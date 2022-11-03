ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Giulian Biancone missing for Nottingham Forest after being ruled out for season

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Nottingham Forest will be without Giulian Biancone for the visit of Brentford.

The French defender has only played 18 minutes of Premier League action, but his season is over after suffering an ACL injury in training.

Moussa Niakhate, Harry Toffolo (both hamstring) and Omar Richards (hairline fracture) remain in the treatment room.

Brentford will be missing striker Ivan Toney, who picked up a fifth caution in the draw against Wolves last weekend so must serve a one-match ban.

Midfielder Mathias Jensen should be involved after recovering from the dead leg which forced him off just before half-time.

Christian Norgaard, who has been out since late August, could be set for a return, but may have to wait until next week’s Carabao Cup tie against Gillingham. Defenders Pontus Jansson (thigh) and Aaron Hickey (ankle) are out until after the World Cup.

Nottingham Forest provisional squad: Henderson, Worrall, Williams, Aurier, McKenna, Lodi, Gibbs-White, Kouyate, Yates, Mangala, Freuler, Johnson, Hennessey, Boly, Bade, Cook, Lingard, Awoniyi, Surridge, Dennis.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Mee, Ajer, Jensen, Dasilva, Wissa, Mbeumo, Janelt, Canos, Cox, Jorgensen, Roerslev, Onyeka, Damsgaard, Yarmolyuk, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Trevitt

