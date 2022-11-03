Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Driver Arrested for Alleged DUI in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Garden Grove
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident Sunday in Garden Grove and the driver was arrested after fleeing the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. The victim, identified only as a 53-year-old transient, was struck at about 1:55 a.m. in the 12000 block of Brookhurst...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Downtown LA Shooting, Suspect Taken Into Custody
Officers arrested a man after they allegedly saw him fire shots at another man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Sunday. At about 10 p.m. Saturday, officers spotted a shooting in progress in the area of Maple Avenue and Seventh Street. Paramedics rushed the shooting victim to a hospital, where his condition was not immediately known, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Cathedral City Hit-Run Crash
A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Sunday in a hit-and-run crash in Cathedral City. Cathedral City police said the crash occurred about 11:40 a.m. at Vista Chino west of Landau Boulevard. Witnesses told investigators the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Vista Chino when the driver...
mynewsla.com
Gang Members Arrested For Allegedly Shooting at Coachella Homes
Two juvenile documented gang members were arrested Friday for allegedly firing at homes in Coachella. At 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Coachella Community Action Team responded to a shooting in the intersection of Balboa Street and Westfield Way, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Arson Suspect Detained in Lake Forest Vegetation Fire
A person has been detained in what authorities are calling an intentionally set vegetation fire Sunday at a creek bed in Lake Forest. Firefighters dispatched at 10:59 a.m. to the area of Brookhollow and Sunlight Creek stopped the forward progress of the fire at 11:48 a.m., said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (November 5, 2021)…Costa Mesa Man Charged in Standoff with Police
One Year Ago Today (November 5, 2021)…A 37-year-old Costa Mesa man was charged in a domestic violence conflict that led to a 10-hour standoff with police in Costa Mesa. A woman who reported being assaulted about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday was able to escape the home in the 3200 block of Dakota Avenue, according to Roxi Fyad of the Costa Mesa Police Department. The couple’s two children, whose ages were not immediately known, remained inside the home with Tyler Nathan Thornton when officers arrived.
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Second of Two Men Fatally Shot in Covina Area; Suspects Sought
Authorities Friday identified the second of two men fatally shot at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina, and investigators continued their efforts to find two suspects in the shooting that left two other men wounded. Deputies sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in Lawndale
A man was shot and killed in Lawndale Friday evening. Deputies responded at 6:51 p.m. to the14800 block of Avis Avenue, between Rosecrans and Marine avenues, near Prairie Avenue and the border with Hawthorne, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Laguna Beach Man Committed for Deadly Stabbing
A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man was committed to a state mental health institution indefinitely Friday for the fatal stabbing of his mother three years ago. Matthew Bryson McDonald pleaded guilty Oct. 17, but following a non-jury trial, Orange County Superior Court Judge Richard King ruled the defendant was found to have been insane at the time of the killing.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Palmdale
Authorities Friday publicly identified a 19-year-old man who was killed in a drive-by shooting in a park in Palmdale. Deputies went to Marie Kerr Park, in the 39900 block 30th Street West, about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday on a shots fired call, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman, 76, Killed By Truck in Irvine; Motorist Stays at Scene
A 76-year-old woman was struck and killed by a truck in Irvine, authorities said Saturday. The fatal injury occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Friday on East Yale Loop, just before the intersection at Witherspoon, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department. A white Chevrolet Silverado was going...
mynewsla.com
Orange County Jail Inmate Dies After Unspecified Medical Issue
A 59-year-old inmate at the Men’s Central Jail in Santa Ana died Friday following an unspecified medical issue. The inmate was taken to a hospital Friday morning due to the medical issue, and pronounced dead by hospital staff, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The cause of...
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed A Pedestrian in Irvine
Police Friday sought the public’s help to locate a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Irvine. Irvine Police Department officers were called about 9:05 p.m. Thursday to the Von Karman Avenue and Michelson Drive, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, on reports of a collision and found Saman Vakili Mafakhery injured at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Bomb Squad Deals with Suspicious Device in Long Beach
The sheriff’s department’s bomb squad was deployed to Long Beach Saturday to deal with a suspicious device in the Belmont Shore area. Long Beach police officers were called around 3:25 p.m. to the 6400 block of Marina Drive, the LBPD’s Allison Gallagher told City News Service. A...
mynewsla.com
Coroner IDs Biker Killed in Fiery Crash on Angeles Forest Highway
Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga. The victim was identified as Joshua Martin, 35, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, which did not list a place of residence for Martin.
mynewsla.com
Postal Office Fire Out, Riverside Fire Department Investigating Arson
The Riverside Fire Department Friday is investigating a suspected arson that caused tends of thousands of dollars in damage to a U.S. Post Office just west of downtown Riverside. Fire crews responded at 1:51 a.m. Friday to a series of nearby fires near Sunnyside Drive, Brian Guzzetta of the Riverside...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed Beside 210 Freeway in La Canada Flintridge
A person was killed Saturday morning on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge, authorities said. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. when a witness told the California Highway Patrol that a person was lying in the slow lane of southbound Ocean View Boulevard next to the freeway off-ramp.
mynewsla.com
Judge Asked to Approve $2.8 Million Settlement Against Rowland Unified
A girl who alleged she was molested by her second grade teacher has reached a $2.8 million settlement in her lawsuit against the Rowland Unified School District that still needs approval by a judge. Lawyers for plaintiff Jane Doe J.C., now 12 years old, filed court papers Friday with Los...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Police Officer Dies from Cancer
A Los Angeles police officer who suffered from kidney cancer died from complications of the disease, authorities said Saturday. LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced that Officer Edgar Vital Magat died Friday night. Magat is survived by his wife, Cory, and daughters Angela, Anna and Andrea, Moore said. There was no...
mynewsla.com
Woman, 81, Found After Last Being Seen in East Hollywood
An 81-year-old woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease was found after being reported missing earlier Friday. Tomi Yamada was reported missing after last being seen about 1:30 p.m. when she exited her son’s vehicle in the 4700 block of Sunset Boulevard, near Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
