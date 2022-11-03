Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
47th annual Gulf Coast Cycle-Fest on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 47th annual Gulf Coast Cycle-Fest took place November 6. The event was hosted by the Sarasota Manatee Bicycle Club and featured cyclists from around the country. Cyclists rode through five cycling routes ranging from 16 to 100 miles through both Manatee and Sarasota Counties. All...
Mysuncoast.com
18th annual Sarasota Medieval Fair begins
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 18th annual Sarasota Medieval fair has begun. The event will take place at the Woods of Mallaranny in Myakka City. The medieval fair features local artisans, performers, food, rides, games, and much more. The theme this year is Vikings vs. English, and the Battle of Assandum, 1016 AD.
Mysuncoast.com
All Faiths Food Bank begins turkey distributions Nov. 8
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Faiths Food Bank will begin distributing thousands of turkeys to families in need next week, in time for the holidays. The nonprofit expects to distribute 13,000 turkeys and 3.6 million holiday meals this year. In DeSoto County, a large-scale distribution will be held at South...
fox13news.com
Crowley Museum damaged by Hurricane Ian hosts community cleanup
SARASOTA, Fla. - A Sarasota museum that was forced to close after Hurricane Ian is asking for help cleaning up so they can reopen in time for the holidays. Dixie Resnick has grown accustomed to the sound of chainsaws at the Crowley Museum and Nature Center. "We work practically all...
Mysuncoast.com
Prescribed burn set at Old Miakka Preserve
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents near Old Miakka Preserve may see smoke today in the area due to an intentional fire planned Friday. Conditions permitting, the Sarasota County Fire Department and the Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department will conduct a state-authorized prescribed burn. The burn is scheduled to begin...
Mysuncoast.com
Turning Points and partners hosts 24th annual Stand Down event
Palmetto, Fla. (WWSB) - Turning Points, along with 38 vendors and organizations, hosted its 24th annual Stand Down event at the Manatee County Fairgrounds on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event focused on helping the homeless, or those on the verge of homelessness, veterans, and their families. Hot lunches were given out and showers were available. Hygiene products, clothing, haircuts, and general/mental health screenings were available as well. Turning Points Executive Director Kathleen Cramer said the event focuses on much more than just free services, but connecting veterans with the community.
The Best Homemade Pasta on the Suncoast is in Bradenton, Florida
I love Italian food. I especially love great Italian food and homemade pasta. Not every Italian restaurant serves pasta that is homemade in their kitchen! Well, right here in Bradenton, Florida there is a great Italian restaurant that will put a great big smile on your face!. It’s located on...
Sarasota County Sheriff Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Disabled Woman
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing disabled female that may possibly be in danger due to health-related issues. The missing person is identified as Alexandra P. Simon. She is a white female 41 years of age, with dyed
Mysuncoast.com
The Coquina South boat ramp is open again
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Coquina South boat ramp has reopened. The ramp has been closed for over eight months for renovations to improve structure and docking capacity. The $1.7 million project replaced the original boat ramp on Bradenton Beach. The new ramp features a double-lane launch and includes ADA-compliant walkway access as well as concrete seawall replacement.
businessobserverfl.com
Sod business balances new opportunities with inflation-laden anxieties
Key takeaway: Tiffany Bailey seeks new paths of growth for her family-run sod business, Bayside Sod, while keeping lessons learned from the previous leader, her father, front-and-center. Core challenge: Inflation has sent costs soaring and the real estate market is in flux, causing more uncertainty. What’s next: Goals Bailey is...
Mysuncoast.com
Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee hosts 22nd annual empty bowls luncheon
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The event was hosted at the Manatee Performing Arts Center on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with over 400 people in attendance. Those attending paid $30 for general admission ticks and $35 for general admission on the day of the event. The tickets included a unique ceramic bowl, a selection of soups, fresh bread, and dessert. A VIP ticket was also offered for $50, and $60 for a day of the event, which allowed early access to a special selection of bowls. All of the proceeds go directly to nutrition and hunger programs in Manatee County.
941area.com
Where to Eat a Calzone in Bradenton & Sarasota?
We all love pizzas, but what about the inside-out pizza? We’re talking about calzones!. Lately, they have been quite popular in Bradenton & Sarasota. And why not — these delectable pizza doughs, stuffed with meats, sauces, cheeses, and vegetables, taste cheesy, saucy, and so satisfying. So if you’d...
Pasco Co. seniors frustrated after ‘astronomical’ increase in HOA fees
The Ashton Oaks homeowners association is proposing a 33% increase in fees for residents living in villas in Wesley Chapel.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County provides update on debris, trash collection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Waste Management staff have been working long shifts in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash and recycling pickup. Most crews, the County says, have been working six days per week in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash and recycling collection days for unincorporated Sarasota County.
Red tide detected in Sarasota County beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — It seems like the woes of red tide are back as samples have detected the pesky algae bloom along some Sarasota County beaches, in addition to lower southwest Florida beaches. In the last week, red tide, or Karenia brevis, was found in 50 samples taken...
Sarasota County Food Truck Rally kicks off at North Jetty Park
VENICE, Fla. — Are you a food lover and looking for something fun to do this Friday evening? Perhaps you just want something different for dinner?. You could check out a family fun event that is taking place at the North Jetty Park. The Sarasota County Food Truck Rally kicks off today at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County searching for missing endangered adult
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials are searching for a missing endangered adult. Jeremy Durmaz, 21, left his Lakewood Ranch residence (6000 Block Yellowtop Dr.) at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and was last seen walking away from PJ’s Sandwich Shop at US-301 in Parrish at around 5:20 p.m.
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful Casa Lido Waterfront Estate with The Best Panoramic Views of Sarasota Bay and Skyline on Market for $14 Million
1436 John Ringling Parkway Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 1436 John Ringling Parkway, Sarasota, Florida is a magnificent home in the coveted neighborhood of Lido Shores with impressive architectural details, beautiful chandeliers, custom woodwork, and pristine views of Sarasota Bay. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1436 John Ringling Parkway, please contact Victoria Stultz Team (Phone: 941-388-9800) at Engel & Voelkers Venice Downtown for full support and perfect service.
Venice restaurant reopens after hurricane damage
VENICE, Fla. — Over a month after Hurricane Ian, there is a sense of normalcy for one restaurant in Sarasota County. Tarpon Point Grill and Marina closed their doors due to damage after the hurricane. They're now back open and ready to serve the community. "We’re outside seating only,...
mymanatee.org
Manatee County to Celebrate East Bradenton Park
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 3, 2022) – It’s a whole new ballgame at Manatee County’s East Bradenton Park. The newly updated facility—located at 1119 13th Street East in Bradenton—has undergone some recent renovations designed to create more robust recreational opportunities for guests of all ages.
Comments / 0