ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
ncpolicywatch.org

The week’s top stories on NC Policy Watch

After nearly three decades of litigation, Leandro case finally comes to a head as justices order lawmakers to fund court-approved education improvement plan. In a dramatic ruling issued just days before midterm elections, the North Carolina Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s ruling and ordered the transfer of millions of dollars to pay for a school improvement plan designed to provide the state’s school children with the sound basic education guaranteed under the state constitution.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy