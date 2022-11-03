“Gettysburg is deeply rooted in the past, yet ideally situated to respond to the demands of the present while empowering students to tackle the challenges and pursue the possibilities of the future. Gettysburg remains firmly invested in liberal arts traditions that guide students through creative and critical interrogations of our world, which require thinking about seemingly discrete issues in integrated and interconnected ways. Making sense of our world requires an understanding of the contexts out of which particular moments arise, the histories that converge to produce certain challenges and opportunities, and the broader implications of the decisions that determine how we “meet the moment.” Every day, I talk to students and faculty who recognize the importance of thinking deeply as well as broadly, with an awareness that what we do here matters beyond any given class or individualized experience. So, that’s what Gettysburg is to me: a community of people whose commitments reflect the idea that what we do here matters.”

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO