47th annual Gulf Coast Cycle-Fest on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 47th annual Gulf Coast Cycle-Fest took place November 6. The event was hosted by the Sarasota Manatee Bicycle Club and featured cyclists from around the country. Cyclists rode through five cycling routes ranging from 16 to 100 miles through both Manatee and Sarasota Counties. All...
18th annual Sarasota Medieval Fair begins

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 18th annual Sarasota Medieval fair has begun. The event will take place at the Woods of Mallaranny in Myakka City. The medieval fair features local artisans, performers, food, rides, games, and much more. The theme this year is Vikings vs. English, and the Battle of Assandum, 1016 AD.
All Faiths Food Bank begins turkey distributions Nov. 8

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Faiths Food Bank will begin distributing thousands of turkeys to families in need next week, in time for the holidays. The nonprofit expects to distribute 13,000 turkeys and 3.6 million holiday meals this year. In DeSoto County, a large-scale distribution will be held at South...
Crowley Museum damaged by Hurricane Ian hosts community cleanup

SARASOTA, Fla. - A Sarasota museum that was forced to close after Hurricane Ian is asking for help cleaning up so they can reopen in time for the holidays. Dixie Resnick has grown accustomed to the sound of chainsaws at the Crowley Museum and Nature Center. "We work practically all...
Prescribed burn set at Old Miakka Preserve

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents near Old Miakka Preserve may see smoke today in the area due to an intentional fire planned Friday. Conditions permitting, the Sarasota County Fire Department and the Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department will conduct a state-authorized prescribed burn. The burn is scheduled to begin...
Turning Points and partners hosts 24th annual Stand Down event

Palmetto, Fla. (WWSB) - Turning Points, along with 38 vendors and organizations, hosted its 24th annual Stand Down event at the Manatee County Fairgrounds on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event focused on helping the homeless, or those on the verge of homelessness, veterans, and their families. Hot lunches were given out and showers were available. Hygiene products, clothing, haircuts, and general/mental health screenings were available as well. Turning Points Executive Director Kathleen Cramer said the event focuses on much more than just free services, but connecting veterans with the community.
The Coquina South boat ramp is open again

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Coquina South boat ramp has reopened. The ramp has been closed for over eight months for renovations to improve structure and docking capacity. The $1.7 million project replaced the original boat ramp on Bradenton Beach. The new ramp features a double-lane launch and includes ADA-compliant walkway access as well as concrete seawall replacement.
Sod business balances new opportunities with inflation-laden anxieties

Key takeaway: Tiffany Bailey seeks new paths of growth for her family-run sod business, Bayside Sod, while keeping lessons learned from the previous leader, her father, front-and-center. Core challenge: Inflation has sent costs soaring and the real estate market is in flux, causing more uncertainty. What’s next: Goals Bailey is...
Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee hosts 22nd annual empty bowls luncheon

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The event was hosted at the Manatee Performing Arts Center on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with over 400 people in attendance. Those attending paid $30 for general admission ticks and $35 for general admission on the day of the event. The tickets included a unique ceramic bowl, a selection of soups, fresh bread, and dessert. A VIP ticket was also offered for $50, and $60 for a day of the event, which allowed early access to a special selection of bowls. All of the proceeds go directly to nutrition and hunger programs in Manatee County.
Where to Eat a Calzone in Bradenton & Sarasota?

We all love pizzas, but what about the inside-out pizza? We’re talking about calzones!. Lately, they have been quite popular in Bradenton & Sarasota. And why not — these delectable pizza doughs, stuffed with meats, sauces, cheeses, and vegetables, taste cheesy, saucy, and so satisfying. So if you’d...
Sarasota County provides update on debris, trash collection

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Waste Management staff have been working long shifts in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash and recycling pickup. Most crews, the County says, have been working six days per week in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash and recycling collection days for unincorporated Sarasota County.
Red tide detected in Sarasota County beaches

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — It seems like the woes of red tide are back as samples have detected the pesky algae bloom along some Sarasota County beaches, in addition to lower southwest Florida beaches. In the last week, red tide, or Karenia brevis, was found in 50 samples taken...
Manatee County searching for missing endangered adult

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials are searching for a missing endangered adult. Jeremy Durmaz, 21, left his Lakewood Ranch residence (6000 Block Yellowtop Dr.) at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and was last seen walking away from PJ’s Sandwich Shop at US-301 in Parrish at around 5:20 p.m.
Beautiful Casa Lido Waterfront Estate with The Best Panoramic Views of Sarasota Bay and Skyline on Market for $14 Million

1436 John Ringling Parkway Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 1436 John Ringling Parkway, Sarasota, Florida is a magnificent home in the coveted neighborhood of Lido Shores with impressive architectural details, beautiful chandeliers, custom woodwork, and pristine views of Sarasota Bay. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1436 John Ringling Parkway, please contact Victoria Stultz Team (Phone: 941-388-9800) at Engel & Voelkers Venice Downtown for full support and perfect service.
Venice restaurant reopens after hurricane damage

VENICE, Fla. — Over a month after Hurricane Ian, there is a sense of normalcy for one restaurant in Sarasota County. Tarpon Point Grill and Marina closed their doors due to damage after the hurricane. They're now back open and ready to serve the community. "We’re outside seating only,...
Manatee County to Celebrate East Bradenton Park

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 3, 2022) – It’s a whole new ballgame at Manatee County’s East Bradenton Park. The newly updated facility—located at 1119 13th Street East in Bradenton—has undergone some recent renovations designed to create more robust recreational opportunities for guests of all ages.
