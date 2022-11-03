ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Perspectives: What Does Gettysburg College Mean to You?

“Gettysburg is deeply rooted in the past, yet ideally situated to respond to the demands of the present while empowering students to tackle the challenges and pursue the possibilities of the future. Gettysburg remains firmly invested in liberal arts traditions that guide students through creative and critical interrogations of our world, which require thinking about seemingly discrete issues in integrated and interconnected ways. Making sense of our world requires an understanding of the contexts out of which particular moments arise, the histories that converge to produce certain challenges and opportunities, and the broader implications of the decisions that determine how we “meet the moment.” Every day, I talk to students and faculty who recognize the importance of thinking deeply as well as broadly, with an awareness that what we do here matters beyond any given class or individualized experience. So, that’s what Gettysburg is to me: a community of people whose commitments reflect the idea that what we do here matters.”
Opinion: The Town That Hosts Us: A Conversation on Retaining Legacy

Gettysburg College and the town of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania have an inseparable relationship of host and guest. The intertwined histories of both locations, and the remembrance of these histories, complicate current relationships between town and campus. Change comes from understanding the importance of these histories and how they impact students today.
Faculty Meeting News and Notes: Nov. 3, 2022

President Bob Iuliano began Thursday’s Faculty Meeting with a brief discussion of the Supreme Court hearing two cases on race-conscious admissions. “A diverse student body is so essential to what we do,” Iuliano said. “The commitment we make to student body diversity is foundational and enduring.”. He...
Alum Nuri Sherif Shared School, Work, and Life Experiences at GSRC Talk

On Nov. 4 the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center (GSRC) hosted alum Nuri Sherif ’14, who uses they/them pronouns, to share information about their education and work experiences for an event. Sherif introduced themself before moving on to questions. Sherif graduated from Gettysburg College in 2014 with a B.A....
Opinion: Fostering Community on College Campuses

The purpose of this essay is to suggest a refinement of Gettysburg College’s housing policy that would enhance learning, community, and relationships including advancing the College’s commitment to achieving an inclusive campus. In that regard, I suggest that the College consider increasing on-campus housing and limiting special interest housing that results in self-segregation. This is a complex and delicate issue. However, it is an important issue and one which should elicit thoughtful discussion.
Campus Poll Examines Student Perspectives on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

A recent campus-wide survey by The Gettysburgian evaluated how student perspectives on diversity, equity, and inclusion differed. The survey was sent to several student organizations, including organizations that represent the identities of historically underrepresented communities. 306 students completed the survey, with 219 students identifying as white and 87 identifying as...
Opinion: Race on Campus

Why is it that we stray from talking about race on campus?. Gettysburg College is a PWI, predominantly white institution, already not a welcoming place for people of marginalized racial groups. However, once you integrate yourself into the campus community, the intricacies of your identity put into perspective the idea of race on campus.
A Concrete Rose Blooms in Lancaster City

Between 1989–1991, the late Tupak Shakur wrote a collection of poetry that went on to be published posthumously at the end of the millenium. Evita Colon and Solise White are the co-owners of A Concrete Rose Bookbar, one of Lancaster’s newest hangouts. The name is an homage to Shakur, whose poem, “The Rose That grew from Concrete”, encapsulates strength, growth, and beauty despite all obstacles.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban

It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Nearly 40 students, staff become ill at Pennsylvania school

HANOVER, Pa. — Nearly 40 students and staffers at a charter school complex in eastern Pennsylvania were taken to hospitals for evaluation after several people reported not feeling well. But authorities say it’s not clear what caused the issue at the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Hanover....
abc27 News

Midstate’s earliest snows, when we might get our first snow this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s November, which means winter is not far away. Historically, some of the earliest snows recorded at Harrisburg International Airport have occurred in mid-October and early November. According to data compiled by abc27 meteorologist Adis Juklo, the 10 earliest snows at Harrisburg International Airport, where the information is recorded, occurred on […]
How do Pennsylvanians feel about daylight saving time?

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This weekend we “fall back” to mark the end of Daylight Saving Time. That extra hour of sleep is nice, but more and more people are wondering why we’re still changing the clocks twice a year. “I think a lot of people...
thesportspage.blog

Trojans’ Camy Kiser places 2nd in PIAA X-C race

HERSHEY — In her three previous years of competing in the final cross country race of the season in Hershey, Camryn Kiser learned a thing or two. The Chambersburg senior put all of that knowledge to good use Saturday at the PIAA Cross Country Championships, when her experience and strategy paid off handsomely for a silver medal in the Class 3A girls race.
eastcoasttraveller.com

Pennsylvania's Best Burger is at the Jackson House in Harrisburg

The casual atmosphere and homemade, no-frills sandwiches are what keeps customers coming back. The burgers at The Jackson House are made with 1/2 pound of lean beef and are topped with Philadelphia-style sharp Provolone and roasted red peppers. The restaurant serves American-style classics, combining the nostalgic ambiance of a long-lost...
Franklin County Free Press

Sheriff’s Sale Notice for Chambersburg

Issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Franklin County, Pennsylvania and to me directed, I will expose the following described property at public sale via Bid4Assets.com on:. FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023. All parties in interest and claimants are further notified that a proposed schedule of distribution will be...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

