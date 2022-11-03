Amy L. Light, 52

Amy Lynn Light, 52, of New Woodstock, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct., 31, 2022, at home with her loving family by her side. She was born April 26, 1970, in Oneida to Robert and Sally Richards. Amy was a graduate of Cazenovia High School in 1988 and began her career at Stearns and Wheler/GHD in Cazenovia and continued her employment for 31 years as a printing technician. She had also been employed part-time at the Brae Loch Inn as a waitress. Amy enjoyed playing golf with her father, husband and co-workers. She enjoyed watching scary movies and was a fantastic baker, chocolate chip cookies being one of her specialties. Tending to her flower gardens and spending time with her children were special moments in her life.

Amy is survived by her husband of 27 years, Joseph Light; her children, Nicholas Light of New Woodstock, Cassidy Light of Cazenovia and Carlee Light of New Woodstock; her siblings, Lori (Charles) Slocum of Fenner, Robert (Tracy) Richards of Camillus, Susan (Daniel) McKillop of Belmont, NC, Kathy Bicknell of Chittenango and Tammie (Joseph) Lyrek of Fenner as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Amy was predeceased by her in-laws, Alfred “Joe” and Sharon Light.

Calling hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 with services to follow at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Cazenovia. Contributions in Amy’s memory may be made to the New Woodstock Fire Department, P.O. Box 165, New Woodstock, NY 13122. Condolences for the Light family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.