Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Related
gettysburgian.com
Perspectives: What Does Gettysburg College Mean to You?
“Gettysburg is deeply rooted in the past, yet ideally situated to respond to the demands of the present while empowering students to tackle the challenges and pursue the possibilities of the future. Gettysburg remains firmly invested in liberal arts traditions that guide students through creative and critical interrogations of our world, which require thinking about seemingly discrete issues in integrated and interconnected ways. Making sense of our world requires an understanding of the contexts out of which particular moments arise, the histories that converge to produce certain challenges and opportunities, and the broader implications of the decisions that determine how we “meet the moment.” Every day, I talk to students and faculty who recognize the importance of thinking deeply as well as broadly, with an awareness that what we do here matters beyond any given class or individualized experience. So, that’s what Gettysburg is to me: a community of people whose commitments reflect the idea that what we do here matters.”
gettysburgian.com
Opinion: The Town That Hosts Us: A Conversation on Retaining Legacy
Gettysburg College and the town of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania have an inseparable relationship of host and guest. The intertwined histories of both locations, and the remembrance of these histories, complicate current relationships between town and campus. Change comes from understanding the importance of these histories and how they impact students today.
gettysburgian.com
Faculty Meeting News and Notes: Nov. 3, 2022
President Bob Iuliano began Thursday’s Faculty Meeting with a brief discussion of the Supreme Court hearing two cases on race-conscious admissions. “A diverse student body is so essential to what we do,” Iuliano said. “The commitment we make to student body diversity is foundational and enduring.”. He...
gettysburgian.com
Gettysburg College Ranked #20 on Princeton Review’s Top 25 LGBTQ-Unfriendly Schools
The Princeton Review is known for releasing rankings of attributes related to colleges, which can be important to institutions, current students, and prospective students. On Princeton Review’s top 25 “LGBTQ-Unfriendly schools,” Gettysburg College ranked number 20. According to The Princeton Review, this list is “based on how...
gettysburgian.com
Alum Nuri Sherif Shared School, Work, and Life Experiences at GSRC Talk
On Nov. 4 the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center (GSRC) hosted alum Nuri Sherif ’14, who uses they/them pronouns, to share information about their education and work experiences for an event. Sherif introduced themself before moving on to questions. Sherif graduated from Gettysburg College in 2014 with a B.A....
gettysburgian.com
Opinion: Fostering Community on College Campuses
The purpose of this essay is to suggest a refinement of Gettysburg College’s housing policy that would enhance learning, community, and relationships including advancing the College’s commitment to achieving an inclusive campus. In that regard, I suggest that the College consider increasing on-campus housing and limiting special interest housing that results in self-segregation. This is a complex and delicate issue. However, it is an important issue and one which should elicit thoughtful discussion.
gettysburgian.com
Campus Poll Examines Student Perspectives on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
A recent campus-wide survey by The Gettysburgian evaluated how student perspectives on diversity, equity, and inclusion differed. The survey was sent to several student organizations, including organizations that represent the identities of historically underrepresented communities. 306 students completed the survey, with 219 students identifying as white and 87 identifying as...
gettysburgian.com
Opinion: Race on Campus
Why is it that we stray from talking about race on campus?. Gettysburg College is a PWI, predominantly white institution, already not a welcoming place for people of marginalized racial groups. However, once you integrate yourself into the campus community, the intricacies of your identity put into perspective the idea of race on campus.
Sickness affecting 48 at eastern Pa. charter school still unexplained
HANOVER, Pa. — Authorities say they still don’t know what caused several dozen children and adults to fall ill at an eastern Pennsylvania school last week, prompting an evacuation. Chief Scott Van Why of the Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Department told The (Allentown) Morning Call on Sunday that...
Sen. Doug Mastriano makes closing case for governor in take-no-prisoners speech at Harrisburg church
HARRISBURG - A fiesty, fiery Doug Mastriano emptied his rhetorical guns at a Harrisburg church Friday night, opening the last weekend of his unorthodox run for governor of Pennsylvania with a take-no-prisoners speech made remarkable by new levels of spite aimed at his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro. In a rally...
susquehannastyle.com
A Concrete Rose Blooms in Lancaster City
Between 1989–1991, the late Tupak Shakur wrote a collection of poetry that went on to be published posthumously at the end of the millenium. Evita Colon and Solise White are the co-owners of A Concrete Rose Bookbar, one of Lancaster’s newest hangouts. The name is an homage to Shakur, whose poem, “The Rose That grew from Concrete”, encapsulates strength, growth, and beauty despite all obstacles.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban
It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
Nearly 40 students, staff become ill at Pennsylvania school
HANOVER, Pa. — Nearly 40 students and staffers at a charter school complex in eastern Pennsylvania were taken to hospitals for evaluation after several people reported not feeling well. But authorities say it’s not clear what caused the issue at the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Hanover....
Midstate’s earliest snows, when we might get our first snow this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s November, which means winter is not far away. Historically, some of the earliest snows recorded at Harrisburg International Airport have occurred in mid-October and early November. According to data compiled by abc27 meteorologist Adis Juklo, the 10 earliest snows at Harrisburg International Airport, where the information is recorded, occurred on […]
abc27.com
Three candidates face off in race for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District
(WHTM) — The race is on in the Midstate for the 10th Congressional District. The district includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York Counties. Republican incumbent Scott Perry is running for reelection. He is being challenged by Democrat and Harrisburg city councilwoman Shamaine Daniels, and a third candidate is looking for votes as well.
abc27.com
How do Pennsylvanians feel about daylight saving time?
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This weekend we “fall back” to mark the end of Daylight Saving Time. That extra hour of sleep is nice, but more and more people are wondering why we’re still changing the clocks twice a year. “I think a lot of people...
thesportspage.blog
Trojans’ Camy Kiser places 2nd in PIAA X-C race
HERSHEY — In her three previous years of competing in the final cross country race of the season in Hershey, Camryn Kiser learned a thing or two. The Chambersburg senior put all of that knowledge to good use Saturday at the PIAA Cross Country Championships, when her experience and strategy paid off handsomely for a silver medal in the Class 3A girls race.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Pennsylvania's Best Burger is at the Jackson House in Harrisburg
The casual atmosphere and homemade, no-frills sandwiches are what keeps customers coming back. The burgers at The Jackson House are made with 1/2 pound of lean beef and are topped with Philadelphia-style sharp Provolone and roasted red peppers. The restaurant serves American-style classics, combining the nostalgic ambiance of a long-lost...
WGAL
Five people attack victim with pieces of cinder block in Chambersburg, police say
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A group of people attacked another person with pieces of cinder block in Chambersburg, Franklin County, according to police. Police said the male victim was attacked by a group of five others Monday night on the 100 block of Lincoln Way West. Police released a photo...
Sheriff’s Sale Notice for Chambersburg
Issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Franklin County, Pennsylvania and to me directed, I will expose the following described property at public sale via Bid4Assets.com on:. FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023. All parties in interest and claimants are further notified that a proposed schedule of distribution will be...
Comments / 0