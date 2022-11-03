One Year Ago Today (November 5, 2021)…A 37-year-old Costa Mesa man was charged in a domestic violence conflict that led to a 10-hour standoff with police in Costa Mesa. A woman who reported being assaulted about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday was able to escape the home in the 3200 block of Dakota Avenue, according to Roxi Fyad of the Costa Mesa Police Department. The couple’s two children, whose ages were not immediately known, remained inside the home with Tyler Nathan Thornton when officers arrived.

