Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynewsla.com
Gang Members Arrested For Allegedly Shooting at Coachella Homes
Two juvenile documented gang members were arrested Friday for allegedly firing at homes in Coachella. At 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Coachella Community Action Team responded to a shooting in the intersection of Balboa Street and Westfield Way, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Firearms, 62 Pounds of Meth Allegedly Seized in Coachella, Indio
A gang task force seized firearms and 62 pounds of methamphetamine after serving search warrants at two residences in Coachella and Indio, authorities said Saturday. The houses was located in the 51000 block of Tyler Street in Coachella and the 45000 block of Senegal Place in Indio. Personnel from the...
mynewsla.com
Postal Office Fire Out, Riverside Fire Department Investigating Arson
The Riverside Fire Department Friday is investigating a suspected arson that caused minimal damage to a postal office in Riverside. Fire crews responded at 1:51 a.m. Friday to a series of nearby fires near Sunnyside Drive, Brian Guzzetta of the Riverside Fire Department told City News Service. Guzzetta said that...
mynewsla.com
2 Students in Juvenile Hall After Handgun Taken to Thermal Middle School
Two 13-year-old students remained in custody at Juvenile Hall Friday following their arrests in connection with a handgun that was taken to Toro Canyon Middle School this week. The two boys, both middle schoolers, were arrested and booked into Indio Juvenile Hall on suspicion of being minors in possession of...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Injured in Rollover Crash Involving Big Rig on 60 Freeway
A motorist was injured Friday in a collision between a tractor-trailer and sedan on the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway in Beaumont that caused the smaller vehicle to roll on the freeway, blocking one lane. The crash occurred about 5:15 p.m. on the westbound Moreno Valley Freeway at Jack Rabbit Trail,...
mynewsla.com
“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
mynewsla.com
Rain, Snow, Colder Temperatures Coming to Riverside County
A storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through at least Tuesday night in Riverside County. Some rain could begin falling Monday, but Tuesday is expected to be the wettest day of the storm, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
mynewsla.com
Murrieta to Pay Tribute to Veterans with 20th Annual Parade
America’s fighting men and women will be honored a week from Friday during the city of Murrieta’s 20th annual “Veterans Day Parade,” featuring marching bands, representatives from all service branches and a flyover of military aircraft. “This event is woven into the fabric of our community...
mynewsla.com
No Tickets Sold With All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $40 million. There were three tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one at a convenience store in Temple City, one at a gas station in Indio and the other at a market in San Francisco, the California Lottery announced. Each ticket is worth $19,326.
mynewsla.com
Rain, Cold in Store for Inland Region Next Week
A storm system expected to produce “significant precipitation” will bear down on the Inland Empire next week, creating inclement conditions for two to three days, according to the National Weather Service. Dual low pressure cold fronts will sweep across the region, the first on Sunday night, followed by...
Comments / 0