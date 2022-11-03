ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Alabama teachers seek higher-paying jobs in neighboring states

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is in a battle with neighboring states to hold on to teachers as some seek better jobs. The Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says teachers in the state are moving to Georgia and Florida where teaching positions are more appealing. "Teachers are going to...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama men admit to multi-million-dollar health care fraud scheme

Two Alabama men admitted to involvement in a multi-million-dollar health care fraud conspiracy, federal officials said Friday. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden, Alabama, pleaded guilty before Chief United District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Ray owned Integrity Medical, LLC,...
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week

Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
altoday.com

Kay Ivey announces $1.3 million for state innovation and research

Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday awards of $1.3 million in order to stimulate new research and development at three Alabama universities and university systems hoping to help improve lives. The University of Alabama at Birmingham was awarded two grants totaling $666,910, the University of Alabama was awarded two grants totaling...
ALABAMA STATE
lowndessignal.com

Entertainment centers potential closing looms over the 45

The 2021 United States Census Bureau reported 109 establishments employing Lowndes County residents. Now, county leaders and citizens wait to learn if they will lose two of those employers as attorneys and court officials grapple with the fate of three Alabama gaming operations. White Hall Entertainment and Southern Star Entertainment...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
ValueWalk

Yes, Tax Rebate Checks from Alabama Very Possible Now

If you live in Alabama, some money could soon be coming your way, thanks to the state’s historic revenue surplus. Over the past few months, lawmakers have been discussing how to use the $2 billion revenue surplus. Though nothing has been finalized as of yet, many seem to favor sending one-time tax rebate checks from Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

"No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama" An APR news documentary

Alabama voters head to the polls next week for the midterm elections. One ballot item would abolish slavery in the state. The vote takes place one hundred and fifty seven years after the thirteenth amendment ended the practice nationally. Historians say many of the estimated four hundred thousand enslaved people, who were freed in 1865, chose to live out their lives in Alabama. APR spoke to some of their descendants who say they’re still dealing with the impact of the slave trade. The Alabama Public Radio newsroom spent nine months investigating one aspect of that. Namely, the effort to preserve slave cemeteries in the state. APR's documentary is titled "No Stone Unturned."
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

As Powerball jackpot tops $15.5 billion, does Alabama have lottery envy?

Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

2 candidates hope to unseat Ivey in gubernatorial race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is less than a week away and Alabamians will see seven statewide offices on the ballot. Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James “Jimmy” Blake are both hoping to replace Republican incumbent Governor Kay Ivey, who is seeking reelection. A poll conducted by...
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Aniah Blanchard's mother on Aniah's Law: "This is going to save lives"

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When you head to the polls Tuesday, you'll be given the choice to let Alabama adopt Aniah’s Law. The law will change Alabama’s first constitutional amendment, giving judges the choice to deny bail to people accused of violent crimes. The goal is to keep violent offenders off the streets, but there's one organization asking voters to think twice about the change. I spoke with both the Southern Poverty Law Center and Aniah Blanchard's mother. They both have the same goal: keeping everyone safe, but the Southern Poverty Law Center has some concerns.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Meet Alabama’s Democratic Candidates for State Office

Republicans are trying to keep hold of all state offices on November 8. Most of us are familiar with the Republican incumbents and those running for state office. We want to introduce you to some of the lesser known candidates from the Democratic Party. The race for U.S. Senate is...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy