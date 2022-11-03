ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchardville, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Largest Outdoor Farm Show Will Not Be Hosted By A Local County Committee

For the first time in its six-decade history, Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show will not be hosted by a local county committee. But coordinators of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days say plans are coming together nicely for the event, which is slated to be held at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo next summer. General Manager Arnie Jennerman says exhibitor sign-up is ahead of pace compared to other years, with over 150 vendors and organizations already committed to the exposition. "The plan is really far along to have a fun, interesting, educational, and diverse show that highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County," Jennerman said. "There will be something for everyone, and we're excited to showcase Sauk County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology." Among the highlights will be six tours of different local farms and companies, as well as a wide variety of things to eat from area food trucks that will be on the grounds to offer their specialties.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts hunter sight-ins ahead of gun deer season

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Wisconsin’s gun deer hunting season is right around the corner and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is helping hunters prepare. The Sheriff’s Office held the first sight-in event of the season on Saturday, giving hunters a chance to have their guns sighted and adjusted. Officials said the events give hunters a chance to feel confident in their guns while staying safe.
DANE COUNTY, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Snowy owls spotted in Wisconsin despite mild fall weather

WISCONSIN – As of Nov. 2, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin, despite mild fall weather. One individual was found in Dane County in mid-July and regularly spotted into mid-October, marking a very rare case of an individual successfully over-summering in the state. The first likely migrants were...
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

DNR shares expectations for firearm deer season in Wisconsin

Nearly a quarter-million hunters are expected to take Wisconsin's woods when gun deer season opens November 19th. The DNR held a presser discussing the preview of this season and say that the population is up to par. They're expecting around 200,000 deer to be harvested across the Badger State this...
WISCONSIN STATE
travelawaits.com

10 Historic Hidden-Gem Towns To Explore In Wisconsin

Beyond the beer and cheese curds, Wisconsin also serves up a healthy portion of history, especially for visitors willing to look beyond the state’s larger cities. That history is perhaps best seen — and felt — in spots that you might not normally consider as you plan a road trip or vacation. Make no mistake, the Badger State’s smaller hidden-gem towns are worth checking out — each for different reasons, all harkening back to the past.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Plans to transform Lake Monona waterfront to be presented at Monona Terrace

Initial concepts for a major transformation of the Lake Monona waterfront will be presented at the Monona Terrace on Monday at 6 p.m. The signature park, which will stretch from Blair Street at Machinery Row and include Law Park, the Monona Terrace and Lakeside Street to the south, encompasses 17 acres of public space along Lake Monona. It will include large green spaces in addition to providing a spectacular entrance into Madison from the John Nolen causeway and south Madison.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Gas prices surge 40 cents in the last week in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Higher oil prices are contributing to surging gas prices across the country, including in Wisconsin, according to AAA. The latest data from AAA shows the national average for a gallon of regular gas has gone up to $3.72 as of Friday morning, but prices in Wisconsin are even higher, averaging about $3.86 per gallon. Dane County and the Madison metro area are seeing prices even higher than that, averaging about $3.95 per gallon on Friday.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Central Wisconsin factory to layoff 71 workers after decision to shut down facility

PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.
PORTAGE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeastern Wisconsin wind warning, advisory Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and high wind warning that cover all of southeastern Wisconsin, effective until 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The advisory covers Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties. The warning covers Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. During...
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

City Considers Changes to Dog-Free Madison Parks

Since it was first drafted in 1973, the City of Madison’s strict dog ordinances have been revised several times to loosen the legal leash on where dogs are allowed in public spaces. Next Wednesday, the Board of Park Commissioners will decide whether to preserve the status quo on a...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

4 local COVID-19-related deaths reported in week

There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area from October 27th to Wednesday. That includes two more deaths of Dubuque County residents. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated Dubuque County in Iowa and Jo Daviess County in Illinois community levels as medium and low for Grant, Iowa and Lafayette County in Wisconsin.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
spectrumnews1.com

Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 5,073 customers are still experiencing power outages as of 5:51 p.m. Sunday. We Energies said it expects customers who lost service on Saturday to have their outages restored or assigned by midnight.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin veterinarian offers financial advice for pet owners

Whether toys, food or vet care, pet owners are feeling the burden of rising costs. Dog owners pay upwards of $400 in annual routine medical care and prevention while cat owners pay about $300 each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Animal Cruelty. In September, the...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy