours of different local farms and companies, as well as a wide variety of things to eat from area food trucks that will be on the grounds to offer their specialties.
x1071.com
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts hunter sight-ins ahead of gun deer season
WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Wisconsin’s gun deer hunting season is right around the corner and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is helping hunters prepare. The Sheriff’s Office held the first sight-in event of the season on Saturday, giving hunters a chance to have their guns sighted and adjusted. Officials said the events give hunters a chance to feel confident in their guns while staying safe.
tomahawkleader.com
Snowy owls spotted in Wisconsin despite mild fall weather
WISCONSIN – As of Nov. 2, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin, despite mild fall weather. One individual was found in Dane County in mid-July and regularly spotted into mid-October, marking a very rare case of an individual successfully over-summering in the state. The first likely migrants were...
wxpr.org
DNR shares expectations for firearm deer season in Wisconsin
Nearly a quarter-million hunters are expected to take Wisconsin's woods when gun deer season opens November 19th. The DNR held a presser discussing the preview of this season and say that the population is up to par. They're expecting around 200,000 deer to be harvested across the Badger State this...
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin Drivers Be Aware Of New Fluorescent Green Warning Lights On Municipal Vehicles
WISCONSIN -- Wisconsin County Highway Association (WCHA) Officials Remind Drivers to Drive Safely in Work Zones and urges drivers to be aware of the upcoming winter conditions, noting that drivers should be aware of the use of fluorescent green warning lights on Municipal vehicles throughout Wisconsin. Robbie Krejci P.E., St....
x1071.com
Lack of funding, state aid formulas force Wisconsin school districts to solve their own problems
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A near-record number of Wisconsin schools can’t afford the upgrades they need — so they’re asking taxpayers for help. La Crosse’s proposal costs the most. A flaw in the state’s school finance structure rewards some schools and punishes others.
travelawaits.com
10 Historic Hidden-Gem Towns To Explore In Wisconsin
Beyond the beer and cheese curds, Wisconsin also serves up a healthy portion of history, especially for visitors willing to look beyond the state’s larger cities. That history is perhaps best seen — and felt — in spots that you might not normally consider as you plan a road trip or vacation. Make no mistake, the Badger State’s smaller hidden-gem towns are worth checking out — each for different reasons, all harkening back to the past.
captimes.com
Plans to transform Lake Monona waterfront to be presented at Monona Terrace
Initial concepts for a major transformation of the Lake Monona waterfront will be presented at the Monona Terrace on Monday at 6 p.m. The signature park, which will stretch from Blair Street at Machinery Row and include Law Park, the Monona Terrace and Lakeside Street to the south, encompasses 17 acres of public space along Lake Monona. It will include large green spaces in addition to providing a spectacular entrance into Madison from the John Nolen causeway and south Madison.
x1071.com
Gas prices surge 40 cents in the last week in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Higher oil prices are contributing to surging gas prices across the country, including in Wisconsin, according to AAA. The latest data from AAA shows the national average for a gallon of regular gas has gone up to $3.72 as of Friday morning, but prices in Wisconsin are even higher, averaging about $3.86 per gallon. Dane County and the Madison metro area are seeing prices even higher than that, averaging about $3.95 per gallon on Friday.
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin factory to layoff 71 workers after decision to shut down facility
PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.
Unsolved: Wisconsin college student went missing in Porcupine Mountains 54 years ago
The only unsolved missing persons case in the Porcupine Mountains is a Wisconsin college student who disappeared more than 50 years ago. The most recent search for his remains was this past summer. Around 10:30 a.m. on April 22, 1968, 19-year-old Michael Larson, of Madison, Wis., told his mother he...
Wisconsin, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately
Did you know there were specific dog collars associated with the temperament of a dog? Great idea, right? Now you can tell just by looking at the dog what to expect. IF the owner follows these rules, that is... Is This Dog Friendly?. If the owner is with the dog,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeastern Wisconsin wind warning, advisory Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and high wind warning that cover all of southeastern Wisconsin, effective until 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The advisory covers Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties. The warning covers Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. During...
wortfm.org
City Considers Changes to Dog-Free Madison Parks
Since it was first drafted in 1973, the City of Madison’s strict dog ordinances have been revised several times to loosen the legal leash on where dogs are allowed in public spaces. Next Wednesday, the Board of Park Commissioners will decide whether to preserve the status quo on a...
x1071.com
4 local COVID-19-related deaths reported in week
There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area from October 27th to Wednesday. That includes two more deaths of Dubuque County residents. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated Dubuque County in Iowa and Jo Daviess County in Illinois community levels as medium and low for Grant, Iowa and Lafayette County in Wisconsin.
spectrumnews1.com
Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 5,073 customers are still experiencing power outages as of 5:51 p.m. Sunday. We Energies said it expects customers who lost service on Saturday to have their outages restored or assigned by midnight.
WISN
High impact day: heavy rain and gusty winds leads to trees down, 47,000 without power
MILWAUKEE — Rain and wind Saturday made for a high impact day across southeast Wisconsin. Heavy rains Friday night and Saturday morning loosened the soil and wind gusts up to 60 mph led to toppled trees across the viewing area. The wind also took out power lines in parts...
Wisconsin hospice nurse charged with felony abuse after amputating a patients foot without a doctor's order, police say
Mary K. Brown, 38, a former hospice nurse, admitted to amputating her patient's foot without a doctor's order or consent.
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison report: Wisconsin's abortion ban could decrease abortion access by 20%
A recent University of Wisconsin-Madison report found the number of Wisconsinites receiving abortions could drop 20% in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. Wisconsin’s four remaining abortion clinics, including two in Milwaukee and one each in Madison and Sheboygan, ceased...
wpr.org
Wisconsin veterinarian offers financial advice for pet owners
Whether toys, food or vet care, pet owners are feeling the burden of rising costs. Dog owners pay upwards of $400 in annual routine medical care and prevention while cat owners pay about $300 each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Animal Cruelty. In September, the...
