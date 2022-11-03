Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Alabama teachers seek higher-paying jobs in neighboring states
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is in a battle with neighboring states to hold on to teachers as some seek better jobs. The Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says teachers in the state are moving to Georgia and Florida where teaching positions are more appealing. "Teachers are going to...
Alabama men admit to multi-million-dollar health care fraud scheme
Two Alabama men admitted to involvement in a multi-million-dollar health care fraud conspiracy, federal officials said Friday. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden, Alabama, pleaded guilty before Chief United District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Ray owned Integrity Medical, LLC,...
Ivey declares November ‘Thank Alabama Teachers Month’
November is "Thank Alabama Teachers Month," according to a new proclamation from Governor Kay Ivey.
Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week
Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
wbrc.com
Alabama food stamp recipients getting more grocery money each month due to inflation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation has taken a toll on grocery budgets and the USDA is now increasing monthly SNAP benefits to help EBT users’ budgets each month nationwide. Every year, the USDA revisits SNAP benefit allotments. Now, EBT card holders are getting 12.5 percent more money to spend...
altoday.com
Kay Ivey announces $1.3 million for state innovation and research
Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday awards of $1.3 million in order to stimulate new research and development at three Alabama universities and university systems hoping to help improve lives. The University of Alabama at Birmingham was awarded two grants totaling $666,910, the University of Alabama was awarded two grants totaling...
lowndessignal.com
Entertainment centers potential closing looms over the 45
The 2021 United States Census Bureau reported 109 establishments employing Lowndes County residents. Now, county leaders and citizens wait to learn if they will lose two of those employers as attorneys and court officials grapple with the fate of three Alabama gaming operations. White Hall Entertainment and Southern Star Entertainment...
ValueWalk
Yes, Tax Rebate Checks from Alabama Very Possible Now
If you live in Alabama, some money could soon be coming your way, thanks to the state’s historic revenue surplus. Over the past few months, lawmakers have been discussing how to use the $2 billion revenue surplus. Though nothing has been finalized as of yet, many seem to favor sending one-time tax rebate checks from Alabama.
Is It Illegal To Record Someone In Alabama Without Their Consent?
Have you ever had a situation where you just knew you'd have all the proof you need if you had it on tape?. Realistically, no one uses tapes like back in the day but the expression is the same. By tape, I mean a recording. There are various reasons why...
utv44.com
Alabamians crossing state lines to get Powerball ticket worth $1.6 billion
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Powerball jackpot is set to be the world's biggest-ever lotto prize. The drawing for $1.6 billion is Saturday, and folks in Alabama are making the drive across the state lines to see if they will be the next lucky winner. "I came over here...
Alabama Residents To Receive Payments Of $200
There have been talks of rebates and inflation relief measures for other states. If you live in Alabama, you could be wondering what about you. What will your officials be doing to help you? Help is on the way for your Alabama neighborhoods via $200 checks.
Alabama prison guard accepted bribes to allow smuggled goods into prison, feds allege
A former Alabama corrections officers has been charged with accepting bribes in a scheme to smuggle cell phones, drugs and other contraband into an Alabama prison, federal prosecutors allege. A two-count information filed in U.S. District Court Wednesday charges former Alabama Department of Corrections (“ADOC”) Correctional Officer Wilson Brian Clemons,...
apr.org
"No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama" An APR news documentary
Alabama voters head to the polls next week for the midterm elections. One ballot item would abolish slavery in the state. The vote takes place one hundred and fifty seven years after the thirteenth amendment ended the practice nationally. Historians say many of the estimated four hundred thousand enslaved people, who were freed in 1865, chose to live out their lives in Alabama. APR spoke to some of their descendants who say they’re still dealing with the impact of the slave trade. The Alabama Public Radio newsroom spent nine months investigating one aspect of that. Namely, the effort to preserve slave cemeteries in the state. APR's documentary is titled "No Stone Unturned."
As Powerball jackpot tops $15.5 billion, does Alabama have lottery envy?
Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
You Don’t Need A Marriage License To Get Married In Alabama?
It's time we have that conversation and address the elephant in the room. You know, the conversation about people in Alabama and marriage. Like it or not, people who don't live in Alabama have a perception about Alabamians and marriage. Have you heard the common statement people say about people...
wtvy.com
2 candidates hope to unseat Ivey in gubernatorial race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is less than a week away and Alabamians will see seven statewide offices on the ballot. Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James “Jimmy” Blake are both hoping to replace Republican incumbent Governor Kay Ivey, who is seeking reelection. A poll conducted by...
WPMI
Aniah Blanchard's mother on Aniah's Law: "This is going to save lives"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When you head to the polls Tuesday, you'll be given the choice to let Alabama adopt Aniah’s Law. The law will change Alabama’s first constitutional amendment, giving judges the choice to deny bail to people accused of violent crimes. The goal is to keep violent offenders off the streets, but there's one organization asking voters to think twice about the change. I spoke with both the Southern Poverty Law Center and Aniah Blanchard's mother. They both have the same goal: keeping everyone safe, but the Southern Poverty Law Center has some concerns.
alabamanews.net
Meet Alabama’s Democratic Candidates for State Office
Republicans are trying to keep hold of all state offices on November 8. Most of us are familiar with the Republican incumbents and those running for state office. We want to introduce you to some of the lesser known candidates from the Democratic Party. The race for U.S. Senate is...
The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Alabama. Here’s how to catch them
If you’ve never had a chance to see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales and you live in central Alabama, you’re in luck next week. According to officials with Adams Beverages Birmingham, the Clydesdales will be in Birmingham, Cullman and Hoover at a variety of events from Nov. 10 until Nov. 13.
