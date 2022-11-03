Read full article on original website
Mississippi man face life in prison after being found guilty of assault of federal law enforcement officer
Following a three-day trial, a federal jury in Jackson returned a guilty verdict against a Jackson man for assault on a law enforcement officer and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
WLBT
Federal jury finds Jackson man guilty of assaulting law enforcement officer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal jury found a man guilty of assaulting a law enforcement officer in Jackson. De’Vadrick Markevin Booker, 24, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life. The trial revealed that on September 8, 2020, an ATF agent...
WTOK-TV
Jury finds JPD officers used excessive force in Crystalline Barnes’ killing, but qualified immunity shields them from liability
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four years after her death at the hands of Jackson police, a federal jury finds the officers and city not liable in the killing of 21-year-old Crystalline Barnes. Jurors decided last month that Officers Albert Taylor and Rakasha Adams did use excessive force in that case,...
Three juveniles arrested in connection with death of Mississippi food delivery driver
Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Mississippi food delivery driver Wednesday night. A Capitol Police official said the three individuals were arrested Friday after police spotted a vehicle they believe was involved in the Wednesday incident in the Belhaven neighborhood in Jackson. The three suspects were arrested after a brief police chase.
Former Leake County deputy sheriff accused of evidence tampering
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Leake County deputy sheriff turned himself in on Monday after being accused of evidence tampering. Breezy News reported Justin Moore was at the center of an evidence tampering investigation which led to dozens of drug cases being dismissed in September 2022. According to Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson, […]
Remains of missing man found in Mississippi
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the camera was […]
WLBT
Woman shot on Watkins Drive in Jackson; around 40 shell casings scattered at the scene
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting on Watkins Drive Friday. JPD says a Honda SUV was struck multiple times, leaving around 40 shell casings scattered at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was shot and taken to the hospital in a separate vehicle,...
Woman injured in shooting on Watkins Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured during a shooting in Jackson on Friday, November 4. The shooting happened on Watkins Drive near Interstate 220. Police said more than 40 rounds were fired towards the woman’s vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the suspects were in a white sedan. According to a witness, […]
Hinds County Jail taken out of local control under appointed receiver
A former Baltimore jail warden and current criminal justice adjunct professor was appointed receiver of the Hinds County Detention Center, U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves ruled Monday evening. Wendell France Sr. was one of four people Reeves considered for the appointment. He began his role Tuesday but will not take operational control of the […]
mississippifreepress.org
White Mississippians Still Think They Are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson, Miss.
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
WLBT
Dozens come out to honor and pay their respects to fallen JPD Officer, Corporal Michael Tarrio
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A young, energetic officer who gave his all serving and protecting his community…. That’s how the Jackson Police Department is describing Corporal Michael Tarrio. On Thursday, dozens gathered to honor the 36-year-old who died in a motorcycle accident last week. Tarrio was a patrol officer...
WLBT
Man arrested, charged for stealing multiple trailers in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for stealing multiple trailers, including two U-Haul trailers, from businesses in Vicksburg on October 28. Melvin Corners, 60, was charged with two counts of grand larceny and two counts of receiving stolen property. Judge Angela Carpenter gave Corners a $50,000 bond on...
Jackson woman charged in death of 14-month-old son
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman has been charged in connection to the death of her 14-month-old son. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Crystal Loftin was arrested on October 31 and charged with child neglect and hindering prosecution in connection to the death of her son, Kahari Loftin. Police said Kahari died from multiple […]
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, November 4
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A woman died during a two-car crash Thursday afternoon in Jackson....
WLBT
Mother also charged in death of 14-month-old; boyfriend charged with capital murder
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The mother of a 14-month-old boy who died of blunt force trauma has now also been charged in his death. Crystal Loftin, 24, has been charged with child neglect and hindering prosecution involving the death of her son, Kahari Loftin. Lofton was taken to UMMC because...
Thieves go on weekend catalytic converter crime spree in one Mississippi city
Catalytic converter thieves went on a weekend crime spree in one Mississippi city recently. Police in Vicksburg are investigating at least five catalytic converter thefts reported from two locations Monday. Officers responded to Clark’s Auto Repair Shop at 2401 Halls Ferry Road in reference to the theft of catalytic converters...
WAPT
Warrant issued for man accused of burning his girlfriend to death in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have issued a warrant for a man charged with murder for the death of his girlfriend. Deputy police chief Deric Hearn said Clarence O'Reilly is wanted for the murder of Leslie Brooks. According to Hearn, Brooks was severely burned on Sept. 1 during a...
WLBT
Capitol Police, JPD investigating shooting in Belhaven neighborhood
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At least one person was shot in a Belhaven neighborhood Wednesday evening. Capitol Police have confirmed that the incident took place on Belvoir Place. Jackson police are also investigating the shooting. Police have not released any further details. Witnesses say that a food delivery driver was...
kicks96news.com
DUIs and Disturbing the Peace in Leake and Attala Arrests
JOSEPH A FUQUAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold for Other County – Leake County Justice Court, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond N/A, N/A. CHIQUITA GRIFFIN, 27, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418. DEONTE JOHNSON, 20, of Carthage, DUI – Controlled...
