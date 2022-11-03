ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Sandwich Day: 5 Local sandwich shops to visit

By Rebecca VanGorder
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — National Sandwich Day is the greatest thing since sliced bread so here are five sandwich shops to enjoy.

Jimmy John’s Sandwiches is donating the sales from the All-American Beefy Crunch to the Jimmy John’s Foundation which partners with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Jimmy John’s has 18 locations in Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, and Woodland Park and three locations in Pueblo and Pueblo West.

Snarf’s Sandwiches is also celebrating. Buy any sandwich and get a free five or seven-inch regular of equal or lesser value. Snarf’s Sandwiches is located at 7495 North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

Firehouse Subs is premiering its Prime Rib Steak Sub. Firehouse Subs supports first responders through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

Samich Shack is offering 10% off for National Sandwich Day. They are located at 514 South Tejon and 5830 Omaha Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

Lee’s Sandwiches features Asian and Euro sandwiches among other things on their menu. They are located at 5660 Barnes Road #124 in Colorado Springs.

